Top 12 2022 Bongo Flava Artists And Their Songs
Bongo Flava is the generic phrase used to describe Tanzanian music. And while the term is not as old as the East African country, it has come to stay as a descriptor for the country’s music generally, from hip hop to pop to what say you.
In almost every industry and endeavour, some people stand out more than others. The same might be said of Tanzania’s music industry and its Bongo Flava orbit.
In this post, we bring some 12 of the top figures in Bongo Flava music in Tanzania. The list is given in no particular order, but it’s reasonably representative of the power figures holding the ace in the industry right now.
1. Diamond Platnumz
Fondly called Chibu Dangote, Diamond Platnumz is easily Tanzania’s most famous musician. Born into poverty in Tandale – a place hr would memorialize much later in his music – Diamond Platnumz’s interest in singing dates back to when he was a kid. His commitment to his art has seen him emerge as a vital voice in Tanzanian music and African music generally.
Diamond Platnumz Songs
Innoss'B Ft Diamond Platnumz - Yope Remix (Official Music Video)
Diamond Platnumz Ft Fally Ipupa - Inama (Official Video)
Diamond Platnumz Ft Koffi Olomide - Waah! (Official Video)
Diamond Platnumz Ft Mr Flavour - Nana
DIAMOND PLATNUMZ ft OMARION - African Beauty (Clean Version)
Diamond Platnumz - Jeje (Official Music Video)
Diamond Platnumz - Sikomi (Official Video)
Diamond Feat Davido - Number One Remix (Official Video)
Diamond Platnumz ft P'square KIDOGO (Official Video)
Diamond Platnumz Ft Rayvanny - Iyena (Official Music Video)
DIAMOND PLATNUMZ, HARMONIZE, RICH MAVOKO, RAYVANNY - ZILIPENDWA (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
Diamond Platnumz ft Rayvanny - Salome (Traditional Official Music video)
Diamond Platnumz - Ntampata Wapi (Official Video HD)
Diamond Platnumz ft Khadija Kopa - Nasema Nawe (AFRICANS TWERKING Official Music Video)
Diamond Platnumz - The One (Official Music Video)
Tanasha X Diamond Platnumz - Gere (Official Music Video) SMS SKIZA 8548744 to 811
Diamond Platnumz - Baba Lao (Official Music Video)
Diamond Platnumz - Mdogo Mdogo (Official Video)
Diamond Platnumz - I miss you (Official Video)
Diamond Platnumz - IYO Feat Focalistic, Mapara A Jazz & Ntosh Gazi (Official Video)
2. Ali Kiba
More generally known as Alikiba, Ali Kiba is another notable voice in Tanzanian music and one with hearing. The Kings Music boss is known as much for his music as for his rivalry with Diamond Platnumz over the Bongo Flava crown. While Diamond Platnumz thinks of himself as the king of Bongo Flava music, Alikiba thinks the crown rightly belongs to him.
Ali Kiba Songs
Alikiba - UTU (Official Music Video)
Maud Elka feat Alikiba - Songi Songi Remix (Official Video)
Alikiba Ft Patoranking - Bwana Mdogo (Official Music Video)
Alikiba - Oya Oya (Official Music Video)
Alikiba feat Mayorkun - Jealous (Official Music Video)
Alikiba Ft Rudeboy - Salute (Official Music Video)
Alikiba x Abdukiba x K2ga x Tommy Flavour - Ndombolo (Official Music Video)
Alikiba - Infidèle (Official Music Video)
Alikiba - DODO (Official Music Video)
Alikiba - SO HOT (Official Music Video)
Alikiba - Seduce Me (Official Music Video)
Alikiba & Dj Sbu - Nakupenda (Official Music Video)
Alikiba - MEDIOCRE (Official Music Video)
ALIKIBA - AJE (Official Music Video)
ALIKIBA - Mvumo Wa Radi (Official Video)
Alikiba - Mbio (Official Music Video)
Alikiba - Kadogo (Official Music Video)
ALIKIBA - Hela (Unofficial Dedication Release Music Video)
Alikiba - AJE Remix (Official Video)
Alikiba - Chekecha Cheketua (Official Music Video)
3. Harmonize
Rajabu Abdul Kahali, professionally known as Harmonize, is another key name in Bongo Flava music. He was formerly signed to Diamond Platnumz’s Wasafi record label but left in a huff over contractual disagreements. He’s been having sporadic social media tiffs with Diamond Platnumz ever since.
