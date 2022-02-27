Jack Harlow Age, Net Worth, Height, Merch, Parents & His Most Asked Questions
Jack Harlow’s Basic Information
|Stage Name:
|Jack Harlow
|Real Name:
|Jackson Thomas Harlow
|Occupation:
|Rapper
|Date Of Birth/Age:
|March 13, 1998 (23 years old)
|Place of Birth:
|Louisville, Kentucky, United States
|Gender:
|Male
|Nationality:
|American
|Marital Status:
|Single
|Education:
|Highland Middle School, Atherton Highschool
|Height:
|1.82m
|Net Worth:
|$5M
Jack Harlow Biography
Jack Harlow, real name Jackson Thomas Harlow, was born on March 13, 1998, in Louisville, Kentucky, United States. He was born to Brian and Maggie Harlow. His mother, Maggie is a businesswoman. He grew up on a horse farm.
Jack started taking an interest in rapping when he moved to Shelbyville along with his family at 12 years of age. His close companion Sharath helped him to work on his few songs. He made rhymes and songs using a Guitar Hero microphone.
He has one younger brother, Clayborn “Clay” Harlow. He is of French and Irish descent. Harlow moved from Shelbyville to Louisville with his family and began rapping at age 12. He and his friend Copeland used a Guitar Hero microphone and a laptop to record rhymes and songs.
They made a CD entitled “Rippin’ and Rappin” and sold copies at Highland Middle School. Then, in seventh grade, Harlow acquired a professional microphone and made his first mixtape, Extra Credit, using the moniker “Mr Harlow.”
