Australia Australia
Top Album
Bernard Fanning - Departures
Top Single
Robin Thicke Feat. T.I. & Pharrell - Blurred Lines
USA USA
Top Album
Queens Of The Stone Age - ...Like Clockwork
Top Single
Robin Thicke Featuring T.I. + Pharrell - Blurred Lines
UK UK
Top Album
Black Sabbath - 13
Top Single
ROBIN THICKE / TI / PHARRELL - Blurred Lines
9580
POST TROPICAL

Australia Set To Receive POST TROPICAL First!

By Sassy
Tue, 15 Oct 2013 12:27:18 +1100

We have always loved James Vincent McMorrow but now we know he loves us too! His second album ‘Post Tropical’ is set for release in January 2014 – unless you’re Australian. Us Aussies will be lucky enough to hear his newest masterpiece TWO MONTHS before the rest of the world with the release date now just over a month away. (November 29th)

This news is accompanied by an unusual Teaser Video – which has captured our attention without giving anything away! By the looks of it we’re definitely in for something a little bit different this time around – think booze, brawls and guns.

Check the video out here: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VFjG4skSw3w&feature=youtu.be

McMorrow has also announced he will be playing two special shows in Australia in early January alongside appearances at The Falls and Southbound Festivals.

Tuesday January 7th – The Corner Hotel, Melbourne
Thursday January 9th – The Metro Theatre, Sydney

Sideshow tickets are available NOW via secret-sounds.com.au

 

 

