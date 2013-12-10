Battleships Interview

You’ve heard their latest singles including ‘Take Your Rest’, you’ve read all the raving reviews and you’ve seen them on tour with Boy and Bear but we got to speak with Jordan Sturdee of Battleships.

Undercover FM: You’ve been working really hard this past 18 months – releasing a number of singles and touring with Boy and Bear, what do you think these experiences have meant for the Battleships?

Jordan Sturdee: Hopefully, with each experience, we are getting closer and closer to being able to do this full-time.

Undercover FM: Would you say your music has changed since your first release?

Jordan Sturdee: I think that if you are constantly evolving as an individual and as a band, then your music will be too. However, those changes are probably more evident to us as the band than they are to everyone else.

Undercover FM: What can you tell me about being on Tour? Was this your first tour? What did you love or hate about it?

Jordan Sturdee: To be honest, there wasn't really much to hate about it. The Boy & Bear guys were just so welcoming and genuine, and that made it really easy for us to feel comfortable and really enjoy our first "big" tour.

Undercover FM: On the very first show of the tour – how well did the crowd respond to Battleships?

Jordan Sturdee: Our first show of the tour was Canberra, and we have only been there twice before. The response to our songs, especially the singles, was great! It really set a great platform for the rest of the tour.

Undercover FM: Do you think you have made an impression and gained more of a following since the start of the tour?

Jordan Sturdee: Definitely! We've seen a bit of a spike in our numbers on social media. And it's great having people come up after the shows and encourage us in person too!

Undercover FM: How do you expect people to react to the shows where you are the headline?

Jordan Sturdee: I'd like to think that the songs and the music would move them to feel something. A song may make one person feel happy, while making another person may feel the complete opposite. I think as long as they connect with the music at an emotional level, then they will be able to take something away from the gig.

Undercover FM: What does a Battleships headline show look like?

Jordan Sturdee: There'll be all the songs people are expecting (i.e. the singles), as well as a few new songs, and maybe even an appearance from a musical friend or two.

Undercover FM: Tell me something that we don’t already know about Battleships?

Jordan Sturdee: Three quarters of the band had piano lessons from my Dad at some stage during their school years.

Undercover FM: Do you have a shout out for our readers?

Jordan Sturdee: To anyone who's taken the time to read this, well done and thank you!