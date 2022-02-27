Youngboy Never Broke Again (NBA Youngboy) Real Name, Net Worth, Children, Age & Merch
Youngboy Never Broke Again (NBA Youngboy) Basic Information
|Stage Name:
|YoungBoy Never Broke Again (or NBA YoungBoy)
|Real Name:
|Kentrell DeSean Gaulden
|Occupation:
|Rapper, Singer, Songwriter
|Date Of Birth/Age:
|October 20, 1999
|Place of Birth:
|Baton Rouge, Louisiana, United States
|Gender:
|Male
|Nationality:
|American
|Marital Status:
|Single
|Education:
|Not Available
|Height:
|1.73m
|Net Worth:
|$6M
Youngboy Never Broke Again (NBA Youngboy) Biography
NBA YoungBoy was born Kentrell DeSean Gaulden on October 20, 1999, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. As a toddler, Gaulden broke his neck, due to which he wore a temporary head brace for some time. The brace left three permanent scars on his forehead.
After Gaulden’s birth, his father was sentenced to 55 years. Subsequently, he was raised by his maternal grandmother. Gaulden continued with his studies until ninth grade, after which he dropped out to focus on his music career.
What led to his name change is unknown, but when he set his foot on the music scene, Gaulden was known by his aliases, NBA YoungBoy or YoungBoy Never Broke Again. While working for his music career, YoungBoy was arrested for robbery and sent to a detention centre in Tallulah, Louisiana.
In Tallulah, he began writing lyrics. Upon his release, NBA YoungBoy moved in to live with his friend 3Three, as his grandmother had passed away. The two got involved in criminal activities to pay for studio time. YoungBoy then actively involved himself in making a career out of music.
