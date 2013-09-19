Track Listing for Paul McCartney's NEW Album Revealed!

We've waited 6 years and the day is almost upon us – Friday October 11th will see the release of Paul McCartney's latest album.

You can expect 46 minutes of brand NEW solo material!



Earlier this week the track listing was revealed:



1. Save Us (produced by Paul Epworth)

2. Alligator (produced by Mark Ronson)

3. On My Way to Work (produced by Giles Martin)

4. Queenie Eye (produced by Paul Epworth)

5. Early Days (produced by Ethan Johns)

6. New (produced by Mark Ronson)

7. Appreciate (produced by Giles Martin)

8. Everybody Out There (produced by Giles Martin)

9. Hosanna (produced by Ethan Johns)

10. I Can Bet (produced by Giles Martin)

11. Looking At Her (produced by Giles Martin)

12. Road (produced by Giles Martin)



As you can see the album is a collaboration of different producers. McCartney worked with producers Paul Epworth, Mark Ronson, Ethan Johns and Giles Martin. He explains why, “The original idea was to go to a couple of producers whose work I loved, to see who I got on with best - but it turned out I got on with all of them! We made something really different with each producer, so I couldn’t choose and ended up working with all four. We just had a good time in different ways.”



We’ve already heard ‘New’ and we love it. It’s catchy and unexpected. We can’t wait to hear what else McCartney has in store for us!



“It's funny; when I play people the album they’re surprised it’s me. A lot of the tracks are quite varied and not necessarily in a style you'd recognise as mine. I didn't want it to all sound the same. I really enjoyed making this album. It’s always great to get a chance to get into the studio with a bunch of new songs and I was lucky to work with some very cool producers. We had a lot of fun.”



Stay tuned for ‘New’ released Friday October 11th and if you haven’t already head to YouTube and check out ‘New’