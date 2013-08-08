Heading_charts
Australia Australia
Top Album
Bernard Fanning - Departures
Top Single
Robin Thicke Feat. T.I. & Pharrell - Blurred Lines
USA USA
Top Album
Queens Of The Stone Age - ...Like Clockwork
Top Single
Robin Thicke Featuring T.I. + Pharrell - Blurred Lines
UK UK
Top Album
Black Sabbath - 13
Top Single
ROBIN THICKE / TI / PHARRELL - Blurred Lines
Return to Youth Wednesday Residency in September at The Grace Darling

By Staff Reporter
Thu, 08 Aug 2013 16:12:31 +1000

.

 
Return to Youth are bringing their unique brand of dark, melodic-pop back to the Grace Darling for their first ever residency, every Wednesday night in September. After impressing festival crowds at St. Kilda Festival, Music on Menzies, & Aireys Inlet Festival within the opening months of 2013, this year has also seen Return to Youth sharing the stage with the likes of Last Dinosaurs, Twinsy, Yacht Club DJs, & many more.
Over the past few months Return to Youth have been writing fresh new tunes which they will share with audiences for the first time at this residency, supported each week by some of Melbourne’s finest live acts.
DOORS 8PM - $5 ENTRY WEEK ONE - Wed 4 September
 
I Know The Chief Nebraskatak
WEEK TWO - Wed 11 September
 
Farrow Elephant Eyes
WEEK THREE - Wed 18 September
 
The Story Model Beloved Elk Tane
WEEK FOUR - Wed 25 September
 
Nothing Hurts Robot The Kilniks
 
 
 
 
 
 
www.facebook.com/returntoyouth / www.returntoyouth.bandcamp.com / www.twitter.com/RTYmusic
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
