Music Related Popular Questions Answered: 64 Things You Probably Don’t Know

The quest for musical expression is as old as man. This innate desire led the ancients to strike trees rhythmically to entertain themselves – among other then-novel ways.

In the intervening centuries, so much has changed about music. Now, the world talks genres – and there are so many of them, tone, rhythm, and so much more.

Today, music is not only a field of stay, it’s an avenue through which millions around the world are making a living. But how well do you know music? You may want to join us to know things you probably don’t know already.