2 Chainz Reveals How Good His New, Unreleased Justin Bieber Collaboration Is

Image via Getty/Streeter Lecka

2 Chainz and Justin Bieber have another song underway!

The Atlanta rapper made a stop at “Drink Champs”, where he disclosed future plans to put out a deluxe edition of his most recent project, Dope Don’t Sell Itself, that would feature five new songs, with new collaborations from Gucci Mane and Justin Bieber.

“One of them is this hard-ass shit with Bieber. Me and him, this shit hard as hell,” 2 Chainz speaks of his unreleased track with the Biebs. Of course, this wouldn’t be the first time the Def Jam peers have been in the stu together. In 2012, Chainz was on the official remix to Bieber’s then-hit, “Boyfriend,” alongside Mac Miller and Asher Roth.

Tity Boi sure has a packed year ahead, as he has a few projects still being mixed and engineered, including the long-awaited sequel to his joint album with Lil Wayne, “ColleGrove 2”. “I’m about to drop this project with me and Wayne, ColleGrove 2. That’s like we rapping in the metaverse,” he said of the forthcoming joint project.

In addition to what he has in store, the trap prince has unreleased project with producer, Statik Selektah in the works. “These projects are already done. I know what I got,” he said assuredly during the “Drink Champs” interview, which airs in full on REVOLT this Thursday.

Catch a glimpse of what to expect here:

