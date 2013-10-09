Wolf & Cub Album Tour Begins This Thursday!

Australia – get ready for a wild ride! Wolf & Cub have returned upon the success of their latest album ‘Heavy Weight’!
Presented by Triple J, The Music, Fasterlouder and Artist Voice Wolf & Cub’s ‘Heavy Weight’ album tour is set to be fierce.
Tour dates below:
Thu October 10th - Oxford Art Factory, Sydney with special guests Zeahorse & The Owls
Sat October 12th - The Zoo, Brisbane with special guests Zeahorse & Little Odessa
Thu October 17th - Republic Bar, Hobart with special guests Zeahorse
Sat October 19th - Ed Castle, Adelaide with special guests Zeahorse & Bad Dreems
Thu October 24th - Northcote Social Club, Melbourne with special guests Zeahorse
Fri October 25th - Beach Hotel, Byron Bay with special guests Badland
Sat October 26th - Amplifier Hotel, Perth with special guests Doctopus
Sun October 27th - Newport Hotel, Fremantle with special guests Doctopus
Tickets available now from www.wolfandcub.com/tickets/