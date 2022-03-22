Tope 5 Music Notes For Piano Websites

The piano is quite an interesting musical instrument, but when it comes to some intricacies that would only require a certain skill set to navigate. And even after acquiring such skills, there are other things needed for a nicer playing experience. Things like music notes, for example.

There is no way to get to that pro-level of piano playing without music notes. Since everything analogue is hastily evolving into digital, applying that perspective to piano playing would also be essential.

Whether you are a music teacher searching for fresh material to work into your curriculum, a parent looking for a specific piece your child might like, or a musician yourself on the hunt for something new to play, you’ll be happy to find that there are many resources online that will satisfy your need for piano sheet music. Better yet, some are even free!

So, suppose you would love to ditch the traditional, physical copies of sheet music notes for something more advanced, something more digital. In that case, yep, you’re definitely in the right place, as we’ll be presenting you with the five (5) different websites to check out for your music note needs. So let’s dive right in, shall we?

Music Notes has an extensive library of digital sheet music available for piano (and other instruments). This easy to navigate site offers over 300,000 sheet music arrangements that can be downloaded for printing instantly and for use anywhere with their multi-platform app.

Music is categorized by “styles” – genre, holiday, occasion, and decade, and is also easily searchable if you know the name of the piece or artist you are specifically looking for.

Music Notes has various styles available, from classical staples to current pop and country, movie and TV scores, musicals, etc. Most popular pieces are available for about $5.50, with major credit cards and PayPal accepted.

Sheet Music Plus will be a familiar name to teachers. This site claims the world’s largest selection of sheet music, with plenty of digital downloads available. Sheet Music Plus has been a reliable go-to for music teachers and enthusiasts alike since 1997. Their website looks dated compared to Music Notes, but it is easy to find what you are looking for.

Sheet Music Plus offers both individual songs and complete music books in digital format. Like Music Notes, they provide a wide variety of styles from current pop and country favourites, holiday tunes, classical and classical, and children’s, world music, and Latin. Prices range from $1.99 for some individual songs to $19.95 for full songbooks of multiple pieces, with major credit cards and PayPal accepted.

Noviscore is a unique resource that offers sheet music for piano in that each piece has been adapted for up to four levels of playing ability. Some of the scores even provide a “reading aid” to help in learning music theory. In addition, music is searchable by style, playing level, and instrument.

They offer a large selection of different styles, just as other sites do – current popular favourites like Despacito or Pink’s What About Us, to classical like Mendelssohn and Beethoven, and a selection of Noviscore monthly exclusives.

Each song is around $4.99 per level, with a small additional fee for the reading aid if you choose to add that on. Sheet music is available for download and use in their Noviscore app. Payments by PayPal, credit card and bank transfer are accepted.

Musescore is an expansive site that offers free, user-uploaded sheet music. This resource offers sheet music for multiple genres, Adele to Chopin, Mozart to Twenty One Pilots, and everything in between. However, there seems to be a much greater selection for popular music than classical.

This site’s browse function isn’t terribly intuitive, so be prepared to browse by artist, by instrument, or search for precisely what you are looking for. That said, Musescore offers adaptations of more challenging to find pieces and original music that you will likely not find anywhere else.

Musescore also offers an entirely free, open-source music notation program under the same name, so you can create your sheet music to contribute. In addition, Musescore offers a Pro level membership that offers more tools and features for playback and printing and more space for saving your work.

The International Music Score Library Project is a vast public domain sheet music collection. With over 400,000 scores, if it is classical, traditional folk, or maybe some jazz music you are after, this site is a gold mine. The sheet music varies in quality. However, as much of it is scanned from physical copies.

With these resources, you should never find yourself in a musical rut. Take some time to visit each of these sites, as each offer something a little different. Music is more enjoyable when played on a piano tuned and receiving regularly scheduled maintenance.