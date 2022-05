World’s 5892 Genres Of Music List

Music is ubiquitous. The love for it is too. There is no denying that it is generally appreciated all over the world. There are countless genres, sub-genres, and styles of music that you’ve never even heard of. The world has embraced some of the most popular and well-talked-about genres and appreciated them more than others.

The music industry has also promoted these genres and styles because they sell quickly and are more appealing to music lovers. It still does not mean that the others are not as important. Now and again, a genre or sub-genre gains the world’s attention and all attention shifts towards it.

The world’s most popular genres like Hip Hop, Rock, and Roll, Rhythm and Blues, Soul, Pop, World music, Rap, Funk, etc. have been the focus of music for decades and decades. This is majorly because they are more appealing and successful than the others. Many artists have popularized them more by releasing music that cements their place in the music industry.

Lately, other genres have also gained the attention of the world. This includes the very dominant Latin Music and, more recently, Afrobeats. This does not mean that the genres are new; it only means that the world is finally paying attention to them because of the songs that gained popularity worldwide.

Pop music is regarded as the most popular genre in the world. This is because it is more appealing and successful than the rest. There are more pop artists in the world than artists that represent other music genres. It has also evolved through time, just like the different genres. Many sub-genres have emerged from it.

Here is a complete list of all the world’s 5892 genres of music, styles & categories.