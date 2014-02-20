Heading_charts
Defiled

The Defiled Interview

By Sassy
Thu, 20 Feb 2014 10:40:38 +1100

Well the first Soundwave Festival for 2014 is merely three days away and all anyone has been talking about is – which bands have pulled out. Don’t worry though it isn’t all doom and gloom when it comes to this year’s festival, some bands are still keen as mustard (I don’t know if I can really say that when talking about a metal band – but hey I do what I want) to play head to Australia and show us what they’re made of. One of those bands being The Defiled; we spoke with Stich D and found out how he is feeling.

Undercover FM: So it’s not long now until The Defiled makes their way to Australia; how are you feeling?

 

Stitch D: I cannot wait...we've been wanting to play soundwave for years now so it's awesome to finally get the opportunity to

Undercover FM: How are you with air travel?

 

Stitch D: I'm actually not too bad, I can't ever seem to sleep though which sucks! My flight back from Aus is to Dubai, then to london and then straight to Philadelphia is one hit...



Undercover FM: What are you most looking forward to about Australia?

 

Stitch D: Just to be able to look around and soak up the culture a bit...go see the sights, go to the beach, and see some koalas! Cheesy tourist stuff :)



Undercover FM: So you’re playing at Soundwave – tell me about that?

 

Stitch D: It's pretty much the best line up I've ever seen, it's unreal! Just hoping we get to catch all the bands we wanna see



Undercover FM: What do you think this opportunity means for the band?

 

Stitch D: It just means that we can finally play to our fans down there, our first record came out there in 2011 and we get inundated with requests to come there but the opportunity never arose...definitely a life tick



Undercover FM: What can we expect to see from The Defiled?

 

Stitch D: 5 dudes destroying themselves and their instruments for half an hour



Undercover FM: Are there any other bands playing at Soundwave that you’re looking forward to seeing?

 

Stitch D: There's too many!!! Green day of course as they were one of my favourite bands growing up...gojira, placebo, AFI, ghost inside, whitechapel, MIW, mastodon, Alice in chains, rob Zombie...I could go on forever



Undercover FM: What do you hope to take away from playing such a big festival?

 

Stitch D: Just as many new fans as possible...hopefully they get what we do



Undercover FM: I’ve spoken to a lot of bands who are coming over to Australia, they’ve heard about how hot it gets in Australia and their all worried! How do you plan on handling the heat?

 

Stitch D: I've just moved to LA so I rekon I may be able to just about bare it...I'll probably just be a typical goth and have an umbrella! Haha



Undercover FM: What do you want to say to your fans reading Undercover FM?

 

Stitch D: Hi :)



Catch Stitch and the rest of The Defiled at Soundwave – starting in Brisbane THIS WEEKEND.

