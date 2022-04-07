2022 Top 12 Afrobeats Artists & Their Songs
Here are 2022's top 12 best Afrobeats artists.
Subscribe For Hot News Update!
It is no new thing that Afrobeats is currently one of the most heard music genres today. The genre has broken through the territories of Africa and spilled across parts of the world, including Europe, Asia, North America, and more.
Afrobeats artists have expanded their fanbase across many international countries. They also have successfully hosted sold-out shows and appeared as performers in some of the world’s biggest music festivals. Last year, Nigerian Afrobeats star, Wizkid released the record-setting album “Made In Lagos”. Also, in the same year, Burna Boy won his first Grammy Award for the critically successful album “Twice As Tall”. In addition, various other big names, including Davido, Yemi Alade, and more, have changed the game by selling out shows worldwide.
Here is a list of the top 12 best Afrobeats artists in 2022.
1. Wizkid
Regarded as the King of Afrobeats, Wizkid first made his way into the scene with the iconic hit “Holla At Your Boy”. He has since released albums that have kept his name on everyone’s lips. In 2021, Wiz released the highly anticipated “Made In Lagos” album. The project became an instant success after it was released. Since then, it has broken significant records, including becoming the longest-charting album on the Billboard World Albums chart. Wizkid also sold out the O2 Arena multiple times and snagged Grammy Awards nominations in 2022.
Wizkid Songs
-
WizKid - Mood (Official Video) ft. Buju
-
Burna Boy - B. D'OR feat. WizKid [Official Music Video]
-
WizKid - Made In Lagos (Deluxe) [Short Film]
-
WizKid - Essence (Lyric Video) ft. Justin Bieber, Tems
-
WizKid - Essence (Official Video) ft. Tems
-
WizKid - Ginger (Official Video) ft. Burna Boy
-
WizKid - Ginger (Official Dance Video by Izzy Odigie) ft. Burna Boy
-
WizKid - No Stress (Official Video)
-
WizKid - No Stress (Audio)
-
WizKid - Smile (Official Video) ft. H.E.R.
-
WizKid - Smile (Vertical Lyric Video) ft. H.E.R.
-
Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid - BROWN SKIN GIRL (Official Video)
-
DJ Tunez - Cool Me Down (Official Video) ft. Wizkid
-
2Baba ft Wizkid - Opo (Official Video)
-
DJ Tunez & Wizkid - Cool Me Down (Official Visualizer)
-
Blaq Jerzee, WizKid - Arizona (Official Video)
-
StarBoy - Blow (Official Video) ft. Blaq Jerzee, Wizkid
-
Krept & Konan - G Love ft. WizKid
-
WizKid - Joro (Official Video)
-
WizKid - Ghetto Love (Official Video)
2. Davido
You cannot talk about Afrobeats without mentioning one of its biggest champions, Davido. The Nigerian star is one of the most prominent musicians to emerge from Nigeria and Africa. He has an endless list of hits to his name. Some of them include “Dami Duro”, “Fia”, “Aye”, “Fem”, “Jowo”, and more. Davido is also one of Africa’s best-selling and highest-paid artists, selling out shows across various continents. In addition, he was included in the World Cup Theme song “Hayya Hayya (Better Together)”.