Following his exit from Wasafi, he had founded his record label, Konde Music Worldwide. According to Harmonize, he ran into problems with Diamond Platnumz because the latter felt he was beginning to outshine him.
Harmonize Songs
Harmonize - Bakhresa (Official Music Video)
Harmonize - Bakhresa (Official Lyrics Video)
Mwanza...!!!! We go Crazy 26/2/ @the_cask_bar_grill POWERD BY @jembefmtz ROAD TO @afroeastcarnival 🐘
Afro East Carnival - Tabata Shule
Jane Misso X Harmonize - Omoyo Remix (Official Music Video)
Jane Misso X Harmonize - Omoyo Remix (Official Audio)
Harmonize - Mwaka wangu (Official Music Video)
Harmonize - Mwaka Wangu (Official Audio)
Harmonize - Serious Love (Official Music Video)
Harmonize - Outside (Official Music Video)
Harmonize - Dunia (Official Audio)
Harmonize - Usia (Official Audio)
Harmonize - One Question (Official Audio)
Harmonize - I Can't Stop (Official Audio)
Harmonize - Outside (Official Audio)
Harmonize ft Sholo Mwamba - Kamaliza (Official Audio)
Harmonize - Muziki (Official Audio)
Harmonize ft Ibraah - Mdomo (Official Audio)
Harmonize ft Sarkodie - Why (Official Audio)
Harmonize ft Busiswa - Sandakalawe (Official Audio)
4. Nandy
The first woman on our list… Nandy is not just a maker of music; she’s also a maker of hearts. Her music arrests the soul, and many people have come to love her for that. She calls herself the African Princess after her album of the same title.
Oh, well, she carries herself like one. So it’s pointless begrudging her the title. She stands out for several songs, including “Kivuruge” and “Siwezi.”
Nandy Songs
Nandy- kazi Iendelee (mama Samia)
Nandy - Siwezi (Official Music Video)
Nandy - Nimekuzoea (Official Video)
Number One - Nandy Featuring Joeboy (Official Video)
Nandy - Kivuruge (Official Video)
Nikumbushe (Cover song) - Nandy
Nandy Featuring Koffi Olomide - Leo Leo (Official video)
Acha Lizame - Nandy Featuring Harmonize (Official video)
Nandy - Ninogeshe (Official music video) SKIZA [ DIAL *811*173#]
Nandy X Aslay - Subalkheri Mpenzi (Official Video)
Nandy - Wanibariki (Official Video)
Nandy - Party feat. Bill Nass & Mr Eazi (Official Video)
Nandy X AliKiba - Nibakishie (Official Video)
Nandy - Yanga (Exclusive Dance Video)
Nandy - Yuda (Official Video)
Nandy Featuring Sauti Sol - Kiza Kinene (Official Music Video)
Nandy & Sho Madjozi - Kunjani (Official Audio)
Hallelujah
Nandy - Hazipo (Official Video)
Nandy - Wasikudanganye (Official video)
5. Zuchu
Zuchu is a new voice in Tanzania’s music orbit, but she’s captured the attention of the East African country in no time, thanks in part to the robust promotion anchored by her label, Wasafi. Zuchu counts Diamond Platnumz, her boss at Wasafi, as her hero. The two are so close that speculations are rife that they are dating. Zuchu denies this. The duo most recently worked on a song titled “Mtasubiri.
Zuchu Songs
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Zuchu - Live Performance BIG SUNDAY LIVE
6. Rayvanny
Loved as much for his music and lavish good looks, Rayvanny was part of a boy band that has since gone into oblivion. He had his most significant career break when he signed to the Wasafi record label.
Since his signing, he has released several songs and albums, including “Flowers” and a second version of the same project. Rayvanny founded Next Level Music, leaving many wondering if he had a disagreement with Diamond Platnumz and was leaving many wondering if he was exiting Wasafi for good.
Rayvanny Songs
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Rayvanny - Kiuno (Official Music Video)
7. Jux
Juma Jux, known simply as Jux, stands out for his pop jams and for his splendid figure, which he’s more than happy to show rob the world by leaving his tops unbuttoned.
Jux has released several notable songs, including “Sugua” and “Unaniweza.” He’s also worked with some leading voices in Tanzanian music, including Diamond Platnumz.
