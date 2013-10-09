Stream Parquet Courts upcoming EP now!

Get ready to be transported back in time to 1999, because that is exactly what will happen when you hear the ‘Tally All The Things That You Broke’.

That’s right Parquet Courts newest EP is available THIS Friday.

Undercover could barely wait to hear it – and I’m sure Friday feels like forever away for you as well – so head to the bands website www.parkayquarts.com and stream ‘Tally All The Things That You Broke’ now!

Also you better brace yourselves for the news that band is also headed down under! (I know, you can’t contain your excitement right now – but please keep reading for tour dates)

Parquet Courts is ready to own the 2014 St Jerome's Laneway Festival with some of our favourites from ‘Light Up Gold’, some of our NEW favourites from ‘Tally All The Things That You Broke’ AND if we’re lucky we will even score a sneak preview of tracks still to come!

AUSTRALIAN & NEW ZEALAND TOUR DATES

St Jerome's Laneway Festival

January 27th - Silo Park, Auckland

January 31st - RNA, Fortitude Valley, Brisbane

February 1st - Footscray Community Arts Centre/River's Edge, Melbourne

February 2nd - Sydney College of the Arts, Rozelle, Sydney

February 7th - Harts Mill, Port Adelaide

February 8th - Esplanade Park and West End, Fremantle





