Australia Australia
Top Album
Bernard Fanning - Departures
Top Single
Robin Thicke Feat. T.I. & Pharrell - Blurred Lines
USA USA
Top Album
Queens Of The Stone Age - ...Like Clockwork
Top Single
Robin Thicke Featuring T.I. + Pharrell - Blurred Lines
UK UK
Top Album
Black Sabbath - 13
Top Single
ROBIN THICKE / TI / PHARRELL - Blurred Lines
Heading_news

“NYE on the hill” announces two more late night party acts

By Sassy
Wed, 23 Oct 2013 11:28:15 +1100

Does the thought of New Years Eve stress you out? The sold out events, the huge crowds at every popular restaurant or bar in town – event your next door neighbours party is just too much. Well perhaps you should look into attending Melbourne’s NYE on the hill!

For those of you who don’t know – NYE on the hill is a three day event (December 30 – January 1) that takes places on a secluded farm 90 minutes from Melbourne city. It’s the perfect way to avoid the crowds, spend time with some like-minded individuals and listen to some killer live bands.

This year’s line up now includes Brisbane electro dance band ‘Pigeon’ and Melbourne’s own costumed mash-up legends ‘Bad News Toilet’.

The complete line up looks un-miss-able:

Loon Lake
Wagons
Pigeon
Money for Rope
Hayden Calnin
Sietta
The Love Junkies
Remi
Quarry Mountain Dead Rats
Animaux
The Pierce Brothers
Palms
Playwrite
The Hello Morning
I, a Man
Bad News Toilet
Lurch and Chief
Grizzly Jim Lawrie
Olympia
The Evening Cast
I am the Riot
Damn Maroda
The Horns of Leroy
The Real Slinger (DJ set)
Big Seal
The Slippery Few
(Full details and short bios can be found here http://www.nyeonthehill.com.au/who.php)

The popular event is now well on its way the becoming a sell-out – with more than half the available tickets sold already. (and why wouldn’t it sell out with a line up like that?!) So if you’re interested in attending, you had better book now!

Tickets available from http://www.trybooking.com/Booking/BookingEventSummary.aspx?eid=54893
3 Day Adult Ticket - $169
Under 16 (accompanied by an adult) - $80
Under 12 (accompanied by an adult) – Free

Or perhaps you would like to volunteer for the weekend?
Applications are open now visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/s/NOTH2013 to apply!

