Australia Australia
Top Album
Bernard Fanning - Departures
Top Single
Robin Thicke Feat. T.I. & Pharrell - Blurred Lines
USA USA
Top Album
Queens Of The Stone Age - ...Like Clockwork
Top Single
Robin Thicke Featuring T.I. + Pharrell - Blurred Lines
UK UK
Top Album
Black Sabbath - 13
Top Single
ROBIN THICKE / TI / PHARRELL - Blurred Lines
Heading_news

My Sauce Good: Orphan Spirit

By Sassy
Tue, 17 Sep 2013 10:19:29 +1000

We love nothing more than a band that can mix it up a little bit – and that's exactly what you can except from My Sauce Good's latest EP 'Orphan Spirit' which was released on Friday.

We were lucky enough to catch guitarist Dirk Kruithof before they head off on their Australian Tour.


For those of you who haven’t had the chance to check out ‘Orphan Spirit’ yet Kruithof divulged a little bit of what you can expect.


“'Orphan Spirit' is the name of our new EP and also the name of the song we made a beautiful animated video clip for. The music has a kinda 60's French surf-rock feel, a little bit Tarantino-esqe. We wanted to make a clip so beautiful that an English speaking audience would be so transfixed by the visuals they wouldn’t even notice the song is sung in French! (There are English subtitles though).The clip is collaboration between shadow puppeteer Jumaadi and animator Sarah Eddows, with artistic direction from our singer Laura Brozky. Basically it's a ghost story with a happy ending! The other songs on the EP are in English and show off our other styles.”


The band worked alongside an amazing team of people at Defwolf Studios in Redfern in order to deliver the creative goodness that is ‘Orphan Spirit’. Kruithof revealed that this was the first time they’ve worked with a producer (the awesome Aaron J Trew) and he believes that the audience’s reaction is set to be a positive one.


“I’m hoping the reaction is good, everyone who has seen our new video clip for Orphan Spirit has loved it so far.  It'd be nice to get some more radio airplay and be offered some international touring band supports too.”


For now it’s full steam ahead with ‘Orphan Spirit’ – My Sauce Good are preparing to kick off an Australian Tour playing shows throughout the remainder of the year.


“Well we are launching our CD at Kings Cross Hotel, Bordello Room on wed 18th September. There will be a first time screening of the Orphan Spirit video clip, we will play a set featuring songs from the EP, and the great DJ duo Merchants of Sound will be bringing the party to life at the end of the night. It'll be a great night. Then we are touring. September 20 Katoomba at The Clarendon Guesthouse, October 30 Adelaide at The Grace Emily Hotel, November 1st Melbourne at The Spotted Mallard, November 2nd Canberra at The Front Gallery.”

Then it will be straight back into it in 2014 with the band hoping to release their debut full length album sometime in the New Year! We just can’t wait and we know that it will be everything that we have come to know and love from the band - quirky and artistic.

But if you haven’t already - “Checkout the track Orphan Spirit by My Sauce Good on YouTube and let us know what you think peeps!”

