2 Chainz Revisits Exiting His Contract With Ludacris

2 Chainz has made a name for himself over the past decade, but along his path to success, some wins came with some losses.

Chainz has proven no obstacle that came his way was insurmountable, which also includes his record deal with Ludacris from back in the day. The rapper, once signed to Ludacris’ DTP label, had to bounce and join forces with Def Jam, where he released his debút solo album.

In an interview with Drink Champs, 2 Chainz reflected on the day he exited Ludacris’ record label, disclosing how he had to make a great sacrifice at the time in order to move his career up to the next level. “I woke up and called [Ludacris] and said, ‘I don’t want to be on the label anymore.’

‘Then they said, ‘You can’t do that. You can’t just get off a label like that,'” he said.

“I been around ’Cris, I been around Wayne, and then I’m learning I can really do this on my own,” he said. “I paid [Ludacris] to get out, they get a point on my first three albums. I paid Luda the 100 grand and I gave him a point on each of the three albums. I just dropped my seventh album. I’m on my eighth album that I’m ’bout to drop now—and the 100,000, I mean very humbly, I got it on me now.”

Check out the full interview below: