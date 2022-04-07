Best 10 Afrobeats Songs Released In 2022 So Far (January-April)

Subscribe For Hot News Update!

The Afrobeats industry has gotten the attention of the world. Last year, Afrobeats singles and projects dominated charts and airwaves worldwide. Nigerian star, Wizkid made history as the first lead African artist to hit the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Essence”, featuring Tems and Justin Bieber. It also became the first Afrobeats song to be certified two times platinum in the US.

More Afrobeats jams, including CKay’s “Love Nwantinti”, Fireboy’s “Peru”, featuring British singer Ed Sheeran, and more, have also charted for multiple weeks worldwide. Here’s a list of the top 10 best songs released so far this year. This list is in no particular order.

1. Rema – Calm Down

Mavin star, Rema made a comeback to the scene in February when he released the song “Calm Down”. He had first teased it on social media, and fans were excited. The song gave fans more tastes of his then-to-be-released debut album “Rave & Roses”. The song became an instant success immediately after it was released.

2. Omah Lay – Attention ft. Justin Bieber

Omah Lay has shared hints about his forthcoming debut album “Boy Alone” for as long as we can remember. One thing is sure; it is one of the most anticipated projects this year. The album was preceded by the lead single ” Attention” featuring Justin Bieber. The song has attained mild success since it dropped.

3. Fireboy – Playboy

We have all had a front seat in Fireboy’s reign in the Nigerian music industry, across Africa, and now globally. The Afrobeats star killed it with his Ed Sheeran collaboration “Peru”. The collab has been bagging numbers across the world. Setting the pace for his third album release, Fireboy dropped the project’s lead single and title track, “Playboy”. It is already a success.

4. Asake – Sungba (Remix) ft. Burna Boy

Nigerian singer, Asake may still be new to success, but he’s handling it well. We doubt if he will have a bad song anytime soon. Asake turned heads when he released the hit song “Sungba”. Later on, he announced a forthcoming remix with Grammy-winner Burna Boy. The remix dropped late last month to rave reviews.

5. Victony – Apollo

Nigerian singer, Victony has one of the best success stories. He did make lemonade from the lemons life handed him. Victony snagged his biggest hit when featured on Mayorkun’s most recent jam, “Holy Father”. The song’s success led him to perform at Davido’s O2 Arena concert. He followed up with the release of his new hit “Apollo”. The song has been a success since it was released.

6. Skiibii & Davido – Baddest Boy (Remix)

Since January, Skiibii’s “Baddest Boy (Remix)” has been one of the most played songs on Nigerian radio. The song has amassed over 4.2 million streams on Spotify alone. It has topped the Nigerian Apple Music songs charts and charted across various countries. Skiibii appeared alongside Davido at his O2 Arena concert, where he performed the hit.

7. Joeboy – Cubana

Indeed, no one does it better than Joeboy. Last year, the “Baby” star dominated social media and the airwaves with his massive hit “Alcohol”. The song recorded significant numbers. Joeboy took time off to record more hits. After announcing it on social media, he dropped “Cubana” precisely one week ago. The song immediately gained praise from fans.

8. Asa – IDG ft. Wizkid

For so long, fans expected collaboration between Nigerian Afro-Soul singer Asa and Afrobeats star, Wizkid. However, no one knew what it would sound like if it even happened. Fortunately, we now know. With her new album “V”, Asa released her first collab with Wizkid titled “IDG”. The reception for the song has been excellent.

9. Pheelz & BNXN – Finesse

We doubt if anyone in Africa and various parts of the world has not heard the infectious hook that makes the song a hit. Nigerian producer, Pheelz joined forces with singer BNXN and created one of the most memorable tunes of the year. The song has been a significant success and became their first appearance on the UK Singles chart. Shoutout to them.

10. Rema – Time N Affection ft. Chris Brown

We did not need to be told that Rema’s “Rave & Roses” album would be the masterpiece that it is. The album produced a few significant hits, including “Soundgasm”, “Calm Down”, and “FYN” before it was released. Rema was praised for a job well done after the album dropped. His Chris Brown collaboration, “Time N Affection” has been a fan favorite since its release. The song has been called one of the best tracks on the project.