Davido Songs
-
Davido, Focalistic - Champion Sound (Official Video)
-
Davido - Shopping Spree (Official Video) ft. Chris Brown, Young Thug
-
Davido - La La (Official Video) ft. Ckay
-
Davido - Jowo (Official Video)
-
Davido - So Crazy (Official Video) ft. Lil Baby
-
Davido - FEM (Official Video)
-
Davido - D & G (Official Video) ft. Summer Walker
-
Davido - 1 Milli (Official Video)
-
Davido - Sweet in the Middle ft. Wurld, Naira Marley, Zlatan
-
Davido - Risky (Official Video) ft. Popcaan
-
Davido, Chris Brown - Blow My Mind (Official Video)
-
DMW, Davido & Zlatan - Bum Bum (Official Video)
-
Davido - Wonder Woman (Official Video)
-
Davido - Assurance (Official Video)
-
Davido - Flora My Flawa (Official Video)
-
Davido - Like Dat (Official Video)
-
Davido - FIA (Official Video)
-
Davido - Fall (Official Video)
-
Davido - If
-
Davido - Coolest Kid in Africa ft. Nasty C (Official Music Video)
3. Burna Boy
Undoubtedly one of Africa’s biggest successes, Odogwu is Nigeria’s pride. Burna Boy is a two-time Grammy Award nominee and a one-time winner. The Nigerian star is also one of Africa’s most-streamed artists, one of the continent’s highest-paid artists, and boasts a massive fanbase worldwide. He has collaborated with some of the world’s biggest names, including Sia, Justin Bieber, Sam Smith, etc. Burna has also performed at some of the world’s biggest concerts and music festivals.
Burna Boy Songs
-
Burna Boy - B. D'OR feat. WizKid [Official Music Video]
-
Burna Boy - B. D'OR feat. WizKid (Official Audio)
-
Burna Boy - Want It All feat. Polo G (Official Video)
-
Burna Boy - Question feat. Don Jazzy [Official Music Video]
-
Burna Boy - Kilometre [Official Music Video]
-
Burna Boy - 23 [Official Music Video]
-
Burna Boy - Way Too Big [Official Music Video]
-
Burna Boy - Real Life feat. Stormzy [Official Video]
-
Burna Boy - Monsters You Made [Official Music Video]
-
Burna Boy - Bank On It [Official Audio]
-
Burna Boy - Wetin Dey Sup [Official Audio]
-
Burna Boy - Time Flies (feat. Sauti Sol) [Official Audio]
-
Burna Boy - 23 [Official Audio]
-
Burna Boy - No Fit Vex [Official Audio]
-
Burna Boy - Comma [Official Audio]
-
Burna Boy - Naughty By Nature (feat. Naughty By Nature) [Official Audio]
-
Burna Boy - Onyeka (Baby) [Official Audio]
-
Burna Boy - Bebo [Official Audio]
-
Burna Boy - Alarm Clock [Official Audio]
-
Burna Boy - Level Up (Twice As Tall) (feat. Youssou N'Dour) [Official Audio]
4. Yemi Alade
As she is fondly called, Mama Africa has made a massive name for herself as a singer and a performer. Yemi Alade has ridden high since she released the chart-topping hit song “Johnny”. She has since dropped successful albums, sold-out significant shows worldwide, and performed at the biggest and most talked-about events. In addition, Alade contributed to the Grammy-winning album “Mother Nature” by Angelique Kidjo.
Yemi Alade Songs
-
Yemi Alade - Kissing [French Remix] ft Marvin (Official Video)
-
Yemi Alade ft Dil - Temperature (Official Video)
-
Yemi Alade ft Phyno - Taking Over Me (Official Video)
-
Yemi Alade - K-I-S-S-I-N-G (Official Video)
-
(The Official Video) - Yemi Alade "JOHNNY"
-
Yemi Alade - Bamboo (Official Video)
-
Yemi Alade - Ghen Ghen Love [Official Video]
-
Yemi Alade - Tangerine (Official Video) ft. Selebobo
-
Yemi Alade - Pose ft Mugeez (R2Bees) [Official Vid
-
Yemi Alade - Duro Timi (Official Video)
-
Yemi Alade - Sugar (Official Video)
-
Heaven Beyonce 7/11 Tutorial
-
Yemi Alade ft Selebobo - Na Gode (Official Video)
-
Na Gode (Swahili Version) Video - Yemi Alade
-
Yemi Alade - Ferrari (Official Video)
-
Yemi Alade - Bum Bum (Dance Video)
-
Yemi Alade ft Mugeez (R2Bees) - Pose (Official Dan
5. Olamide
Baddo is genuinely in a league of his own. The Nigerian Afrobeats artist and rapper is known to have no bad songs. He is also credited for the success of some of Africa’s most prominent artists, including Fireboy DML, Adekunle Gold, and more, who is/were signed to his record label, YBNL. He remains one of Nigeria’s biggest rappers of all time and one of Africa’s best-selling artists.
