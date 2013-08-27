Australian Wine Vintages 2014

31st edition of renowned Aussie wine guide showcases best vintages & organic wines in all regions & prices ranges



Did you know you can drink a different bottle of Australian wine every day for over nine years and still

only have tasted one wine from our current 3,500 vintages? Add in the changes that occur in vintages over time and keeping up becomes an impossible task. In the 31st edition of Australian of Australian Wine

Vintages (Geddes a Drink Publications, $34.99), referred to as ‘The Gold Book’, Master of Wine Rob Geddes provides a comprehensive guide to help wine drinkers select the best quality vintages in any price range.



Presented in a travel-friendly pocket sized handbook, as well as in App format, this edition released in September 2013 includes an updated list of Certified Organic and or Biodynamic wineries, advice on older wines dating back to the 90’s, and a quick guide to wine varieties and regions so readers know what to look for. For every wine there is advice on the quality of its flavour, vintage quality, when to drink each wine, indicative retail prices and alcohol strength. The Gold star list recognises the most consistent wine producers in Australia, with an annual list of the top 100 wines tasted, regardless of price.



Complete with full colour label images and extensive winery details, this easy to use compact guide is

written and published by Rob Geddes, only one of a handful of Australians to be awarded the prestigious international ‘Master of Wine’. The book includes cellar door addresses to visit in each major wine region, while the app has as tips on where to eat and stay, drawing on not only Rob’s thirty years’ industry

experience but also the winemakers of the region. The 31st edition of Australian Wine Vintages is the definitive insider’s guide to help you select the best wine for any occasion.



For more information on Australian Wine Vintages go to www.australianwinevintages.com.au