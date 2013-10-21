Heading_charts
Button_more
Australia Australia
Top Album
Bernard Fanning - Departures
Top Single
Robin Thicke Feat. T.I. & Pharrell - Blurred Lines
USA USA
Top Album
Queens Of The Stone Age - ...Like Clockwork
Top Single
Robin Thicke Featuring T.I. + Pharrell - Blurred Lines
UK UK
Top Album
Black Sabbath - 13
Top Single
ROBIN THICKE / TI / PHARRELL - Blurred Lines
Heading_news
9581
Nightwish

Nightwish Interview

By Sassy
Mon, 21 Oct 2013 14:22:09 +1100

Nightwish have been busy – announcing a new band member and preparing for the release of their latest documentary DVD Showtime, Storytime next month. Despite that as Tuomas Holopainen was sitting down for his morning coffee at Nuclear Headquarters in Germany he still managed to find the time to talk to Undercover FM.

Undercover FM: What can you tell us about Showtime, Storytime?

Tuomas Holopainen: The original plan for this DVD was to release just like the tour documentary part of it. We wanted to make a really long and thorough and deep tour documentary of the band. What goes on, on the Imaginaerum Tour and a lot of interviews about the band and do a bit more serious insight into the whole thing because on the previous short documentaries we have released are more about drinking and partying and fooling around, so we wanted to show kind of like the serious side without forgetting the comic footage naturally. So that was the original idea but then only a few months ago in June we got a message from the record label Nuclear Blast saying that we actually needed to include a live show to go with the documentary as well to make the release much more understandable. I was a little bit against that in the beginning because we only had like seven or eight festival shows left at that time so it would have to be one of those festivals that we shot the live part from and doing a live DVD from a festival just didn’t really strike my fancy. We ended up doing that in Wacken Open Air – the biggest audience we ever had, now when I saw the final result about two weeks ago for the first time, I am really happy that we did it because it looks awesome!

Undercover FM: Of the eight venues that you had left to play how did you decide which one you were going to film the DVD at?

Tuomas Holopainen: Well there were only a few festival left so it had to be one of those and Wacken was the biggest one we had left so we knew it was gonna look good and also they had the filming equipment there from the festival side already so it made it by far the easiest choice for practical reasons.

Undercover FM: How did the decision to do a DVD come about?

Tuomas Holopainen: I’m not quite sure whose idea it was originally but it goes back to the end of 2011 even before we started the whole tour. Somebody said ‘what if we bring along a documentaryist for the whole tour?’ It would mean that we would be able to do a really nice and thorough documentary. It might have been the drummer of the band who came up with the idea.

Undercover FM: Why do you think this documentary is so important for the band?

Tuomas Holopainen: I think it’s just really interesting for the fans, for the people to see what’s really going on, on tour. It reveals a lot of stuff. It’s really touching, it’s interesting and it’s also incredibly funny at time. So it’s good stuff for fans, and for us as well after forty years or fifty years when I’m sitting in my rocking chair reminiscing all these times it’s going to be a lot of fun to watch.

Undercover FM: Will we get to see what the best and worst parts of touring are?

Tuomas Holopainen: I think it gives a really honest picture of what it’s like to be on tour with Nightwish.

Undercover FM: What do you think the best and worst parts of tour are?

Tuomas Holopainen: Just to be on the road with your best mates doing the thing that you love – which is music and at the same time you get to see the world. I just enjoy the road trip romance, it’s unbelievably good stuff, we all feel privileged to be able to do that. Sometime though you might get a bit home sick – you know there are people with families in the band and it can be a bit difficult especially for them but thank heavens for modern technology and Skype and all that – so it’s much easier these days.

Undercover FM: What can you tell me about your newest member Troy?

Tuomas Holopainen: Such a wonderful personality! He has been with us for the past six years already and he did the whole Imaginaerum Tour with us – played on every single show and he has the musicianship, he can play almost anything. It’s a wonderful addition with his Celtic instruments and singing both for the albums and live situations. He’s also a very wonderful personality, whenever he enters the room he lights up the whole space. So it was a very easy decision to ask him to join the band and he gave us an immediate ‘yes I’d love to!’

Undercover FM: So you mentioned that he’s been playing with you for six years, why is it only now that he’s been announced as the newest member?

Tuomas Holopainen: Well six years ago he did Dark Passion Play Album and he did a few shows with us then – he wasn’t with us for the whole tour. All the shows that we did together just convinced us that this is a really good match. The pipes sound awesome live and we became really good friends with him. Then we asked him for the whole Imaginaerum Tour and now after eighteen months it was just obvious that he needs to stay for good.