Olamide Songs
-
Olamide - Hate Me (Official Video) ft. Wande Coal
-
Olamide - Infinity (Official Video) ft. Omah Lay
-
Olamide - Rock (Official Video)
-
Olamide - Triumphant (Official Video) ft. Bella Shmurda
-
Olamide - Loading (Official Video) ft. Bad Boy Timz
-
Olamide - Motigbana (Official Video)
-
Olamide - Wo!!
-
Olamide, Wizkid - Kana (Official Video)
-
Olamide, Wizkid, Id Cabasa - Totori (Official Video)
-
Olamide - Bobo (Official Video)
-
Reggae Blues
-
Olamide - Melo Melo [Official Video]
-
Olamide - Science Student (Official Video)
-
Olamide - I Love Lagos [Official Video]
-
Olamide - Eleda Mi
-
Olamide - Pawon (Official Video)
-
Olamide - Green Light (Official Video)
-
Olamide - Lagos Boys [Official Video]
-
Olamide - Letter To Milli
-
Olamide - Turn Up
6. Kizz Daniel
Nigerian singer and songwriter Kizz Daniel has been on a fantastic musical journey since he hit the scene years back. Gaining fame with the hit songs “Woju” and “Laye”, Daniel scaled through label issues and a name change and maintained his place as one of Afrobeats’ most prominent and highest-selling artists. His most recent “Barnabas EP” has been an outstanding success since its release in 2021.
Kizz Daniel Songs
-
Kizz Daniel - Nesesari (Official Audio) ft. Philkeyz
-
Kizz Daniel - Lie (Official Video)
-
Kizz Daniel - Eh God (Barnabas) (Official Lyric Video)
-
Kizz Daniel - Pour Me Water (Official Video)
-
Kizz Daniel - Oshe (Official Lyric Video) ft. The Cavemen.
-
Kiss Daniel | Mama [Official Video]
-
Kizz Daniel - MADU (Official Video)
-
Kizz Daniel & Davido - One Ticket (Official Video)
-
Kiss Daniel - Woju ft. Davido & Tiwa Savage [Remix Official Video]
-
Kizz Daniel - Poko (Official Video)
-
Kiss Daniel - Yeba [Official Video]
-
Kizz Daniel - Pak 'n' Go (Official Audio)
-
Kiss Daniel - Laye [Official Video]
-
Kizz Daniel - Addict (Official Lyric Video)
-
Kizz Daniel - 4DAYZ (#VDG EDITION)
-
Kizz Daniel - Burn (Official Lyric Video)
-
Ello Baby
-
Kizz Daniel - No Do
-
Kizz Daniel - Ada (Official Video)
-
Kizz Daniel, Kelvyn Colt - Skin (Official Lyric Video)
7. Tekno
Call him “Mufasa”. Nigerian singer and producer Tekno has been on the scene for years. He first made a name as a producer, and then he gained even more fame creating and releasing his music. He is credited as the mastermind behind Davido’s big hit “If”. Tekno has gained praise from the world’s biggest stars, including Drake, Billie Eilish, etc. He is one of Afrobeats’ best-selling artists.
Tekno Songs
-
Tekno - JINJA (Official Video)
-
Tekno - Mufasa (Official Music Video)
-
Tekno - Pana (Official Music Video)
-
Tekno - Skeletun (Official Video)
-
Tekno - Enjoy (Official Music Video)
-
Teknomiles - Duro (Official Music Video)
-
Teknomiles - Diana (Official Music Video)
-
Tekno - Rara (Official Video)
-
Tekno - GO (Official Video)
-
Tekno - Puttin (Official Music Video)
-
Tekno - Yur Luv (Official Video)
-
Tekno - Yawa (Official Video)
-
Tekno - Jogodo (Official Video)
-
Teknomiles - Wash (Official Music Video)
-
Teknomiles - Where (Official Music Video)
-
DON'T JEALOUS ME
-
Tekno, Mafikizolo - Enjoy (Remix)
-
Teknomiles - Dance [Official Video]
-
Tekno - Woman
-
Tekno - Suru (Official Music Video)
8. Adekunle Gold
There was no doubt that Afrobeats star Adekunle Gold would remain consistent with his delivery since he made a name with the ear-catching hit “Sade”. Following years of being seen as the boy next door, Adekunle Gold rebranded himself, debuted a new look, and kicked off a new era. The rebranding has spawned the hits “Sinner”, “High” featuring Davido, “Okay”, and more. He is one of Afrobeats’ best Live performers.
