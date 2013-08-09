Heading_charts
Australia Australia
Top Album
Bernard Fanning - Departures
Top Single
Robin Thicke Feat. T.I. & Pharrell - Blurred Lines
USA USA
Top Album
Queens Of The Stone Age - ...Like Clockwork
Top Single
Robin Thicke Featuring T.I. + Pharrell - Blurred Lines
UK UK
Top Album
Black Sabbath - 13
Top Single
ROBIN THICKE / TI / PHARRELL - Blurred Lines
NEW LOCATION FOR RHYTHM AND ALPS FESTIVAL!

By Staff Reporter
Fri, 09 Aug 2013 15:05:07 +1000

.

 

The Rhythm Group is delighted to announce that Rhythm and Alps has a new home for 2013.

The new location is the beautiful Cardrona Valley, 15 minutes south of  Wanaka, Central Otago. The festival site is located between the famous  Cardrona Ski resort and the high rolling terrain of the Pisa Plateau.   The fifteen year consent was issued by the Queenstown Lakes District  Council.

Rhythm and Alps is the only two-day music festival in the South Island, and will run at the same time as its world class juggernaut Rhythm and  Vines in Gisborne. Rhythm and Alps will cater for up to 5000 campers  this year, employ up to 100 local persons and involve local clubs.

Rhythm and Alps announced earlier in the year that due to popular  demand it would change the festival dates to 30 to 31 December to ensure South Islander’s have a festival to see in the new year with music and  style.

This year’s first line up announcement will take place Friday 16th  August. Tickets will be priced from $129 and available to purchase on  Friday 16th August at 9am from www.rhythmandalps.co.nz

Festival goers can be the first to hear new developments by signing up to the Rhythm and Alps mailing list at www.rhythmandalps.co.nz