Undercover FM: What do you think he contributes to the band that you didn’t have before?

Tuomas Holopainen: Balance, some sort of humour, able to laugh at things, he’s a smart guy so he also brings some wits into the band but also on a more practical level it’s a nice little spice here and there to hear the Celtic influences, to get the backing vocals, to also get some solo vocals from him. It also gives me more opportunities as a song writer when I know I have a piper in the band.

Undercover FM: What is next for Nightwish once the DVD is released next month?

Tuomas Holopainen: The idea is just to take it really easy from now on until next year. We’re going to enter the studio in July and record the next album and if everything goes as planned we should have the new album in our hands by the beginning of 2015. So we’re looking at the release some time during the first half of 2015.

Undercover FM: Do you think you’ll come to Australia when you release your next album?

Tuomas Holopainen: You bet! Australia is my favourite part of the world!

Undercover FM: What do you have to say for your Aussie fans reading Undercover FM?

Tuomas Holopainen: In 2015 there is going to be a new album and a new world tour that will include Australia – so I will see you all there!

Showtime, Storytime will be released November 29th – make sure you keep an eye out for it! Otherwise check out the trailer for it here: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_czsLPig_0s





Heading_relatedcontent
  1. 45

    JOE SMITH RELEASES CATALOGUE OF INTERVIEWS WITH 20TH CENTURY MUSIC LEGENDS

    Joe Smith, ex- head honcho for the likes of Warner Bros, Elektra/Asylum and Capitol Records, wrote a book in the 80's "Off the Record," which tells the story of 20th Century music through interviews with the cream of the music industry.
    12:35pm Jun 19, 2012
  2. 9026

    UNDERCOVER INTERVIEW WITH JUSTIN HAWKINS OF THE DARKNESS

    Hallelujah, The Darkness are coming. Led by the dapper, non aging, rock n roll front man Justin Hawkins there’s only 22 more sleeps until they arrive in Australia. While you are waiting checkout our interview with Justin and learn all about the new album, what’s in store live and the secrets of rewinding the age of your appearance.
    5:04pm Apr 13, 2012
  3. 6082

    Courtney Love Spills Dirt In Addiction Interview

    Courtney Love chats to an addiction and recovery magazine and spills a dump truck worth of celebrity dirt.
    1:16pm May 26, 2011
Loader

Button_more
Heading_videos
  1. Uc_ui_catherinebritt_pg_14min02sec

    Catherine Britt - Undercover Interviews

    Catherine Britt chats to Undercover about her latest self-titled album release.
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  2. Uc_ui_dankelly_pg_19min25sec

    Dan Kelly - Undercover Interviews

    Dan Kelly plays the tracks ‘The Decomissioner’, ‘Dan Kelly’s Dream’ and ‘Drowning...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  3. Uc_ui_jamiecullum_pg_13min53sec

    Jamie Cullum - Undercover Interviews

    Jamie Cullum talks to Undercover about his music career.
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  4. Uc_ui_jasonderulo_pg_16min32sec

    Jason Derulo - Undercover Interviews

    Jason Derulo comes in to the Undercover Studio to chat about his music and life o...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  5. Uc_ui_stereophonics_pg_17min30sec

    Stereophonics - Undercover Interviews

    Welsh band Stereophonics have a chat to Undercover about their latest music achie...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  6. Uc_us_catherinebritt_pg_10min10sec

    Catherine Britt - USessions

    Catherine Britt comes into the Undercover studios to play a few songs off her lat...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  7. Uc_us_dankelly_pg_17min15sec

    Dan Kelly - USessions

    Dan Kelly plays the tracks ‘The Decomissioner’, ‘Dan Kelly’s Dream’ and ‘Drowning...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  8. Uc_ui_darlenelove_pg_24min46sec

    Darlene Love - Undercover Interviews

    Darlene Love has a chat to Undercover about her 50-years in show business.
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  9. Uc_us_rebeccabarnard_pg_14min41sec

    Rebecca Barnard - USessions

    Rebecca Barnard comes into the Undercover studio to play a few songs off her late...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  10. Uc_us_lazysusan_pg_9min58sec

    Lazy Susan - USessions

    Paul Andrews from Lazy Susan plays the tracks ‘Expecting To Change’, ‘Bad Hands’ ...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
Button_more
Heading_gallery
Heading_hottopics
Processing...
Closepopup
Ajax-loader_3