Adekunle Songs
-
Adekunle Gold - Mercy (Official Video)
-
Adekunle Gold, Fatoumata Diawara - Born Again (Official Audio)
-
Adekunle Gold - Win (Official Audio)
-
Adekunle Gold - Mase Mi (Official Audio)
-
Adekunle Gold, Ty Dolla $ign - One Woman (Official Audio)
-
Adekunle Gold, Davido - High (Official Video)
-
Adekunle Gold - Okay
-
Adekunle Gold, Lucky Daye - Sinner (Official Music Video)
-
Adekunle Gold - Something Different (Official Video)
-
Adekunle Gold - It Is What It Is (Official Video)
-
Adekunle Gold - No Forget [Official Video] ft. Simi
-
Adekunle Gold, Nailah Blackman - AG Baby
-
Adekunle Gold - IRE (Official Video)
-
Adekunle Gold, Simi - Promise (Official Video)
-
Adekunle Gold, Patoranking - Pretty Girl (Official Video)
-
Adekunle Gold - Pick Up [Official Video]
-
Adekunle Gold, Stefflon Don - Fye (Official Audio)
-
Adekunle Gold - Jore (Official Video) ft. Kizz Daniel
-
Adekunle Gold - Before you wake up (Official Video)
-
Adekunle Gold - More Than Enough (Official Audio)
9. Fireboy DML
Indeed, Olamide struck gold when he discovered Fireboy DML. The Nigerian star gained significant attention when he released the hit “Jealous”. The song was followed by subsequent hits “King” and “What If I Say” which led to the release of his critically acclaimed and successful debut album “Laughter, Tears & Goosebumps”. Fireboy has since followed up with the impressive “Apollo” album, more hits, including the Ed Sheeran collab “Peru”, and one of the most anticipated albums of 2022.
Fireboy DML Songs
-
Fireboy DML - Playboy (Official Visualizer)
-
Fireboy DML, Ed Sheeran & R3HAB - Peru (R3HAB Remix) (Official Visualizer)
-
Fireboy DML, 21 Savage & Blxst - Peru (Remix) (Official Visualizer)
-
Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran - Peru (Acoustic) (Official Lyric Video)
-
Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran - Peru (Official Video)
-
Fireboy DML - Tattoo (Official Video)
-
FIREBOY DML - VIBRATION
-
Fireboy DML - Jealous (Official Music video)
-
Fireboy DML - Like I Do (Audio)
-
FIREBOY DML - WHAT IF I SAY (Official Music video)
-
FIREBOY DML PERU ( VISUALIZER )
-
Fireboy DML - Airplane Mode (Official Video)
-
Fireboy DML - Need You
-
Fireboy DML & D Smoke - Champion (Official Video)
-
Fireboy DML - "King" (Official Video)
-
FIREBOY DML SCATTER (Official Music video)
-
Fireboy DML - ELI (Official Video)
-
Fireboy DML - Go Away (Audio)
-
Fireboy DML - Feel (Audio)
-
Fireboy DML & Wande Coal - Spell (Official Video)
10. Rema
Rema is the king of the New Age Afrobeats hitmakers. The “Next Rated Artist” Headies Awards winner has been on a successful journey since he stopped the world with his “Dumebi” hit. Since then, he has appeared on Barack Obama’s annual playlist, dropped chart-topping EPs, gained praise from various parts of the world, and released the acclaimed “Rave & Roses” debut album. His hits are endless, including “Soundgasm”, ” Spiderman”, “Calm Down”, “Woman”, “Bounce”, and more. He continues to rake in more streams each day.
