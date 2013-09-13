Heading_charts
Button_more
Australia Australia
Top Album
Bernard Fanning - Departures
Top Single
Robin Thicke Feat. T.I. & Pharrell - Blurred Lines
USA USA
Top Album
Queens Of The Stone Age - ...Like Clockwork
Top Single
Robin Thicke Featuring T.I. + Pharrell - Blurred Lines
UK UK
Top Album
Black Sabbath - 13
Top Single
ROBIN THICKE / TI / PHARRELL - Blurred Lines
Heading_news
9573
All In My Head

Lisa Crawley: All In My Head

By Sassy
Fri, 13 Sep 2013 11:33:24 +1000

Undercover FM was lucky enough to chat with New Zealand singer, songwriter Lisa Crawley. Crawley is getting set to travel to Australia this Saturday to play a few shows after the release of her second full length album ‘All In My Head’. We couldn’t wait to ask her why she chose ‘Friday the 13th’ to release her album given the negative superstition surrounding the date.

“I didn’t even think about that. I am not a very superstitious person.  However the music video that is coming out tomorrow is kind of horror themed as well so it’s quite fitting.”
Lisa was uploading her new video as we spoke, preparing for it to be released Friday alongside ‘All In My Head’.


 “The video for ‘Tide is Low’ is coming out tomorrow. The other girl in the video is playing the Grim Reaper character that is out to get all the boys that are at the party, it could almost be a representation of anxiety and paranoia about another woman or something. It’s also sort of about women who go for guys with girlfriends. I’ve never really experienced that until recently, it fascinates me why people would do that. It’s meant to be a quite a light song at the same time and the video is quote dark humour. There are a lot of guys getting murdered in various ways, it’s very Friday the 13th!”


For those of you who don’t know what to expect when you’re listening to ‘All In My Head’ for the first time – prepare to be bewitched by Crawley’s incredible voice and meaningful lyrics. You can also expect a lot of raw emotion.


“I feel like it’s slightly more varied than my first album – there’s still some song about love and everything. Even though some of the lyrics are sad it’s not meant to be overly depressing or anything. I still feel like even though I get quite sad sometimes I’m pretty positive overall especially with music I’m going kind of up and down.  I like what I’ve been writing about and hopefully it’s slightly thought provoking, not all of the songs are too deep or anything, some of them are quite simple pop songs.”


‘All In My Head’ is a playful combination of both indie and pop, and it’s got a funky vibe that everyone can enjoy.


“I’m still trying to figure out where I fit exactly but as long as I’m writing music that I love and other people respond well to that’s a bonus but I’m pretty happy.”


Overall Crawley is hoping for a positive reaction towards the album. And so far she has seen that – with both friends and reviewers only giving it praise.


However it seems that people so far have had very mixed interpretations of certain tracks.
 “Everyone will take it differently I think – someone thought that the ‘Elizabeth’ track was quite depressing and someone said that it was very uplifting. You never know what people are going to say exactly.”


Crawley also revealed to undercover FM that her music and lyrics aren’t even the quirkiest things about her!


“Everything is a note to me like people talking and cars driving on the road. It’s a pitch for me and that’s how I write a lot of my tunes in my head it’s because I can hear a lot of pitches and that’s how I could arrange all the string parts in my head and know that it was right. They call that perfect pitch I think – it doesn’t mean I always sing in tune it just means I’m really aware when I’m not.”


Friday the 13th is no longer rumoured to be a bad day – it’s set to be the day we all grab a copy of ‘All In My Head’ and we get to see the much anticipated video clip for ‘Tide is Low’

Heading_relatedcontent
  1. 9178

    DAVE GRANEY & THE mistLY ALBUM OUT NOW PLUS TOUR DATES

    "You’ve been in my mind" is the new album from Dave Graney and the mistLY. It is an album of short, whip-smart pop rock songs with lashings of ideas, flash,wit and bounce.
    12:37pm Jul 06, 2012
  2. 2210

    Kylie Releases New Mix of Can't Get You Out Of My Head

    Kylie Minogue's signature tune 'Can't Get You Out Of My Head' has been given the remix treatment by Greg Kurstin.
    5:35am Mar 27, 2008
  3. 44

    "I Wouldn't Take Cocaine At This Point In My Life", Keef Says

    A report from yesterday that Keith Richards had mixed some of his father's ashes up with some cocaine and snorted it has been quickly denied by the Rolling Stone.
    5:59am Apr 05, 2007
Loader

Button_more
Heading_videos
  1. Uc_ui_catherinebritt_pg_14min02sec

    Catherine Britt - Undercover Interviews

    Catherine Britt chats to Undercover about her latest self-titled album release.
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  2. Uc_ui_dankelly_pg_19min25sec

    Dan Kelly - Undercover Interviews

    Dan Kelly plays the tracks ‘The Decomissioner’, ‘Dan Kelly’s Dream’ and ‘Drowning...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  3. Uc_ui_jamiecullum_pg_13min53sec

    Jamie Cullum - Undercover Interviews

    Jamie Cullum talks to Undercover about his music career.
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  4. Uc_ui_jasonderulo_pg_16min32sec

    Jason Derulo - Undercover Interviews

    Jason Derulo comes in to the Undercover Studio to chat about his music and life o...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  5. Uc_ui_stereophonics_pg_17min30sec

    Stereophonics - Undercover Interviews

    Welsh band Stereophonics have a chat to Undercover about their latest music achie...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  6. Uc_us_catherinebritt_pg_10min10sec

    Catherine Britt - USessions

    Catherine Britt comes into the Undercover studios to play a few songs off her lat...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  7. Uc_us_dankelly_pg_17min15sec

    Dan Kelly - USessions

    Dan Kelly plays the tracks ‘The Decomissioner’, ‘Dan Kelly’s Dream’ and ‘Drowning...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  8. Uc_ui_darlenelove_pg_24min46sec

    Darlene Love - Undercover Interviews

    Darlene Love has a chat to Undercover about her 50-years in show business.
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  9. Uc_us_rebeccabarnard_pg_14min41sec

    Rebecca Barnard - USessions

    Rebecca Barnard comes into the Undercover studio to play a few songs off her late...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  10. Uc_us_lazysusan_pg_9min58sec

    Lazy Susan - USessions

    Paul Andrews from Lazy Susan plays the tracks ‘Expecting To Change’, ‘Bad Hands’ ...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
Button_more
Heading_gallery
Heading_hottopics
Processing...
Closepopup
Ajax-loader_3