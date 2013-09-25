Gossling East Coast Tour

Those of you who attended Bigsound a fortnight ago are probably craving more Gossling; you will be glad to know that last week she announced a celebratory East Coast Tour to mark the release of her debut album 'Harvest of Gold'.

If you haven’t already check out the new single ‘Never Expire’ here: soundcloud.com/gossling/never-expire (Warning – you are guaranteed to fall in love with Gossling after listening to this)

HARVEST OF GOLD EAST COAST TOUR TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW!

Friday 15th November: Alhambra Lounge, Brisbane

Tickets through OZTIX: 1300 762 545 & www.oztix.com.au

Wednesday 20th November: The Corner Hotel, Melbourne

Tickets through THE CORNER HOTEL BOX OFFICE: (03) 9427 9198 & www.cornerhotel.com

Saturday 23rd November: Oxford Art Factory, Sydney

Tickets through MOSHTIX: 1300 438 849 & www.moshtix.com.au