Rema Songs
-
Rema - FYN feat. AJ Tracey (Official Music Video)
-
Rema - Calm Down (Official Music Video)
-
Rema - Soundgasm (Official Music Video)
-
Rema - Bounce (Official Music Video)
-
Rema - Woman (Official Music Video)
-
Rema - Ginger Me (Official Music Video)
-
Rema x Rvssian - Beamer (Bad Boys) [Official Music Video]
-
Rema - Dumebi ( Official Music Video )
-
Rema - Iron Man ( Official Music Video )
-
Rema - Bad Commando (Official Music Video)
-
Rema - Lady (Official Music Video)
11. Joeboy
Joeboy is one of Afrobeats’ most recognized silent achievers. The talented singer first emerged with the song “Baby” which gained him a seat at the table. He has since collaborated with DJ Neptune and his label boss, Mr. Eazi, on the hit “Nobody” which gained praise across Africa and the world. Joeboy’s album “Somewhere Between Beauty & Madness” was a success. He is also known for the hits “Alcohol”, “Beginning”, and more.
Joeboy Songs
-
Joeboy - Cubana (Lyric Video)
-
Joeboy - Sip (Alcohol) [Official Music Video]
-
Joeboy - Baby (Visualizer)
-
Joeboy - Don't Call Me Back (feat. Mayorkun) [Visualizer]
-
Joeboy - Beginning (Visualizer)
-
Nandy - Number One (feat. Joeboy) [Official Audio]
-
Joeboy - Show Me (Official Video)
-
Joeboy - Call (Official Video)
-
Joeboy - All For You (Visualizer)
-
Joeboy - Lonely [Visualizer]
-
Joeboy - Focus (Official Video)
-
So Bad
-
Joeboy - Door (feat. Kwesi Arthur) [Official Video]
-
Joeboy - Celebration (Official Video)
-
Joeboy - Runaway (Lyric Visualizer)
-
Joeboy - Oshe (Lyric Visualizer)
-
Joeboy - Better Thing (Official Video)
-
DJ Neptune, Laycon & Joeboy (Icons Remix)
-
Joeboy - Police (Lyric Visualizer)
-
Joeboy - Number One (Lyric Visualizer)
12. Omah Lay
Omah Lay is the only artist on this list without an album. Like Rema, he achieved so much success without releasing his debut album. Omah Lay first gained attention with the EP “Get Layd”. It spawned the hits “Damn”, “Lo Lo”, and more. He followed up with the “What Have We Done” EP, which contained the hit “Godly”. Omah Lay has since announced the forthcoming release of his debut album “Boy Alone” and kicked off the anticipation for it with the hit song “Attention” featuring Canadian pop star Justin Bieber.
Omah Lay Songs
-
Omah Lay & Justin Bieber - Attention (Official Music Video)
-
The Purple Tour: Flashback - Episode 3
-
Omah Lay - Free My Mind (Dance Video)
-
Omah Lay - Understand (Official Music Video)
-
Omah Lay - Godly [Official Music Video]
-
Omah Lay - Lo Lo (Official Video)
-
Omah Lay - Damn [Official Music Video]
-
Omah Lay - Bad Influence (Official Lyric Video)
-
Omah Lay - You (Official Video)
-
Omah Lay - Free My Mind (Official Lyric Video)
-
Omah Lay - Can't Relate (Official Audio)
-
Omah Lay - Ye Ye Ye (Official Audio)
-
Omah Lay - #DoNotDisturb
-
Omah Lay - Hello Brother (Official Lyric video)
-
Omah Lay - My Bebe (Official Audio)
-
Omah Lay - Confession (Official Audio)
-
Omah Lay - Untitled 2 (You Alternate Cut)
-
Omah Lay - Ye Ye Ye (Vibez Video)
-
Omah Lay - Understand (AMÉMÉ Remix) [Official Audio]
-
Omah Lay - Untitled 1 (You Alternate Cut)