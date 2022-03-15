Best 5 Legal Free Music Download Sites

Music is life, literally. We wouldn’t suggest imagining a world or an existence without music or sound. That would be very depressing, no offence to the deaf. Since there are various music streaming platforms, most people would still want to download songs and albums straight into their devices and not store them only in an app.

These days, most people are streaming music from services like Spotify, but it’s not a perfect solution. While you get access to millions of songs for a reasonable monthly cost, you don’t own any of that music. In addition, if a service changes or shuts down, you might lose access to everything in your library.

The alternative is buying your music digitally on Apple’s Music app, Amazon, iTunes, or other digital storefronts. But that can get expensive. The luxury of having a particular place to always go for every specific need at little or no cost is truly underrated. Applying that perspective to music, imagine having a spot for your music needs. A place you could go to freely download your music, with the option of saving your media directly on your device’s storage.

For the best of both worlds, we have come up with a list of five (5) different websites, out of a sea of websites, from where you could grab your music for free! And have no fear. They’re entirely legal too.

5. Bandcamp

Founded in 2008, Bandcamp allows artists to upload their music to the site and set the price for digital music, physical albums, and merchandise. Artists can add music to their Bandcamp profiles for online listening, and tracks or albums can be purchased for digital download.

If you’re looking for free downloads, search for tags like Free and Free Download. On the mobile app (for iOS and Android), you’ll have to dig deeper; go to Search, choose a genre, then select “add custom genre” to search for tags.

4. DatPiff

Specializing in hip-hop and rap music since 2005, Datpiff allows users to download and stream free mixtapes that are uploaded by emerging and well-known artists, including Drake, Future, Lil Wayne, Meek Mills, The Weeknd, Wiz Khalifa, and more.

3. Jamendo Music

Jamendo has a unique setup that splits the service between two divisions: Jamendo Music, for personal use, and Jamendo Licensing, for licensing available music.

Suppose you’re interested in free downloads for personal use. In that case, Jamendo Music (on the web, iOS, or Android) allows you to save any song on the service as an MP3 file on your computer or mobile device. Then all you need is an account to download songs, albums, and playlists directly to your computer.

2. Last.fm

These days, Last.fm mainly focuses on recommending music to its users and doesn’t actually house its own music. If you play a track on the site, you will find that it plays YouTube videos instead.

However, there is still a way to find free songs for download on the Last.fm website. Embedded in the site’s footer is the link Free Music Downloads. This will take you to a page with a full list of all tracks that can be downloaded for free. No sign-in or subscription necessary, and you can’t actually filter the results, but it’s worth a look.

1. The Internet Archive

The Internet Archive’s Audio Archive offers free access to music recordings, audiobooks, podcasts, and radio programs in addition, you can search through the archive’s Live Music Archive to find live performances and the LibriVox Free Audiobook Collection for public domain audiobooks.

Not all recordings are available for download, but the ones that are can be downloaded as several different file formats, including MP3, FLAC, Ogg Vorbis, and more.