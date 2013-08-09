NEW LOCATION FOR RHYTHM AND ALPS FESTIVAL!

.

The Rhythm Group is delighted to announce that Rhythm and Alps has a new home for 2013.

The new location is the beautiful Cardrona Valley, 15 minutes south of Wanaka, Central Otago. The festival site is located between the famous Cardrona Ski resort and the high rolling terrain of the Pisa Plateau. The fifteen year consent was issued by the Queenstown Lakes District Council.

Rhythm and Alps is the only two-day music festival in the South Island, and will run at the same time as its world class juggernaut Rhythm and Vines in Gisborne. Rhythm and Alps will cater for up to 5000 campers this year, employ up to 100 local persons and involve local clubs.

Rhythm and Alps announced earlier in the year that due to popular demand it would change the festival dates to 30 to 31 December to ensure South Islander’s have a festival to see in the new year with music and style.

This year’s first line up announcement will take place Friday 16th August. Tickets will be priced from $129 and available to purchase on Friday 16th August at 9am from www.rhythmandalps.co.nz

Festival goers can be the first to hear new developments by signing up to the Rhythm and Alps mailing list at www.rhythmandalps.co.nz

