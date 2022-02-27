Youngboy Never Broke Again (NBA Youngboy) Real Name, Net Worth, Children, Age & Merch

Youngboy Never Broke Again (NBA Youngboy) Basic Information

Stage Name: YoungBoy Never Broke Again (or NBA YoungBoy) Real Name: Kentrell DeSean Gaulden Occupation: Rapper, Singer, Songwriter Date Of Birth/Age: October 20, 1999 Place of Birth: Baton Rouge, Louisiana, United States Gender: Male Nationality: American Marital Status: Single Education: Not Available Height: 1.73m Net Worth: $6M

Youngboy Never Broke Again (NBA Youngboy) Biography

NBA YoungBoy was born Kentrell DeSean Gaulden on October 20, 1999, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. As a toddler, Gaulden broke his neck, due to which he wore a temporary head brace for some time. The brace left three permanent scars on his forehead.

After Gaulden’s birth, his father was sentenced to 55 years. Subsequently, he was raised by his maternal grandmother. Gaulden continued with his studies until ninth grade, after which he dropped out to focus on his music career.

What led to his name change is unknown, but when he set his foot on the music scene, Gaulden was known by his aliases, NBA YoungBoy or YoungBoy Never Broke Again. While working for his music career, YoungBoy was arrested for robbery and sent to a detention centre in Tallulah, Louisiana.

In Tallulah, he began writing lyrics. Upon his release, NBA YoungBoy moved in to live with his friend 3Three, as his grandmother had passed away. The two got involved in criminal activities to pay for studio time. YoungBoy then actively involved himself in making a career out of music.

Net Worth He has enjoyed a long career in the entertainment industry spanning almost three decades. He has accumulated a considerable fortune through proceeds from his work as a rapper, singer, and songwriter. He is estimated to have a net worth of about $6 million.



Children It is alleged that NBA YoungBoy has seven children out of his relationship with six women. His children include Kayden, Kacey, Kamiri, and Taylin. In April 2021, it was announced that NBA YoungBoy is expecting his eighth child.



Merch The NBA YoungBoy merchandise shop is consistently furnished with a broad scope of sizes and outfits made according to the famous fashion trends so fans can always shine in their chosen outfits. His online merch store contains NBA YoungBoy’s Hoodies, NBA YougBoy Shirts, Vests, Pants, Jackets and Shoes, and different adornments to style themselves according to their favourite artist.



15 Most Asked Questions

1. Is Youngboy Never Broke Again a crip or blood? NBA Youngboy himself hasn’t come out saying he is part of either Crip or Blood. However, there are good arguments over certain song lyrics that may suggest affiliation to Bloods.



2. Where is Youngboy Never Broke Again from? NBA YoungBoy was born and bred in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where he started rapping and honing his skills for his music career. There he was raised by his granny following the incarceration of his father.



3. What is Youngboy Never Broke Again net worth? The rapper has an approximate net worth of $6 million. This amount has been accrued from his leading roles in the entertainment industry, concerts and streaming numbers which he has been amassing of late.



4. What is Youngboy Never Broke Again Instagram? His IG page used to be “@nba_youngboy” but was unfortunately deleted owing to his baby mama issues. Sometime in 2020, he completely wiped his profile of all media, claiming women were trying to incriminate him using his posts. He later deleted his entire page with over 10 million followers in 2021.



5. Does Youngboy Never Broke Again have a kid? Yes, he does. He has four sons with three mothers. The children are named Kayden Gaulden, Kamron Gaulden, Taylin Gaulden, and Kamiri Gaulden. In June 2018, he stated, “Baby K” is not biologically his son. Altogether, he has about eight different kids from seven women. Way to go, YB. Way to go.



6. Where does Youngboy Never Broke Again live? Because of security reasons, the rapper has decided not to disclose his precise location of residence. He’s been very discreet with that, which is wise, seeing as he is entangled in several legal woes involving both his baby mothers and other alleged gang-related issues.



7. How old Youngboy Never Broke Again? The rapper is 22 years old as of 2021. He was birthed on October 20 1999, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, United States. He also began spitting bars at the young age of 12, which started prepping him for the career ahead of him.



8. How tall Youngboy Never Broke Again? He stands at 5ft 8in (1.73 m), inches away from 6ft. Suffice to say, NBA YoungBoy is tall enough for his body stature.



9. Is Youngboy Never Broke Again alive? He is alive and in good health. There have been no reports of him being sick or having any health-related issues. Although there have been some crazy rumours of his passing, they were all fabricated.



10. Is Youngboy Never Broke Again the same as NBA Youngboy? Yes, they are both the same person. The rapper goes by quite a few aliases, and “NBA YoungBoy” happens to be one of them. The “NBA” is an acronym that only stands for a part of his stage name “, Never Broke Again”.



11. Is Youngboy Never Broke Again retired? Far from it, the rapper and songwriter has been waxing strong ever since he gained prominence in 2015. He’s been releasing project after project, alongside singles, all recording success and catapulting the rapper to one of the highest-paid in the industry.



12. What is Youngboy Never Broke Again real name? NBA YoungBoy goes by the legal name Kentrell DeSean Gaulden. He was given that by his parents, whose information have remained under the radar until now. Sadly, he was not raised by either parent. It’s unknown what happened with his mother, but his dad had to be put away for 55 solid years, which he is still apparently serving.



13. What happened to Youngboy Never Broke Again forehead? He broke his neck while wrestling as a toddler, the injury requiring a head brace until the spine healed. The brace left permanent scars on his forehead. The rapper was already exposed to violence at a tender age, probably because he lacked a father’s protection.



14. Who is Youngboy Never Broke Again signed to? NBA YoungBoy is signed to Atlantic Records. He bagged the record deal in late 2017, and since then, his label has been responsible for distributing his music. With the label, he released two mixtapes before releasing his highest-charting solo single, “Outside Today,” in January 2018, which peaked at number 31 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

