THE BUTTERFLY EFFECT doc & live DVD set released



The Butterfly Effect’s “Effected” documentary and live DVD set is released today and looks set to blast its way into the DVD charts next week.





A twelve year career, 200,000 record sales and over 500 shows would be an epic dream for any young band. For The Butterfly Effect

it was their reality, but behind the music, festival shows,

international tours and the gold records, holding it all together was a

challenge far greater than any band photo or press release could convey.





Twelve months on from the departure of singer Clint Boge, The Butterfly Effect are releasing “Effected”, a warts-and-all documentary, coupled with an epic six-camera shoot of their very last show from Melbourne’s Palace Theatre in a collector’s 2 DVD set to mark the closing of this tumultuous chapter in the band’s career.





“There are some gnarly stories you know,” said Boge

on the DVDs release. “There was a lot of shit that went down- a lot of

arguments, a lot of fuck you and knifing and all that sort of shit. It

certainly wasn’t pretty in the end.”





The documentary pulls no punches,

documenting the inside story of the band’s rise to success and the

events leading up to Boge’s departure. Coupled with their stunning last

show including all their hits and some very special moments, this set is a must-have for both fans and those wanting a rare and intimate look behind the curtain of the music industry.





“If nothing else, our fans know that

we’re always honest and we went into this DVD wanting to really lay it

out on the table and tell the whole story. If we’re going to open a new

chapter of The Butterfly Effect story, it’s important there are no

secrets and this is a real opportunity for fans to see what the

pressures of being in a touring band can do. It’s not all drinking lots

of beer and getting your cock out…although there’s a lot of that in

there too,” said drummer Ben Hall.









