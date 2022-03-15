Apps & Websites You Need For Complete Music Experience

Music Streaming / Streaming Services, Music Stores And Downloads

The importance of music cannot be overemphasized. There is a particular befitting sound and genre for every mood, occasion, or activity. The same goes for technology and its relationship with music over the years that is old as man. From the use of gramophones in the 40s, which advanced in the use of cassettes and later compact discs.

But with the advancement of technology, so did music, as the internet was invented, and all of a sudden, music could be uploaded for thousands to have access to, any day, any time.

Websites such as Napster, YouTube and MySpace were among the early adopters of streaming, enabling musicians to upload their music for free and have it heard across the world – at the click of a button. More recently, we’ve seen the introduction of specific streaming sites and apps such as:

SoundCloud Apple Music Spotify YouTube Music TIDAL Deezer Amazon Music Qobuz Bandcamp

Lyrics / Discover & Sing Along To Lyrics

It’s one thing to love a song. It’s another thing to love a song and know the words. Even if your voice can compete with a frog’s, know the lyrics at least. It can’t be too much to ask. Understandably, one may not want to know the words to every song, but there’s always that favourite one that hits different. It would be a fave that would have you scampering to learn the words to further connect with the song and enjoy it better.

There’s nothing better than listening to your favourite songs and being able to follow the lyrics at the same time. However, instead of looking up the lyrics to each of them on the internet and reading from a separate window, it’s possible to use one of the best song lyrics apps to have it all on the same screen.

If you are curious to know the apps, we have them listed below for both Android OS and iOS devices:

Musixmatch SoundHound Shazam Genius — Song Lyrics & More QuickLyric Lyrics Mania Lyrics Library ALSong LyricsTraining – Learn Languages with Music Lyrix

Music Discovery / Finding New Music

With so much music constantly at our fingertips, it can seem impossible to stay on top of it all. But it’s music—it’s what we love—and there’s no way we’re going to get left behind. Of course, we all have our favourite streaming apps, but any true music lover is always looking to get onto some new stuff. So, where do you turn for that?

In the old days, a YouTube black hole could help you find everything you could need. But that required a lot of effort, and who has the time these days? Also, when you listen to music, it’s probably on your mobile device most of the time, so what better way to discover new music than with apps?

The marriage of music and technology has made it easier than ever before to find and keep track of the most exciting sounds of yesterday and today. To help you get rolling, we’ve rounded up the best apps for discovering new music. Some are available on iOS, some on Android, some on both. This way, you won’t miss a beat.

Hillydilly Indie Shuffle Bandcamp SoundCloud Mixcloud Spotify 8tracks Apple Music SoundHound Pandora Slacker Radio Shazam YouTube Music TIDAL

Instrumentals / Creating Beats And Finding Instrumentals For Hot Music

Not everyone hears the same thing when listening to music. For some, it’s the lyrics that jump out to them. For some, it’s the vocal delivery, while for yet another set of people, it’s the melodies and beats. If you’re in that latter category, you will find Lo-fi beats and instrumentals exciting. Those can be easily found on traditional music streaming platforms.

But if you’re a bit deeper than that and want to go into the details of the beats of your favourite songs or even make a beat from scratch and want to know just the apps to get on, you are in luck because we’re unpacking a range of beat-making apps—free and paid. After perusing the list, you should have a good idea of what beat-making app suits your needs.

Creator iMaschine2 iElectribe GarageBand iMPC FL Studio Mobile Beatmaker 3 Beatsnap

Videos / Hot And Latest Music Videos

You aren’t an ardent lover of music if you’re also not eager to see the visuals of your fave songs. To a large extent, music videos add meaning and texture to a song. A lot of interpretation to a particular song could come from its music video. For some songs, the message and concept of the track are better expressed in their music videos.

There is no better feeling than having one sure go-to place that satisfies various personal, desired wants. If you still haven’t found your go-to place for all your music videos needs, here is a list of options to choose from:

YouTube YouTube Music Vimeo Tidal Snaptube Lark Player Vevo FireTube Dailymotion MTV MusicBox Vh1 TurboTube FreeDi Specific Artist

Mixes / DJ Mixes And Mixtapes

This is an all-accepting niche for all the concertgoers and party monsters who love to dance and break their backs to great disc jockeys. The regular DJ mixes put together by various DJs can easily be found on the different music streaming platforms.

But if you’re looking to prepare your special mix to be your DJ, and you have no idea the apps to turn to bring your disc jockey dreams to life, look no further. We have come up with a list to suit your needs. A list of apps that can assist you on the journey of becoming your DJ:

Music Maker JAM djay Edjing Mix DJ Studio 5 Cross DJ Party Mixer 3D DiscDj 3D Music Player DJ Mix Pads 2 WeDJ

Events / Upcoming & Top Music Events

Whether you’re travelling to a new city for the first time or bored at home on the weekend, discovering events near you can be tricky. After all, people usually find out about cool events via word-of-mouth or by being a loyal online fan, follower, or subscriber of whoever’s hosting the event.

In the digital era, where everyone is constantly connected via social media, email, and text, it makes sense to find a convenient solution for local events. Here are five of the best event apps—and a website—that you really should check out:

Eventbrite (Finding popular events and seeing where friends are going) Songkick (Your go-to app for concerts) Bandsintown (For finding out when your favourite band is in town) All Events in City (For discovering events in major cities worldwide) Facebook Events (All Facebook events in one convenient place)

Music Charts / Top Music & Albums

A true music lover and artist supporter would want to be abreast with how their fave artists and songs are faring on worldwide charts. We’re here for you if you have now grown weary on your endless search for the right app to use to stay updated with all the popping worldwide charts.

In fact, we had to come up with a list of various apps to choose from. So you go through and give each or any a test-run to know which one agrees with your music chart needs: