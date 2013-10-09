Wolf & Cub Album Tour Begins This Thursday!

Australia – get ready for a wild ride! Wolf & Cub have returned upon the success of their latest album ‘Heavy Weight’!

Presented by Triple J, The Music, Fasterlouder and Artist Voice Wolf & Cub’s ‘Heavy Weight’ album tour is set to be fierce.

Tour dates below:

Thu October 10th - Oxford Art Factory, Sydney with special guests Zeahorse & The Owls

Sat October 12th - The Zoo, Brisbane with special guests Zeahorse & Little Odessa

Thu October 17th - Republic Bar, Hobart with special guests Zeahorse

Sat October 19th - Ed Castle, Adelaide with special guests Zeahorse & Bad Dreems

Thu October 24th - Northcote Social Club, Melbourne with special guests Zeahorse

Fri October 25th - Beach Hotel, Byron Bay with special guests Badland

Sat October 26th - Amplifier Hotel, Perth with special guests Doctopus

Sun October 27th - Newport Hotel, Fremantle with special guests Doctopus

Tickets available now from www.wolfandcub.com/tickets/