Jux Songs
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Jux - Sawa (Official Audio)
8. Ben Pol
He might not be the most visible name in Tanzanian music, but Ben L is one voice you just have to respect. Be melds the sights and sounds of his locality, creating music that not only arrests the soul, music that is of anthropological vitality. Among his memorable numbers are “Wapo” and “Nikikupata.”
Ben Pol Songs
Ben Pol - MOYO MASHINE (Official Music Video) - SMS SKIZA 7916858 to 811
Ben Pol - PHONE ft. Mr Eazi (Official Music Video )
Ben Pol X Goodluck Gozbert - MAMA (Official Music Video) - SMS SKIZA 7916599 to 811
Ben Pol - SOPHIA (Official Music Video)
Ben Pol - KIDANI (Official Music Video)
Ben Pol ft. Wyse - BADO KIDOGO (Official Music Video)
Ben Pol - SAMBOIRA (Official Music Video)
Ben Pol ft. Darassa - TATU (Official Music Video ) SMS SKIZA 7916603 to 811
Ben Pol ft. The Mafik - SIO MBAYA (Official Music Video) - SMS SKIZA 7916601 to 811
Ben Pol - WAPO (Official Music Video) - SMS SKIZA 7916605 to 811
Ben Pol feat. Avril & Rossie M - NINGEFANYAJE (Official Music Video) SMS SKIZA 7916853 to 811
Ben Pol - SIKUKUU (Official Music Video) - SMS SKIZA 7916864 to 811
Ben Pol - MANENO (Official Music Video)
Ben Pol - SANA ft. Timaya (Official Dance Video) - SMS SKIZA 7916608 to 811
Ben Pol - NIKIKUPATA (Official Music Video)
Ben Pol - JIKUBALI (Official Music Video)
Ben Pol ft. Chidinma - KIDUME - THE BEST OF BEN POL (Official Audio) SMS SKIZA 7916606 to 811
Ben Pol / Zamaradi Mketema Interview
Ben Pol - SOPHIA (Official Audio)
Ben Pol - EBENEZER (Official Audio) - SMS SKIZA to 7916866 to 811
9. Ommy Dimpoz
Here comes one of the lover boys of Tanzanian music. Ommy got his other name Dimpoz from peeps who appreciated his natural dimples.
Ommy Dimpoz mainly focuses on love and relationships in his songs, and his hits so far lean heavily on those themes. “You’re the Best” and “Kata” are among the songster’s most popular numbers to date.
One major criticism Ommy Dimpoz has faced as a musician is that he’s made it a habit of dating almost every woman Diamond Platnumz had dated and broken up with. Moreover, he loudly celebrates his” conquests.”
Ommy Dimpoz Songs
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Ommy Dimpoz featuring MwanaFA - Hello (Official Music Video)
10. Aslay
Another lover boy on our list. Aslay’s disarming good looks has charmed fans as much as his music. Love and relationships are unmistakable themes in his songs. And then there’s the thread on life, its unpredictability, and how one has to make the most of what’s available.
Aslay Songs
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Aslay x Alikiba-Bembea(Official Music Video) Skiza*811*86#
11. Mbosso
Mbosso is one of the artists at Diamond Platnumz’s Wasafi record label. Like most artists on this list, he also dwells heavily on love in his songs. In his life, although a practising Muslim, he is of the view that a man shouldn’t be limited to four wives but as many women as he can take care of. That notwithstanding, he hasn’t got up to four wives yet. Lol.
Mbosso Songs
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Mbosso ft Zuchu - For Your Love (Galagala) Music Video
12. Bill Nass
The last bloke on our list is certainly not the last by any standard. The Tanzanian rapper, whose birth name is William Nicholaus Lyimo, has got several winning tines to his name, including “Party” and “Huna Baya.” When Bill Nass raps, he goes all out, and it’s hard not to form a bond with what he creates. Apart from his music, he’s also known for his relationship with Nandy.
Bill Nass Songs
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Billnass Feat Barnaba - Demu Gani (Official Video)
Tanzanian music is flourishing, but it cannot be compared to Nigeria’s. Still, the country is one of the vital spaces in world music, and Bongo Flava is the message on offer.
Of course, there are other Tanzanian musicians of note, taking the Bongo Flava message to the world. But we have limited ourselves to just 12. We’re confident you would love our list. You may as well draw up your own list in the comments. You just might earn the title of baba lao – or mama lao, depending on your gender – a la Diamond Platnumz.