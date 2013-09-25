Heading_charts
Heading_news

The Butterfly Effect's new vocalist emerges on 'Eyes Down'

By Sassy
Wed, 25 Sep 2013 11:26:48 +1000

Fans of The Butterfly Effect were shattered last year when the band parted ways with singer Clint Boge, and if you attended any of their farewell shows you will know just how crushing it was. However after months of tireless search efforts The Butterfly Effect have announced a new lead singer! Let's hear it for Paul Gallagher.

Fans on the band were also treated with a new single entitled ‘Eyes Down’ – which encompasses their original sound, whilst still proving what the band is now all about.

Don’t expect too much from Gallagher though – The Butterfly Effect are keeping their newest edition under wraps for now, waiting to play a few live shows to properly introduce him to their fans. The band is going back to basics with the first of their shows in small venues in order to reintroduce themselves and further prove themselves.

Tour dates are as follows:

October 10:
The Zoo, Brisbane QLD

October 11:
Gershwin Room @ The Espy, Melbourne VIC

October 17:
Rosemount, Perth WA

October 18:
Fowlers, Adelaide SA

October 19:
Annandale, Sydney NSW

