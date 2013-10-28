Almost 30 years have passed since The Ghost Busters set up shop and began a unique ghost removal service. However these days we have no real need to eradicate the supernatural, these days we are plagued by something a little more terrifying – Douchebags!

Thus a new lot of superheroes emerge dedicated to only two things exterminating douchebags and doing away with bad music. Jake, Stav and Jamie of Bluejuice are taking on idiocy one by one – fighting a one band war against the plague that is douchebags.

Now if you haven’t already you simply must checkout the band’s latest release – S.O.S. Not only will you witness our heroes relieving the world of ‘The Douchebag Jar’ but it is also an incredibly catchy song. Plus we get to see an all-star cast including: comedian Merrick Watts, Channel [V]'s Danny Clayton, triple j breakfast duo Tom and Alex and The Bachelor host Osher Günsberg.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2YnWgB0xf3I&feature=youtu.be

(Undercover FM have been assured that no grandmothers were harmed in the making of this video clip)

So, now that you’ve seen what the boys are capable of – I am sure you’re asking yourself how you can join the cause. Fear not because Bluejuice are heading to a city near you this November as part of their S.O.S Tour.

This November “Who you gonna see?” BLUEJUICE!

Presented by Channel [V], Music Feeds, The Brag, Scene, Beat Magazine and Xpress

Tickets on sale NOW

Friday 1st November: The Corner Hotel, Melbourne

Tickets available: via Corner Box Office and http://cornerhotel.com/ 18+

Saturday 2nd November: The Capitol, Perth

Tickets available: via Oztix http://www.oztix.com.au 18+

Sunday 3rd November: Prince Of Wales, Bunbury

Tickets available: via Oztix http://www.oztix.com.au 18+

Friday 8th November: The Metro Theatre, Sydney

Tickets available: via ticketek http://premier.ticketek.com.au. ALL AGES

Saturday 9th November: The Hi Fi, Brisbane

Tickets available: via Oztix http://www.oztix.com.au 18+



