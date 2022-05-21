10 Best Music Bots For Discord

Starting as a messaging and voice chat app for gamers, Discord has become one of the fastest-growing and most talked-about instant communication platforms. It can be used on every PC. It isn’t just restricted to gaming; everyone uses it for general chatting.

To expand user experience, Discord has provided bots and features. This includes Music Bots and more, available on Discord Servers. The Discord Music Bots allow users to listen to music while playing games or chatting with friends. The bots are created like a virtual users.

To listen to music while simultaneously gaming or chatting, you have to join the voice channel and run a command specific to the bot (this will make it enter the voice channel and start playing music.) It is pretty easy to do. It is also possible for multiple members or players to listen to the same music simultaneously. The Music Bots find the song on popular music streaming platforms and play them on the Discord Voice Channel. This article will show you the ten best Discord Music Bots to get the best experience while gaming and chatting with friends.

1. Octave

Octave has been around for over four years. It is a free music bot that was previously named Gnar. It is similar to the other music bots. Octave provides high music quality and avoids lags when playing music for users. It sources music from major streaming platforms like Spotify, YouTube Music, etc. It allows you to assign different roles to different users.

2. Probot

Probot is relatively easy to use. It focuses on high quality and makes access to music easy. With Probot, you don’t have to worry about low music quality or lags. It plays the best quality tunes while you game or chat with friends. You can also do so much with it. That includes playing music through a link or type-searching a song name to play. You can also create loops, shuffle, etc.

3. Rythm

The main aim of Rythm is to provide easy access to all of a user’s music. This helps them avoid spending too much time searching for music to play (or trying to figure out to set up songs) while playing games or chatting with friends. Rythm also gives users many more features than any other music bot. All you need is to use specific commands for whatever you want.

4. Vexera

Vexera is a free music bot. It makes users enjoy their experience on Discord. It offers lag-free music playback from reputable streaming platforms. It also plays high-quality music. Vexera is part of over 300,000 Discord Servers. This means that it is trustworthy. It is also a multipurpose bot. It provides farewell and greeting messages for any user who enters or exits the server while playing music.

5. MEE6

With many features, MEE6 is a diverse music bot on Discord that serves many purposes. It provides administrative and recreational features while playing high-quality music for users on a server. It helps keep your server safe from trolls, abusive language, etc., by providing auto-moderation. According to specific instructions on the server, it bans, restricts, and kicks out users who falter. It also presents greeting messages for users who enter the server.

6. FredBoat

FredBoat is an exciting music bot. Many users have stated that they prefer it to the other bots. It easily sources music from major streaming platforms, including SoundCloud, Spotify, YouTube, etc. It also makes your experience enjoyable, allowing you to create your playlist. You can play the playlist on Discord by typing a single command. FredBoat provides a permission system to restrict access from trolls.

7. 24/7

This is another excellent music bot. Deluxe created it. It is a favourite for many because it allows music streaming from radio stations. Of course, some users prefer playing music from a radio station to streaming playlisted songs. It also sources and plays music from major streaming platforms, including SoundCloud, Spotify, YouTube, etc. The music it plays is lag-free and has a high quality. It presents several commands that make it easy to use.

8. BMO

Inspired by the Adventure-Time character BMO, this Discord Music bot is straightforward. It is fun and functions as a high-quality bot. It should be your best choice if you have a general chat room. It livens up your server. Like the other bots, it sources and plays lag-free music with high quality. It also presents small fun games to entertain a user. It is DMCA protected.

9. ErisBot

ErisBot is one of the easiest-to-use music bots on Discord. While it presents similar qualities to the other bots, it stands out by allowing users to create their custom prefixes for commands. It does not only play audio; it also plays song videos from YouTube. However, most users might find this distracting.

10. Mantaro

Mantaro works like all the other nine bots. It streams quality and lag-free music from powerful and reputable streaming platforms. An anime lover would want to choose this bot. It is lively, fun, and interactive. Users can enjoy it even when they aren’t playing games or chatting. It provides various other features to keep users entertained, including birthday announcements, anime character lookup commands, NSFW commands for lewd anime photos, different game types, etc. It gives you an experience you wouldn’t want to lose. It is a favourite for users, and not just anime lovers.