“NYE on the hill” announces two more late night party acts

Does the thought of New Years Eve stress you out? The sold out events, the huge crowds at every popular restaurant or bar in town – event your next door neighbours party is just too much. Well perhaps you should look into attending Melbourne’s NYE on the hill!
For those of you who don’t know – NYE on the hill is a three day event (December 30 – January 1) that takes places on a secluded farm 90 minutes from Melbourne city. It’s the perfect way to avoid the crowds, spend time with some like-minded individuals and listen to some killer live bands.
This year’s line up now includes Brisbane electro dance band ‘Pigeon’ and Melbourne’s own costumed mash-up legends ‘Bad News Toilet’.
The complete line up looks un-miss-able:
Loon Lake
Wagons
Pigeon
Money for Rope
Hayden Calnin
Sietta
The Love Junkies
Remi
Quarry Mountain Dead Rats
Animaux
The Pierce Brothers
Palms
Playwrite
The Hello Morning
I, a Man
Bad News Toilet
Lurch and Chief
Grizzly Jim Lawrie
Olympia
The Evening Cast
I am the Riot
Damn Maroda
The Horns of Leroy
The Real Slinger (DJ set)
Big Seal
The Slippery Few
(Full details and short bios can be found here http://www.nyeonthehill.com.au/who.php)
The popular event is now well on its way the becoming a sell-out – with more than half the available tickets sold already. (and why wouldn’t it sell out with a line up like that?!) So if you’re interested in attending, you had better book now!
Tickets available from http://www.trybooking.com/Booking/BookingEventSummary.aspx?eid=54893
3 Day Adult Ticket - $169
Under 16 (accompanied by an adult) - $80
Under 12 (accompanied by an adult) – Free
Or perhaps you would like to volunteer for the weekend?
Applications are open now visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/s/NOTH2013 to apply!