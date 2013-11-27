Heading_charts
Australia Australia
Top Album
Bernard Fanning - Departures
Top Single
Robin Thicke Feat. T.I. & Pharrell - Blurred Lines
USA USA
Top Album
Queens Of The Stone Age - ...Like Clockwork
Top Single
Robin Thicke Featuring T.I. + Pharrell - Blurred Lines
UK UK
Top Album
Black Sabbath - 13
Top Single
ROBIN THICKE / TI / PHARRELL - Blurred Lines
Neberu Interview

By Sassy
Wed, 27 Nov 2013 10:00:18 +1100

Earlier this year Famined Records fell in love with and signed progressive metal power house Neberu. Since then they have taken metal industry by force with their melodic lines, riffs and pure chaos. Now we can’t help but to love them too!

In the midst of their very busy schedules Undercover FM managed to score a quick interview with Neberu’s very own Kevin Jagelki and Phil Bayer.

Undercover FM: How did Neberu come about?

It's pretty much been a natural process for us, evolving out of our previous experiences. We've all been in different projects before, in which not everyone has always been content with the musical direction or attitude of the other musicians. It's been a long way for every single one of us, but we finally formed a group that shares a strong bond, both in our musical "vision" and the love for this project. (Kevin Jagelki)

Undercover FM: What went into making the band as successful as it has become?

Everything. We put all creative energy, money, discipline, passion and love into this band.

It required full dedication and the ability to constantly improve yourself. But there are still many goals to achieve. (Phil Bayer)

Undercover FM: How did you feel when you were singed to Famined Records? What were your thoughts and feelings? How did you react?

We were pleasantly surprised and almost couldn't believe, that just two songs caught the attention of a label like Famined.

We gained a lot of faith in ourselves by that happening and it felt great to be added to a roster like theirs. (Phil Bayer)

All of us know it takes more than just writing a couple of good songs. We're proud of what we achieved in such a short period, but it's still long way to go for us and we are excited to experience where this road will take us. (Kevin Jagelki)

Undercover FM: How do you think your lives will change now that Neberu has been signed with a label?

It's been a great step into the right direction, so we are all very positive about things to come. It's a good feeling to have a partner like Famined Records by your side. They're doing a great job in helping us enhance our fanbase and raise attention for our music. (Kevin Jagelki)

Undercover FM: I understand that you've been playing a lot of live shows lately, how does that feel?

Great! Especially when we see people sing along or just go nuts to songs we've actually written and recorded in our bedrooms, dreaming about those things to happen. There's absolutely nothing that can match a full blown live show! (Phil Bayer)

Undercover FM: Where do you think the band is headed now?

We've been focusing on our debut EP Impulsions lately, planned to be released sometime this year. (Kevin Jagelki)

There has been put a lot of sweat, blood and tears into this one, so we hope people will like it. Seriously, A LOT of sweat! (Phil Bayer)

We'll be playing one or two shows in December and then move on, making plans for 2014. (Kevin Jagelki)

Undercover FM: What can we expect to see from Neberu?

A strong debut ep, intense live shows and a lot of stories to tell - We've already begun working on our full length that should be finished by the end of next year.

In the meantime we'll be playing our asses off! (Phil Bayer)

