2022 Top 12 Afrobeats Artists & Their Songs

Subscribe For Hot News Update!

It is no new thing that Afrobeats is currently one of the most heard music genres today. The genre has broken through the territories of Africa and spilled across parts of the world, including Europe, Asia, North America, and more.

Afrobeats artists have expanded their fanbase across many international countries. They also have successfully hosted sold-out shows and appeared as performers in some of the world’s biggest music festivals. Last year, Nigerian Afrobeats star, Wizkid released the record-setting album “Made In Lagos”. Also, in the same year, Burna Boy won his first Grammy Award for the critically successful album “Twice As Tall”. In addition, various other big names, including Davido, Yemi Alade, and more, have changed the game by selling out shows worldwide.

Here is a list of the top 12 best Afrobeats artists in 2022.

1. Wizkid

Regarded as the King of Afrobeats, Wizkid first made his way into the scene with the iconic hit “Holla At Your Boy”. He has since released albums that have kept his name on everyone’s lips. In 2021, Wiz released the highly anticipated “Made In Lagos” album. The project became an instant success after it was released. Since then, it has broken significant records, including becoming the longest-charting album on the Billboard World Albums chart. Wizkid also sold out the O2 Arena multiple times and snagged Grammy Awards nominations in 2022.

Wizkid Songs

2. Davido

You cannot talk about Afrobeats without mentioning one of its biggest champions, Davido. The Nigerian star is one of the most prominent musicians to emerge from Nigeria and Africa. He has an endless list of hits to his name. Some of them include “Dami Duro”, “Fia”, “Aye”, “Fem”, “Jowo”, and more. Davido is also one of Africa’s best-selling and highest-paid artists, selling out shows across various continents. In addition, he was included in the World Cup Theme song “Hayya Hayya (Better Together)”.

Davido Songs

3. Burna Boy

Undoubtedly one of Africa’s biggest successes, Odogwu is Nigeria’s pride. Burna Boy is a two-time Grammy Award nominee and a one-time winner. The Nigerian star is also one of Africa’s most-streamed artists, one of the continent’s highest-paid artists, and boasts a massive fanbase worldwide. He has collaborated with some of the world’s biggest names, including Sia, Justin Bieber, Sam Smith, etc. Burna has also performed at some of the world’s biggest concerts and music festivals.

Burna Boy Songs

4. Yemi Alade

As she is fondly called, Mama Africa has made a massive name for herself as a singer and a performer. Yemi Alade has ridden high since she released the chart-topping hit song “Johnny”. She has since dropped successful albums, sold-out significant shows worldwide, and performed at the biggest and most talked-about events. In addition, Alade contributed to the Grammy-winning album “Mother Nature” by Angelique Kidjo.

Yemi Alade Songs

5. Olamide

Baddo is genuinely in a league of his own. The Nigerian Afrobeats artist and rapper is known to have no bad songs. He is also credited for the success of some of Africa’s most prominent artists, including Fireboy DML, Adekunle Gold, and more, who is/were signed to his record label, YBNL. He remains one of Nigeria’s biggest rappers of all time and one of Africa’s best-selling artists.

Olamide Songs

6. Kizz Daniel

Nigerian singer and songwriter Kizz Daniel has been on a fantastic musical journey since he hit the scene years back. Gaining fame with the hit songs “Woju” and “Laye”, Daniel scaled through label issues and a name change and maintained his place as one of Afrobeats’ most prominent and highest-selling artists. His most recent “Barnabas EP” has been an outstanding success since its release in 2021.

Kizz Daniel Songs

7. Tekno

Call him “Mufasa”. Nigerian singer and producer Tekno has been on the scene for years. He first made a name as a producer, and then he gained even more fame creating and releasing his music. He is credited as the mastermind behind Davido’s big hit “If”. Tekno has gained praise from the world’s biggest stars, including Drake, Billie Eilish, etc. He is one of Afrobeats’ best-selling artists.

Tekno Songs

8. Adekunle Gold

There was no doubt that Afrobeats star Adekunle Gold would remain consistent with his delivery since he made a name with the ear-catching hit “Sade”. Following years of being seen as the boy next door, Adekunle Gold rebranded himself, debuted a new look, and kicked off a new era. The rebranding has spawned the hits “Sinner”, “High” featuring Davido, “Okay”, and more. He is one of Afrobeats’ best Live performers.

Adekunle Songs

9. Fireboy DML

Indeed, Olamide struck gold when he discovered Fireboy DML. The Nigerian star gained significant attention when he released the hit “Jealous”. The song was followed by subsequent hits “King” and “What If I Say” which led to the release of his critically acclaimed and successful debut album “Laughter, Tears & Goosebumps”. Fireboy has since followed up with the impressive “Apollo” album, more hits, including the Ed Sheeran collab “Peru”, and one of the most anticipated albums of 2022.

Fireboy DML Songs

10. Rema

Rema is the king of the New Age Afrobeats hitmakers. The “Next Rated Artist” Headies Awards winner has been on a successful journey since he stopped the world with his “Dumebi” hit. Since then, he has appeared on Barack Obama’s annual playlist, dropped chart-topping EPs, gained praise from various parts of the world, and released the acclaimed “Rave & Roses” debut album. His hits are endless, including “Soundgasm”, ” Spiderman”, “Calm Down”, “Woman”, “Bounce”, and more. He continues to rake in more streams each day.

Rema Songs

11. Joeboy

Joeboy is one of Afrobeats’ most recognized silent achievers. The talented singer first emerged with the song “Baby” which gained him a seat at the table. He has since collaborated with DJ Neptune and his label boss, Mr. Eazi, on the hit “Nobody” which gained praise across Africa and the world. Joeboy’s album “Somewhere Between Beauty & Madness” was a success. He is also known for the hits “Alcohol”, “Beginning”, and more.

Joeboy Songs

12. Omah Lay

Omah Lay is the only artist on this list without an album. Like Rema, he achieved so much success without releasing his debut album. Omah Lay first gained attention with the EP “Get Layd”. It spawned the hits “Damn”, “Lo Lo”, and more. He followed up with the “What Have We Done” EP, which contained the hit “Godly”. Omah Lay has since announced the forthcoming release of his debut album “Boy Alone” and kicked off the anticipation for it with the hit song “Attention” featuring Canadian pop star Justin Bieber.

Omah Lay Songs