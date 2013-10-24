Heading_charts
Australia Australia
Top Album
Bernard Fanning - Departures
Top Single
Robin Thicke Feat. T.I. & Pharrell - Blurred Lines
USA USA
Top Album
Queens Of The Stone Age - ...Like Clockwork
Top Single
Robin Thicke Featuring T.I. + Pharrell - Blurred Lines
UK UK
Top Album
Black Sabbath - 13
Top Single
ROBIN THICKE / TI / PHARRELL - Blurred Lines
9582
Head In The Sand

White Summer 'Head In The Sand' Release

By Sassy
Thu, 24 Oct 2013 09:12:29 +1100

Well it’s Thursday again. We’re all wondering if we should go out tonight or wait until Friday. It’s a tough decision really, if we go out tonight we still have one more day of work or study to get through before the weekend begins. However if you’re from Melbourne – I’m telling you now tonight is the night to head out!

Sexy Melbourne blues trio White Summer are celebrating the release of their newest single ‘Head In The Sand’ from their highly anticipated ‘What I’ve Been Waiting For’ EP.

Since its release on the 11th of October the single has received nothing but praise from reviewers all over Australia. ‘Head In The Sand’ is painfully good to listen to and is a perfect example of how deliciously sensual music can be.

White Summer will be supported by Kashmere Club, Winter Moon & Bones Blackwood.

WHITE SUMMER “Head In The Sand” SINGLE LAUNCH
Thursday 24th October @ The Evelyn
$10 entry

Tickets available here (with free download): http://evelynhotel.oztix.com.au/Default.aspx?Event=38790

