Charlie by Gosti

The Wesley Anne Band Room is in for something truly beautiful this weekend. Acoustic pop songstress Gosti is back and ready to launch ‘Charlie’ the third striking single from her forthcoming album ‘Travel Tree’.

Get ready for an intimate and chilling experience with a warm acoustic set. Expect a variation of cello, French horn, hand percussion, acoustic guitars and of course gorgeous vocals, with special guests Jeremy Doolan and Mark Joseph.



If you loved ‘Victorian’ and ‘Boy’ be prepared to be blown away by ‘Charlie’. This much anticipated single follows on – in what seems to be a continuing story expressed throughout Gosti’s music.



Listen to ‘Charlie’ here - http://gostimusic.bandcamp.com/track/charlie and then head along to the Charlie Single Launch LIVE at The Wesley Anne - Saturday November 9th from 8:00pm.



Tickets - $15