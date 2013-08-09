Heading_charts
Button_more
Australia Australia
Top Album
Bernard Fanning - Departures
Top Single
Robin Thicke Feat. T.I. & Pharrell - Blurred Lines
USA USA
Top Album
Queens Of The Stone Age - ...Like Clockwork
Top Single
Robin Thicke Featuring T.I. + Pharrell - Blurred Lines
UK UK
Top Album
Black Sabbath - 13
Top Single
ROBIN THICKE / TI / PHARRELL - Blurred Lines
Heading_news

THE BUTTERFLY EFFECT doc & live DVD set released

By Staff Reporter
Fri, 09 Aug 2013 14:04:36 +1000

THE BUTTERFLY EFFECT “BRUTALLY HONEST” DOCO & LIVE DVD SET RELEASED TODAY

 

 

 

 





The Butterfly Effect’s “Effected” documentary and live DVD set is released today and looks set to blast its way into the DVD charts next week 


A twelve year career, 200,000 record sales and over 500 shows would be an epic dream for any young band. For The Butterfly Effect
it was their reality, but behind the music, festival shows,
international tours and the gold records, holding it all together was a
challenge far greater than any band photo or press release could convey.


 Twelve months on from the departure of singer Clint Boge, The Butterfly Effect are releasing “Effected”, a warts-and-all documentary, coupled with an epic six-camera shoot of their very last show from Melbourne’s Palace Theatre in a collector’s 2 DVD set to mark the closing of this tumultuous chapter in the band’s career.  


“There are some gnarly stories you know,” said Boge
on the DVDs release. “There was a lot of shit that went down- a lot of
arguments, a lot of fuck you and knifing and all that sort of shit. It
certainly wasn’t pretty in the end.”  


The documentary pulls no punches,
documenting the inside story of the band’s rise to success and the
events leading up to Boge’s departure. Coupled with their stunning last
show including all their hits and some very special moments, this set is a must-have for both fans and those wanting a rare and intimate look behind the curtain of the music industry 


“If nothing else, our fans know that
we’re always honest and we went into this DVD wanting to really lay it
out on the table and tell the whole story. If we’re going to open a new
chapter of The Butterfly Effect story, it’s important there are no
secrets and this is a real opportunity for fans to see what the
pressures of being in a touring band can do. It’s not all drinking lots
of beer and getting your cock out…although there’s a lot of that in
there too,” said drummer Ben Hall.

 





Effected is available now direct from www.tbedvd.com as a DVD or as a HD download. It will also hit stores from this weekend.
Heading_relatedcontent
  1. 381

    The Butterfly Effect Book Summer Lovin Tour

    Brisbane modern prog masters The Butterfly Effect reveal their summer tour dates.
    4:31pm Dec 02, 2010
  2. 381

    The Butterfly Effect Clock Up 10 Years

    The Butterfly Effect have been around now for a decade and will hit the road to celebrate the milestone.
    9:37am Aug 12, 2011
  3. 381

    The Butterfly Effect Play Flood Relief Show

    Prog hard rockers The Butterfly Effect have organised a flood benefit show in Bundaberg..
    11:09am Jan 27, 2011
Loader

Button_more
Heading_videos
  1. Uc_ui_catherinebritt_pg_14min02sec

    Catherine Britt - Undercover Interviews

    Catherine Britt chats to Undercover about her latest self-titled album release.
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  2. Uc_ui_dankelly_pg_19min25sec

    Dan Kelly - Undercover Interviews

    Dan Kelly plays the tracks ‘The Decomissioner’, ‘Dan Kelly’s Dream’ and ‘Drowning...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  3. Uc_ui_jamiecullum_pg_13min53sec

    Jamie Cullum - Undercover Interviews

    Jamie Cullum talks to Undercover about his music career.
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  4. Uc_ui_jasonderulo_pg_16min32sec

    Jason Derulo - Undercover Interviews

    Jason Derulo comes in to the Undercover Studio to chat about his music and life o...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  5. Uc_ui_stereophonics_pg_17min30sec

    Stereophonics - Undercover Interviews

    Welsh band Stereophonics have a chat to Undercover about their latest music achie...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  6. Uc_us_catherinebritt_pg_10min10sec

    Catherine Britt - USessions

    Catherine Britt comes into the Undercover studios to play a few songs off her lat...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  7. Uc_us_dankelly_pg_17min15sec

    Dan Kelly - USessions

    Dan Kelly plays the tracks ‘The Decomissioner’, ‘Dan Kelly’s Dream’ and ‘Drowning...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  8. Uc_ui_darlenelove_pg_24min46sec

    Darlene Love - Undercover Interviews

    Darlene Love has a chat to Undercover about her 50-years in show business.
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  9. Uc_us_rebeccabarnard_pg_14min41sec

    Rebecca Barnard - USessions

    Rebecca Barnard comes into the Undercover studio to play a few songs off her late...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  10. Uc_us_lazysusan_pg_9min58sec

    Lazy Susan - USessions

    Paul Andrews from Lazy Susan plays the tracks ‘Expecting To Change’, ‘Bad Hands’ ...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
Button_more
Heading_gallery
Heading_hottopics
Processing...
Closepopup
Ajax-loader_3