Australia Australia
Top Album
Bernard Fanning - Departures
Top Single
Robin Thicke Feat. T.I. & Pharrell - Blurred Lines
USA USA
Top Album
Queens Of The Stone Age - ...Like Clockwork
Top Single
Robin Thicke Featuring T.I. + Pharrell - Blurred Lines
UK UK
Top Album
Black Sabbath - 13
Top Single
ROBIN THICKE / TI / PHARRELL - Blurred Lines
Gossling East Coast Tour

By Sassy
Wed, 25 Sep 2013 11:14:45 +1000

Those of you who attended Bigsound a fortnight ago are probably craving more Gossling; you will be glad to know that last week she announced a celebratory East Coast Tour to mark the release of her debut album 'Harvest of Gold'.

If you haven’t already check out the new single ‘Never Expire’ here: soundcloud.com/gossling/never-expire  (Warning – you are guaranteed to fall in love with Gossling after listening to this)

HARVEST OF GOLD EAST COAST TOUR TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW!

Friday 15th November: Alhambra Lounge, Brisbane
Tickets through OZTIX: 1300 762 545 & www.oztix.com.au

 

Wednesday 20th November: The Corner Hotel, Melbourne
Tickets through THE CORNER HOTEL BOX OFFICE: (03) 9427 9198 & www.cornerhotel.com

 

Saturday 23rd November: Oxford Art Factory, Sydney
Tickets through MOSHTIX: 1300 438 849 & www.moshtix.com.au

