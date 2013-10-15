Australia Set To Receive POST TROPICAL First!

We have always loved James Vincent McMorrow but now we know he loves us too! His second album ‘Post Tropical’ is set for release in January 2014 – unless you’re Australian. Us Aussies will be lucky enough to hear his newest masterpiece TWO MONTHS before the rest of the world with the release date now just over a month away. (November 29th)

This news is accompanied by an unusual Teaser Video – which has captured our attention without giving anything away! By the looks of it we’re definitely in for something a little bit different this time around – think booze, brawls and guns.

Check the video out here: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VFjG4skSw3w&feature=youtu.be

McMorrow has also announced he will be playing two special shows in Australia in early January alongside appearances at The Falls and Southbound Festivals.

Tuesday January 7th – The Corner Hotel, Melbourne

Thursday January 9th – The Metro Theatre, Sydney

Sideshow tickets are available NOW via secret-sounds.com.au