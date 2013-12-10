Heading_charts
Button_more
Australia Australia
Top Album
Bernard Fanning - Departures
Top Single
Robin Thicke Feat. T.I. & Pharrell - Blurred Lines
USA USA
Top Album
Queens Of The Stone Age - ...Like Clockwork
Top Single
Robin Thicke Featuring T.I. + Pharrell - Blurred Lines
UK UK
Top Album
Black Sabbath - 13
Top Single
ROBIN THICKE / TI / PHARRELL - Blurred Lines
Heading_news
9589
Battleships

Battleships Interview

By Sassy
Tue, 10 Dec 2013 21:59:16 +1100

You’ve heard their latest singles including ‘Take Your Rest’, you’ve read all the raving reviews and you’ve seen them on tour with Boy and Bear but we got to speak with Jordan Sturdee of Battleships.

Undercover FM: You’ve been working really hard this past 18 months – releasing a number of singles and touring with Boy and Bear, what do you think these experiences have meant for the Battleships?

Jordan Sturdee: Hopefully, with each experience, we are getting closer and closer to being able to do this full-time.

Undercover FM: Would you say your music has changed since your first release?

Jordan Sturdee: I think that if you are constantly evolving as an individual and as a band, then your music will be too. However, those changes are probably more evident to us as the band than they are to everyone else.

Undercover FM: What can you tell me about being on Tour? Was this your first tour? What did you love or hate about it?

Jordan Sturdee: To be honest, there wasn't really much to hate about it. The Boy & Bear guys were just so welcoming and genuine, and that made it really easy for us to feel comfortable and really enjoy our first "big" tour.

Undercover FM: On the very first show of the tour – how well did the crowd respond to Battleships?

Jordan Sturdee: Our first show of the tour was Canberra, and we have only been there twice before. The response to our songs, especially the singles, was great! It really set a great platform for the rest of the tour.

Undercover FM: Do you think you have made an impression and gained more of a following since the start of the tour?

Jordan Sturdee: Definitely! We've seen a bit of a spike in our numbers on social media. And it's great having people come up after the shows and encourage us in person too!

Undercover FM: How do you expect people to react to the shows where you are the headline?

Jordan Sturdee: I'd like to think that the songs and the music would move them to feel something. A song may make one person feel happy, while making another person may feel the complete opposite. I think as long as they connect with the music at an emotional level, then they will be able to take something away from the gig.

Undercover FM: What does a Battleships headline show look like?

Jordan Sturdee: There'll be all the songs people are expecting (i.e. the singles), as well as a few new songs, and maybe even an appearance from a musical friend or two.

Undercover FM: Tell me something that we don’t already know about Battleships?

Jordan Sturdee: Three quarters of the band had piano lessons from my Dad at some stage during their school years.

Undercover FM: Do you have a shout out for our readers?

Jordan Sturdee: To anyone who's taken the time to read this, well done and thank you! 

Heading_relatedcontent
  1. 45

    JOE SMITH RELEASES CATALOGUE OF INTERVIEWS WITH 20TH CENTURY MUSIC LEGENDS

    Joe Smith, ex- head honcho for the likes of Warner Bros, Elektra/Asylum and Capitol Records, wrote a book in the 80's "Off the Record," which tells the story of 20th Century music through interviews with the cream of the music industry.
    12:35pm Jun 19, 2012
  2. 9368

    BATTLESHIPS ANNOUNCE DEBUT MINI ALBUM & NATIONAL TOUR

    Sydney's Battleships have just untethered their debut release, a seven-track mini album entitled 'To You'. Off the back of the hootin' and hollerin' they created with their two singles 'In Retrospect' and "Your Words" they will take what they got out on the road for your live aural pleasure.
    2:33pm Nov 12, 2012
  3. 9026

    UNDERCOVER INTERVIEW WITH JUSTIN HAWKINS OF THE DARKNESS

    Hallelujah, The Darkness are coming. Led by the dapper, non aging, rock n roll front man Justin Hawkins there’s only 22 more sleeps until they arrive in Australia. While you are waiting checkout our interview with Justin and learn all about the new album, what’s in store live and the secrets of rewinding the age of your appearance.
    5:04pm Apr 13, 2012
Loader

Button_more
Heading_videos
  1. Uc_ui_catherinebritt_pg_14min02sec

    Catherine Britt - Undercover Interviews

    Catherine Britt chats to Undercover about her latest self-titled album release.
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  2. Uc_ui_dankelly_pg_19min25sec

    Dan Kelly - Undercover Interviews

    Dan Kelly plays the tracks ‘The Decomissioner’, ‘Dan Kelly’s Dream’ and ‘Drowning...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  3. Uc_ui_jamiecullum_pg_13min53sec

    Jamie Cullum - Undercover Interviews

    Jamie Cullum talks to Undercover about his music career.
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  4. Uc_ui_jasonderulo_pg_16min32sec

    Jason Derulo - Undercover Interviews

    Jason Derulo comes in to the Undercover Studio to chat about his music and life o...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  5. Uc_ui_stereophonics_pg_17min30sec

    Stereophonics - Undercover Interviews

    Welsh band Stereophonics have a chat to Undercover about their latest music achie...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  6. Uc_us_catherinebritt_pg_10min10sec

    Catherine Britt - USessions

    Catherine Britt comes into the Undercover studios to play a few songs off her lat...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  7. Uc_us_dankelly_pg_17min15sec

    Dan Kelly - USessions

    Dan Kelly plays the tracks ‘The Decomissioner’, ‘Dan Kelly’s Dream’ and ‘Drowning...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  8. Uc_ui_darlenelove_pg_24min46sec

    Darlene Love - Undercover Interviews

    Darlene Love has a chat to Undercover about her 50-years in show business.
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  9. Uc_us_rebeccabarnard_pg_14min41sec

    Rebecca Barnard - USessions

    Rebecca Barnard comes into the Undercover studio to play a few songs off her late...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  10. Uc_us_lazysusan_pg_9min58sec

    Lazy Susan - USessions

    Paul Andrews from Lazy Susan plays the tracks ‘Expecting To Change’, ‘Bad Hands’ ...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
Button_more
Heading_gallery
Heading_hottopics
Processing...
Closepopup
Ajax-loader_3