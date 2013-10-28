Heading_charts
Australia Australia
Top Album
Bernard Fanning - Departures
Top Single
Robin Thicke Feat. T.I. & Pharrell - Blurred Lines
USA USA
Top Album
Queens Of The Stone Age - ...Like Clockwork
Top Single
Robin Thicke Featuring T.I. + Pharrell - Blurred Lines
UK UK
Top Album
Black Sabbath - 13
Top Single
ROBIN THICKE / TI / PHARRELL - Blurred Lines
This November “Who you gonna see?” BLUEJUICE!

By Sassy
Mon, 28 Oct 2013 11:02:20 +1100

Almost 30 years have passed since The Ghost Busters set up shop and began a unique ghost removal service. However these days we have no real need to eradicate the supernatural, these days we are plagued by something a little more terrifying – Douchebags!

Thus a new lot of superheroes emerge dedicated to only two things exterminating douchebags and doing away with bad music. Jake, Stav and Jamie of Bluejuice are taking on idiocy one by one – fighting a one band war against the plague that is douchebags.

Now if you haven’t already you simply must checkout the band’s latest release – S.O.S. Not only will you witness our heroes relieving the world of ‘The Douchebag Jar’ but it is also an incredibly catchy song. Plus we get to see an all-star cast including: comedian Merrick Watts, Channel [V]'s Danny Clayton, triple j breakfast duo Tom and Alex and The Bachelor host Osher Günsberg.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2YnWgB0xf3I&feature=youtu.be

(Undercover FM have been assured that no grandmothers were harmed in the making of this video clip)

So, now that you’ve seen what the boys are capable of – I am sure you’re asking yourself how you can join the cause. Fear not because Bluejuice are heading to a city near you this November as part of their S.O.S Tour.

BLUEJUICE
S.O.S TOUR
Presented by Channel [V], Music Feeds, The Brag, Scene, Beat Magazine and Xpress

Tickets on sale NOW

Friday 1st November: The Corner Hotel, Melbourne
Tickets available: via Corner Box Office and http://cornerhotel.com/ 18+

Saturday 2nd November: The Capitol, Perth
Tickets available: via Oztix http://www.oztix.com.au 18+

Sunday 3rd November: Prince Of Wales, Bunbury
Tickets available: via Oztix http://www.oztix.com.au  18+

Friday 8th November: The Metro Theatre, Sydney
Tickets available: via ticketek http://premier.ticketek.com.au. ALL AGES

Saturday 9th November: The Hi Fi, Brisbane
Tickets available: via Oztix http://www.oztix.com.au  18+


  1. 9308

    "COLOUR ME OBESSESED" THE REPLACEMENTS DOCO OUT ON DVD THIS NOVEMBER

    Anyone who had the opportunity to attend the screening of The Replacements doco "Colour Me Obsessed " this year at The Phoenix in Brunswick will understand what a jolly good news item this is.
    9:41am Sep 21, 2012
  2. 358

    You Must See Crosby Stills Nash and Young Deja vu

    `Deja vu`, the Neil Young film documenting the Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young 2006 Freedom of Speech tour is essential viewing.
    2:20pm Aug 03, 2008
  3. 3318

    Is This Your Last Chance To See The Stranglers

    The Stranglers will return to Australia in March and this may just well be the last one.
    8:55am Jan 19, 2009
  1. Uc_ui_catherinebritt_pg_14min02sec

    Catherine Britt - Undercover Interviews

    Catherine Britt chats to Undercover about her latest self-titled album release.
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  2. Uc_ui_dankelly_pg_19min25sec

    Dan Kelly - Undercover Interviews

    Dan Kelly plays the tracks ‘The Decomissioner’, ‘Dan Kelly’s Dream’ and ‘Drowning...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  3. Uc_ui_jamiecullum_pg_13min53sec

    Jamie Cullum - Undercover Interviews

    Jamie Cullum talks to Undercover about his music career.
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  4. Uc_ui_jasonderulo_pg_16min32sec

    Jason Derulo - Undercover Interviews

    Jason Derulo comes in to the Undercover Studio to chat about his music and life o...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  5. Uc_ui_stereophonics_pg_17min30sec

    Stereophonics - Undercover Interviews

    Welsh band Stereophonics have a chat to Undercover about their latest music achie...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  6. Uc_us_catherinebritt_pg_10min10sec

    Catherine Britt - USessions

    Catherine Britt comes into the Undercover studios to play a few songs off her lat...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  7. Uc_us_dankelly_pg_17min15sec

    Dan Kelly - USessions

    Dan Kelly plays the tracks ‘The Decomissioner’, ‘Dan Kelly’s Dream’ and ‘Drowning...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  8. Uc_ui_darlenelove_pg_24min46sec

    Darlene Love - Undercover Interviews

    Darlene Love has a chat to Undercover about her 50-years in show business.
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  9. Uc_us_rebeccabarnard_pg_14min41sec

    Rebecca Barnard - USessions

    Rebecca Barnard comes into the Undercover studio to play a few songs off her late...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  10. Uc_us_lazysusan_pg_9min58sec

    Lazy Susan - USessions

    Paul Andrews from Lazy Susan plays the tracks ‘Expecting To Change’, ‘Bad Hands’ ...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
