Lisa Crawley: All In My Head

Undercover FM was lucky enough to chat with New Zealand singer, songwriter Lisa Crawley. Crawley is getting set to travel to Australia this Saturday to play a few shows after the release of her second full length album ‘All In My Head’. We couldn’t wait to ask her why she chose ‘Friday the 13th’ to release her album given the negative superstition surrounding the date.

“I didn’t even think about that. I am not a very superstitious person. However the music video that is coming out tomorrow is kind of horror themed as well so it’s quite fitting.”

Lisa was uploading her new video as we spoke, preparing for it to be released Friday alongside ‘All In My Head’.



“The video for ‘Tide is Low’ is coming out tomorrow. The other girl in the video is playing the Grim Reaper character that is out to get all the boys that are at the party, it could almost be a representation of anxiety and paranoia about another woman or something. It’s also sort of about women who go for guys with girlfriends. I’ve never really experienced that until recently, it fascinates me why people would do that. It’s meant to be a quite a light song at the same time and the video is quote dark humour. There are a lot of guys getting murdered in various ways, it’s very Friday the 13th!”



For those of you who don’t know what to expect when you’re listening to ‘All In My Head’ for the first time – prepare to be bewitched by Crawley’s incredible voice and meaningful lyrics. You can also expect a lot of raw emotion.



“I feel like it’s slightly more varied than my first album – there’s still some song about love and everything. Even though some of the lyrics are sad it’s not meant to be overly depressing or anything. I still feel like even though I get quite sad sometimes I’m pretty positive overall especially with music I’m going kind of up and down. I like what I’ve been writing about and hopefully it’s slightly thought provoking, not all of the songs are too deep or anything, some of them are quite simple pop songs.”



‘All In My Head’ is a playful combination of both indie and pop, and it’s got a funky vibe that everyone can enjoy.



“I’m still trying to figure out where I fit exactly but as long as I’m writing music that I love and other people respond well to that’s a bonus but I’m pretty happy.”



Overall Crawley is hoping for a positive reaction towards the album. And so far she has seen that – with both friends and reviewers only giving it praise.



However it seems that people so far have had very mixed interpretations of certain tracks.

“Everyone will take it differently I think – someone thought that the ‘Elizabeth’ track was quite depressing and someone said that it was very uplifting. You never know what people are going to say exactly.”



Crawley also revealed to undercover FM that her music and lyrics aren’t even the quirkiest things about her!



“Everything is a note to me like people talking and cars driving on the road. It’s a pitch for me and that’s how I write a lot of my tunes in my head it’s because I can hear a lot of pitches and that’s how I could arrange all the string parts in my head and know that it was right. They call that perfect pitch I think – it doesn’t mean I always sing in tune it just means I’m really aware when I’m not.”



Friday the 13th is no longer rumoured to be a bad day – it’s set to be the day we all grab a copy of ‘All In My Head’ and we get to see the much anticipated video clip for ‘Tide is Low’