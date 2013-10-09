Heading_charts
Australia Australia
Top Album
Bernard Fanning - Departures
Top Single
Robin Thicke Feat. T.I. & Pharrell - Blurred Lines
USA USA
Top Album
Queens Of The Stone Age - ...Like Clockwork
Top Single
Robin Thicke Featuring T.I. + Pharrell - Blurred Lines
UK UK
Top Album
Black Sabbath - 13
Top Single
ROBIN THICKE / TI / PHARRELL - Blurred Lines
Wolf & Cub Album Tour Begins This Thursday!

By Sassy
Wed, 09 Oct 2013 10:05:20 +1100

Australia – get ready for a wild ride! Wolf & Cub have returned upon the success of their latest album ‘Heavy Weight’!

Presented by Triple J, The Music, Fasterlouder and Artist Voice Wolf & Cub’s ‘Heavy Weight’ album tour is set to be fierce.

Tour dates below:

Thu October 10th - Oxford Art Factory, Sydney with special guests Zeahorse & The Owls 
Sat October 12th - The Zoo, Brisbane with special guests Zeahorse & Little Odessa 
Thu October 17th  - Republic Bar, Hobart  with special guests Zeahorse
Sat October 19th - Ed Castle, Adelaide with special guests Zeahorse & Bad Dreems
Thu October 24th - Northcote Social Club, Melbourne with special guests Zeahorse
Fri October 25th - Beach Hotel, Byron Bay with special guests Badland
Sat October 26th - Amplifier Hotel, Perth with special guests Doctopus
Sun October 27th -  Newport Hotel, Fremantle with special guests Doctopus

Tickets available now from www.wolfandcub.com/tickets/

 

 

  1. 1074

    WOLF & CUB RELEASE DOUBLE A SIDE FOR FREE DOWNLOAD

    Things are looking bright for Wolf & Cub as they release their second double A side single this year and announce tour dates for gigs all over Australia.
    11:38am May 21, 2012
  2. 1074

    Wolf & Cub Head To South by Southwest

    Adelaide born Wolf & Cub have just announced they will return to South by Southwest for 2011 in support of their second album ‘Science and Sorcery, which was released in the USA towards the end of 2010.
    1:29pm Feb 27, 2011
  3. 1074

    LISTEN TO TWO NEW TRACKS FROM WOLF & CUB

    Wolf & Cub have been in the studio putting the finishing touches a new single that will feature on their forthcoming album. Infact, they have released two songs for your listening pleasure! Check out See The Light // All Through The Night below.
    11:44am Apr 04, 2012
