Top 12 2022 Bongo Flava Artists And Their Songs

Bongo Flava is the generic phrase used to describe Tanzanian music. And while the term is not as old as the East African country, it has come to stay as a descriptor for the country’s music generally, from hip hop to pop to what say you.

In almost every industry and endeavour, some people stand out more than others. The same might be said of Tanzania’s music industry and its Bongo Flava orbit.

In this post, we bring some 12 of the top figures in Bongo Flava music in Tanzania. The list is given in no particular order, but it’s reasonably representative of the power figures holding the ace in the industry right now.

1. Diamond Platnumz

Fondly called Chibu Dangote, Diamond Platnumz is easily Tanzania’s most famous musician. Born into poverty in Tandale – a place hr would memorialize much later in his music – Diamond Platnumz’s interest in singing dates back to when he was a kid. His commitment to his art has seen him emerge as a vital voice in Tanzanian music and African music generally.

Diamond Platnumz Songs

2. Ali Kiba

More generally known as Alikiba, Ali Kiba is another notable voice in Tanzanian music and one with hearing. The Kings Music boss is known as much for his music as for his rivalry with Diamond Platnumz over the Bongo Flava crown. While Diamond Platnumz thinks of himself as the king of Bongo Flava music, Alikiba thinks the crown rightly belongs to him.

Ali Kiba Songs

3. Harmonize

Rajabu Abdul Kahali, professionally known as Harmonize, is another key name in Bongo Flava music. He was formerly signed to Diamond Platnumz’s Wasafi record label but left in a huff over contractual disagreements. He’s been having sporadic social media tiffs with Diamond Platnumz ever since.

Following his exit from Wasafi, he had founded his record label, Konde Music Worldwide. According to Harmonize, he ran into problems with Diamond Platnumz because the latter felt he was beginning to outshine him.

Harmonize Songs

4. Nandy

The first woman on our list… Nandy is not just a maker of music; she’s also a maker of hearts. Her music arrests the soul, and many people have come to love her for that. She calls herself the African Princess after her album of the same title.

Oh, well, she carries herself like one. So it’s pointless begrudging her the title. She stands out for several songs, including “Kivuruge” and “Siwezi.”

Nandy Songs

5. Zuchu

Zuchu is a new voice in Tanzania’s music orbit, but she’s captured the attention of the East African country in no time, thanks in part to the robust promotion anchored by her label, Wasafi. Zuchu counts Diamond Platnumz, her boss at Wasafi, as her hero. The two are so close that speculations are rife that they are dating. Zuchu denies this. The duo most recently worked on a song titled “Mtasubiri.

Zuchu Songs

6. Rayvanny

Loved as much for his music and lavish good looks, Rayvanny was part of a boy band that has since gone into oblivion. He had his most significant career break when he signed to the Wasafi record label.

Since his signing, he has released several songs and albums, including “Flowers” and a second version of the same project. Rayvanny founded Next Level Music, leaving many wondering if he had a disagreement with Diamond Platnumz and was leaving many wondering if he was exiting Wasafi for good.

Rayvanny Songs

7. Jux

Juma Jux, known simply as Jux, stands out for his pop jams and for his splendid figure, which he’s more than happy to show rob the world by leaving his tops unbuttoned.

Jux has released several notable songs, including “Sugua” and “Unaniweza.” He’s also worked with some leading voices in Tanzanian music, including Diamond Platnumz.

Jux Songs

8. Ben Pol

He might not be the most visible name in Tanzanian music, but Ben L is one voice you just have to respect. Be melds the sights and sounds of his locality, creating music that not only arrests the soul, music that is of anthropological vitality. Among his memorable numbers are “Wapo” and “Nikikupata.”

Ben Pol Songs

9. Ommy Dimpoz

Here comes one of the lover boys of Tanzanian music. Ommy got his other name Dimpoz from peeps who appreciated his natural dimples.

Ommy Dimpoz mainly focuses on love and relationships in his songs, and his hits so far lean heavily on those themes. “You’re the Best” and “Kata” are among the songster’s most popular numbers to date.

One major criticism Ommy Dimpoz has faced as a musician is that he’s made it a habit of dating almost every woman Diamond Platnumz had dated and broken up with. Moreover, he loudly celebrates his” conquests.”

Ommy Dimpoz Songs

10. Aslay

Another lover boy on our list. Aslay’s disarming good looks has charmed fans as much as his music. Love and relationships are unmistakable themes in his songs. And then there’s the thread on life, its unpredictability, and how one has to make the most of what’s available.

Aslay Songs

11. Mbosso

Mbosso is one of the artists at Diamond Platnumz’s Wasafi record label. Like most artists on this list, he also dwells heavily on love in his songs. In his life, although a practising Muslim, he is of the view that a man shouldn’t be limited to four wives but as many women as he can take care of. That notwithstanding, he hasn’t got up to four wives yet. Lol.

Mbosso Songs

12. Bill Nass

The last bloke on our list is certainly not the last by any standard. The Tanzanian rapper, whose birth name is William Nicholaus Lyimo, has got several winning tines to his name, including “Party” and “Huna Baya.” When Bill Nass raps, he goes all out, and it’s hard not to form a bond with what he creates. Apart from his music, he’s also known for his relationship with Nandy.

Bill Nass Songs

Tanzanian music is flourishing, but it cannot be compared to Nigeria’s. Still, the country is one of the vital spaces in world music, and Bongo Flava is the message on offer.

Of course, there are other Tanzanian musicians of note, taking the Bongo Flava message to the world. But we have limited ourselves to just 12. We’re confident you would love our list. You may as well draw up your own list in the comments. You just might earn the title of baba lao – or mama lao, depending on your gender – a la Diamond Platnumz.