Australia Australia
Top Album
Bernard Fanning - Departures
Top Single
Robin Thicke Feat. T.I. & Pharrell - Blurred Lines
USA USA
Top Album
Queens Of The Stone Age - ...Like Clockwork
Top Single
Robin Thicke Featuring T.I. + Pharrell - Blurred Lines
UK UK
Top Album
Black Sabbath - 13
Top Single
ROBIN THICKE / TI / PHARRELL - Blurred Lines
London Grammar Make #2 Debut With 'If You Wait'

By Sassy
Tue, 24 Sep 2013 09:24:53 +1000

Undercover FM LOVED London Grammar’s 'If You Wait' and we simply knew the rest of Australia would love it too.

The first week of sales saw the British Trio hit #2 on the ARIA Album Charts, #2 in the UK and in Frances Top 10. It seems unanimous – 'If You Wait' is a hit!

Aussie fans can rest easy thoughknowing that the band has a confirmed trip to Australia for the first time in December. See them at the Falls Festival/ Southbound Festival!

Meantime make sure you check out their new music video Strong: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6drfp_3823I

  3. 9387

