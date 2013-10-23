“NYE on the hill” announces two more late night party acts

Does the thought of New Years Eve stress you out? The sold out events, the huge crowds at every popular restaurant or bar in town – event your next door neighbours party is just too much. Well perhaps you should look into attending Melbourne’s NYE on the hill!

For those of you who don’t know – NYE on the hill is a three day event (December 30 – January 1) that takes places on a secluded farm 90 minutes from Melbourne city. It’s the perfect way to avoid the crowds, spend time with some like-minded individuals and listen to some killer live bands.

This year’s line up now includes Brisbane electro dance band ‘Pigeon’ and Melbourne’s own costumed mash-up legends ‘Bad News Toilet’.

The complete line up looks un-miss-able:

Loon Lake

Wagons

Pigeon

Money for Rope

Hayden Calnin

Sietta

The Love Junkies

Remi

Quarry Mountain Dead Rats

Animaux

The Pierce Brothers

Palms

Playwrite

The Hello Morning

I, a Man

Bad News Toilet

Lurch and Chief

Grizzly Jim Lawrie

Olympia

The Evening Cast

I am the Riot

Damn Maroda

The Horns of Leroy

The Real Slinger (DJ set)

Big Seal

The Slippery Few

(Full details and short bios can be found here http://www.nyeonthehill.com.au/who.php)

The popular event is now well on its way the becoming a sell-out – with more than half the available tickets sold already. (and why wouldn’t it sell out with a line up like that?!) So if you’re interested in attending, you had better book now!

Tickets available from http://www.trybooking.com/Booking/BookingEventSummary.aspx?eid=54893

3 Day Adult Ticket - $169

Under 16 (accompanied by an adult) - $80

Under 12 (accompanied by an adult) – Free

Or perhaps you would like to volunteer for the weekend?

Applications are open now visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/s/NOTH2013 to apply!