Australia Australia
Top Album
Bernard Fanning - Departures
Top Single
Robin Thicke Feat. T.I. & Pharrell - Blurred Lines
USA USA
Top Album
Queens Of The Stone Age - ...Like Clockwork
Top Single
Robin Thicke Featuring T.I. + Pharrell - Blurred Lines
UK UK
Top Album
Black Sabbath - 13
Top Single
ROBIN THICKE / TI / PHARRELL - Blurred Lines
Heading_news
9591
Hardcore Superstar

Hardcore Superstar

By Sassy
Wed, 12 Feb 2014 10:26:58 +1100

It’s not every day you get to spend the afternoon (or morning depending where in the world you are) practicing Aussie Slang with Swedish hard rock/metal bands, so this reporter was delighted to have the opportunity to do so with Hardcore Superstar’s very own Joakim ‘Jocke’ Berg. We also managed talk all things Soundwave!

Undercover FM: Just calling for a quick interview this afternoon!

Jocke: Of course, except its morning for me.

Undercover FM: Oh really what time is it?

Jocke: It’s 9 o’clock in the morning.

Undercover FM: It’s 6 o’clock in the afternoon for me!

Jocke: Is it hot there?

Undercover FM: Yes! It’s about 30 degree this afternoon!

Jocke: Okay, yes that’s hot. It’s like 0 degrees here, its winter.

Undercover FM: Yes, I would still be in bed if it was that cold here.

Undercover FM: So it’s not long now until Hardcore Superstar makes their way to Australia; how are you feeling?

Jocke: It’s going to be awesome! I mean it’s been six years since the last time we came to Australia so it’s going to be awesome to be there again! Australia is a lovely country. Hopefully this time I will actually see a kangaroo!

Undercover FM: So you’re playing at Soundwave – tell me about that?

Jocke: That is going to be awesome too. We have talked to a lot of friends and colleagues here that are in the music business from Sweden that have already played at Soundwave and they say that it’s the best festival in the world so we are really looking forward to it.

Undercover FM: What do you think this opportunity means for the band?

Jocke: We’ve already been to Australia once and we did two shows, one in Melbourne and one in Sydney but Soundwave is in 5 cities so I think that it’s going to benefit the band.

Undercover FM: What can we expect to see from Hardcore Superstar?

Jocke: I can promise you a really really good time! In our shows there is a lot of energy and a lot of power; we try to create a good vibe and make sure you have a good time. You are going to have a blast if you’re in the pit!

Undercover FM: Are there any other bands playing at Soundwave that you’re looking forward to seeing?

Jocke: Yeah! I would love to see Rob Zombie. I would also love to see Trivium, Devil Driver and also a band called Terror. There are a lot of bands I want to see actually.

Undercover FM: What do you hope to take away from playing such a big festival?

Our goal is just to let more people see us. We want to become a little bit bigger in Australia so we can go there every other year instead of six years in between! It’s just a great opportunity to play to a big audience, to meet colleagues and to grow as a band.

Undercover FM: I’ve spoken to a lot of bands who are coming over to Australia, they’ve heard about how hot it gets in Australia and their all worried! How do you plan on handling the heat?

Jocke: I plan to drink a lot of water – in between the beer that is. No but seriously if it is that hot you really need to drink a lot of water, I don’t want to faint.

Undercover FM: I have a bit of a funny question for you – how are you with Aussie slang?

Jocke: Hey mate!
Jocke: I’m really bad, I mean really bad at it. I am going to have to study it before I go down under.

Undercover FM: How bout we practise?

Jocke: Yes! I have to practise.

Undercover FM: You’re going to need phrases like; G’day Mate, Throw another shrimp on the barbie and ave a good arvo.

Jocke: G’day Mate, Barbeque! Yeah I love them all. It just sounds so awesome the way you talk. It’s like Australians always sound so happy. The Americans are just like really, you know, whatever but you’re like G’day mate and it’s always just so upbeat and happy.

Undercover FM: Last question before I let you go about your day – what do you want to tell the readers of Undercover FM?

Jocke: I just want to thank all our fans for staying true to the band and say come see our shows at Soundwave in February! You will sure miss something special if you don’t – it is going to be awesome!

