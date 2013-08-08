Return to Youth Wednesday Residency in September at The Grace Darling

.

Return To Youth - Sail Away (Official Music Video)

Return to Youth are bringing their unique brand of dark, melodic-pop back to the Grace Darling for their first ever residency, every Wednesday night in September . After impressing festival crowds at St. Kilda Festival, Music on Menzies, & Aireys Inlet Festival within the opening months of 2013, this year has also seen Return to Youth sharing the stage with the likes of Last Dinosaurs, Twinsy, Yacht Club DJs, & many more.

Over the past few months Return to Youth have been writing fresh new tunes which they will share with audiences for the first time at this residency, supported each week by some of Melbourne’s finest live acts.



RETURN TO YOUTH – SEPTEMBER RESIDENCY AT THE GRACE DARLING DOORS 8PM - $5 ENTRY WEEK ONE - Wed 4 September

I Know The Chief Nebraskatak

WEEK TWO - Wed 11 September

Farrow Elephant Eyes

WEEK THREE - Wed 18 September

The Story Model Beloved Elk Tane

WEEK FOUR - Wed 25 September