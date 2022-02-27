Jack Harlow Age, Net Worth, Height, Merch, Parents & His Most Asked Questions

Jack Harlow’s Basic Information

Stage Name: Jack Harlow Real Name: Jackson Thomas Harlow Occupation: Rapper Date Of Birth/Age: March 13, 1998 (23 years old) Place of Birth: Louisville, Kentucky, United States Gender: Male Nationality: American Marital Status: Single Education: Highland Middle School, Atherton Highschool Height: 1.82m Net Worth: $5M

Jack Harlow Biography

Jack Harlow, real name Jackson Thomas Harlow, was born on March 13, 1998, in Louisville, Kentucky, United States. He was born to Brian and Maggie Harlow. His mother, Maggie is a businesswoman. He grew up on a horse farm.

Jack started taking an interest in rapping when he moved to Shelbyville along with his family at 12 years of age. His close companion Sharath helped him to work on his few songs. He made rhymes and songs using a Guitar Hero microphone.

He has one younger brother, Clayborn “Clay” Harlow. He is of French and Irish descent. Harlow moved from Shelbyville to Louisville with his family and began rapping at age 12. He and his friend Copeland used a Guitar Hero microphone and a laptop to record rhymes and songs.

They made a CD entitled “Rippin’ and Rappin” and sold copies at Highland Middle School. Then, in seventh grade, Harlow acquired a professional microphone and made his first mixtape, Extra Credit, using the moniker “Mr Harlow.”

Parents Jack was born to Maggie (Payette) and Brian Harlow. His mother was a fan of rap music and often played Eminem songs when he was a baby. Jack Harlow revealed that his dad and mom’s nationalities are Irish and French. However, he didn’t indicate who is Irish and who is French.

Net Worth & source of wealth Jack Harlow’s net worth as of 2021 is supposed to be more than $5m. The sources of his earnings are singing, recording, rapping, live concerts, and different business ventures. He also has some other undisclosed investments on the side, plus merch sales.



22 Jack Harlow Most Asked Questions

1. Are Jack Harlow and Winnie Harlow related No, they aren’t. The only thing they have in common is the surname spelling. It’s easy to toy with the idea or thought that they probably could be related because they share the same surname, but on the contrary, they aren’t.



2. Are Jack Harlow and Saweetie dating Jack and the female emcee, Saweetie, are not seeing each other. They only had a brief interaction last year at the BET Awards, where Jack walked up to the female rapper on the red carpet to say hello and shoot his shot.



3. Are Jack Harlow and Druski friends Yes, Jack and popular comedian, Druski, are very good friends. They are so close that Druski spent Thanksgiving with Jack’s family back in 2019 and shared his great and funny experiences in a short video he uploaded to his socials. The pair also hang out a lot when their busy schedules allow.



4. Are Jack Harlow concerts safe Ever since Jack Harlow’s career took off, with “What’s Poppin'” peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, his shows and concerts have been super packed in every city he pulls up in. But if there is one thing we know about Jack, he cares about his fans too much to put them in harm’s way, as he even paused one of his concerts in 2021 to check on the safety of a distressed fan.



5. Are Jack Harlow and Tyler Herro friends Harlow decided to name one of his songs “Tyler Herro” after the rising star from Miami. The two also have a connection with Kentucky, as Herro attended college at the University of Kentucky, while Jack was born in Louisville. The pair have risen to fame in the past year, with a newfound friendship.



7. What nationality is Jack Harlow Jack Harlow is American by birth, born and bred in Louisville, Kentucky, United States. He was born to Irish and French parents. However, Jack has not disclosed who is Irish and who is French.



8. Can Jack Harlow read Of course, he can! He is educated, attending Highland Middle School and Atherton Highschool. He not only reads, but he also writes. He obviously cannot be a great rapper if he fails in the reading and writing department.



9. Can Jack Harlow sing Yes, he can. In addition to his smooth-like-butter rapping skills, Harlow also possesses a great singing voice and often combines his rapping and singing skills in most of his songs.



10. Can Jack Harlow play basketball Yes, Jack Harlow can play basketball. In 2021, popular rappers 2 Chainz and Lil Baby faced off against Jack Harlow and Quavo on the court of the McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta. The rappers agreed to play the game with $1 million at stake. Someone who cannot play the game certainly wouldn’t have the guts for that.



11. Does Jack Harlow have siblings He does, yes. He has a brother in the person of Clayborn’ Clay’ Harlow, born in 2000, two years younger than Jack. Jack made his relationship with his younger brother known when he brought him on stage during his 2017 performance at his sold-out concert.

12. Does Jack Harlow have tattoos Jack doesn’t seem to have any body ink. He sports curly hair and glasses and doesn’t look like a “typical rapper”. It’s pleasantly surprising to see a young man without multi-colour dreads and a body littered with tattoos.



13. Does Jack Harlow live in Atlanta According to a few sources, the rapper moved to Atlanta in 2017. He says the city influences some of his fave Hip-Hop creatives and would love to tap into that vibe. Although this may not be the major or only reason for his moving to ATL.



14. Did Jack Harlow go to college There is no available data that provides information on his college education. But he attended high school at Atherton High school earlier in his life while growing up. He also went to Highland Middle School.



15. Did Jack Harlow have a kid Not that we know of, no. He should have been with a handful of women and had a girlfriend, but he was enough not to put any of them in the family way, as he is squarely focused on his career.



16. Did Jack Harlow play basketball Harlow never played basketball as a profession; instead, he indulged in the game for fun and leisure. He has some excellent playing skills that work well on the basketball pitch. He has engaged colleagues in a face-off basketball match.



17. Did Jack Harlow play in the NBA No, he didn’t. He only engaged in a face-off basketball match with three other rappers in Bleacher Report’s inaugural 2v2 “Open Run” tournament in Atlanta last year, 2021. Harlow united with Atlanta-based rapper Quavo to take on Lil Baby and 2 Chainz.



19. Did Jack Harlow play football It is not clear whether the rapper plays the sport, but he plays basketball pretty well. However, there is a certain “Jack Harlow” that plays football for Montana State Bobcats, but he has nothing to do with the rapper.



20. Did Jack Harlow go to Louisville He grew up there. Harlow moved from Shelbyville to Louisville with his family as a child, where he began rapping at age 12.



21. Did Jack Harlow get the vaccine There isn’t enough available information stating that he got vaccinated or not, but if fans were asked to show proof of vaccination for his “Creme de la Creme” tour, then it would mean he also got vaccinated.

