White Summer 'Head In The Sand' Release

Sexy Melbourne blues trio White Summer are celebrating the release of their newest single ‘Head In The Sand’ from their highly anticipated ‘What I’ve Been Waiting For’ EP.

Since its release on the 11th of October the single has received nothing but praise from reviewers all over Australia. ‘Head In The Sand’ is painfully good to listen to and is a perfect example of how deliciously sensual music can be.

White Summer will be supported by Kashmere Club, Winter Moon & Bones Blackwood.

WHITE SUMMER “Head In The Sand” SINGLE LAUNCH

Thursday 24th October @ The Evelyn

$10 entry

Tickets available here (with free download): http://evelynhotel.oztix.com.au/Default.aspx?Event=38790