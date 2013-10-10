Introducing The Mistress's Second Single Vicodin

In case you didn’t know – ‘When your drummer joins the circus it’s time to start recording!’ Or at least that was the case for Adelaide band The Mistress who is now only moments away from releasing their new EP.

For those of you who love The Mistress you have probably come to know and love their ‘Sonny-from-iRobot-lookalike drummer Elliot’ but what you probably didn’t know is that he is currently overseas touring with a circus! (Talk about exciting stuff)

So needless to say The Mistress needed to find another impressionable drummer – so now we have been introduced to Kings-of-Leon-front-man doppelganger Dylan and he does not disappoint!

As we are on the eve of their EP release we have also been presented with the opportunity to stream their latest single ‘Vicodin’. Head over to www.triplejunearthed.com/TheMistress and check out what you have to look forward to.