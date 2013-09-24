Heading_charts
Australia Australia
Top Album
Bernard Fanning - Departures
Top Single
Robin Thicke Feat. T.I. & Pharrell - Blurred Lines
USA USA
Top Album
Queens Of The Stone Age - ...Like Clockwork
Top Single
Robin Thicke Featuring T.I. + Pharrell - Blurred Lines
UK UK
Top Album
Black Sabbath - 13
Top Single
ROBIN THICKE / TI / PHARRELL - Blurred Lines
Heading_news

Jordie Lane Unveils First Track From New EP And International Support

By Sassy
Tue, 24 Sep 2013 09:19:57 +1000

We’ve all be anxiously awaiting the release of Jordie Lane’s EP ‘Built To Last’ which is set to be released on October 18th.

So in order to hold us over, last week Lane released the EP’s first single – ‘Here She Comes’ (which you can listen to here https://soundcloud.com/jordielane/jordie-lane-here-she-comes/s-sSOLp?in=jordielane/sets/not-built-to-last-ep/s-hBypP&inf_contact_key=cd44e6b34fedb20242ec4c07ed8adeae2ef76a379b9c8f6732f1c6195ac68f48)

You only need to hear it once to know that this EP is going to be something of hot discussion. Lane showcases both his lyrical talent and vocal range and it’s got us even more excited for the EP’s launch which is only a few weeks away!

See the ‘Not Built To Last’ Track Listing is below:

1.    Here She Comes
2.    Dead Of Light
3.    Maybe Someday
4.    Lost In You
5.    Think I Always Thought

In other exciting news – Lane also announced that he will be supported by Canadian folk master Old Man Luedecke on his ‘Built To Last’ Tour.

The full list of dates for the tour are below:

Friday 25th to Saturday 26th October – Fleurieu Folk Festival, SA
Sunday 27th October – Fremantle Arts Centre, Fremantle, WA (Afternoon show)
Sunday 27the October – Ellington Jazz Club, Perth, WA
Thursday 31st October – Spotted Cow, Toowoomba, QLD
Friday 1st November – Black Bear Lodge, Brisbane, QLD
Saturday 2nd November – Red Hot Music, Devonport, TAS
Sunday 3rd November – Republic Bar, Hobart, TAS (Afternoon Show)
Thursday 7th November – Beav’s Bar, Geelong, VIC
Friday 8th November – Theatre Royal, Castlemaine, VIC
Satruday 9th November – Thornbury Theatre, Melbourne, VIC
Sunday 10th November – Caravan Club, Oakleigh, VIC (Afternoon Show)
Wednesday 13th November – Street Theatre, Canberra, ACT
Thursday 14th November – Yours & Owls, Wollongong, NSW
Friday 15th November – Clarendon Guesthouse, Katoomba, NSW
Saturday 16th November – The Basement, Sydney, NSW
Sunday 17th November – Grand Junction, Maitland, NSW
Monday 18th November – Music Lounge, Manly, NSW
Wednesday 20th November – Lizotte’s, Central Coast, NSW
Thursday 21st November – Lizotte’s, Newcastle, NSW
Friday 22nd November – Mullumbimby Music Festival, Mullumbimby, NSW

Loader

