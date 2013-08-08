MTNS RLS VIDEO FOR - LOST TRACK OF TIME

.
With such ambient and relaxing sounds, it’s nearly impossible to picture Brisbane band MTNS arriving on the scene as boldly as they have. Releasing their first
track ‘Lost Track Of Time’ to the world only weeks ago, it quickly garnered 20,000 plays on Soundcloud, nabbed a spotlight on The Line Of Best Fit, and held reign of the #1 spot on internationally-recognised taste-maker Indie Shuffle’s “Most Popular” list as well as peaking at #2 on triple j Unearthed's Electronic chart.
Capping off their huge first few weeks as a band was also yesterday's announcement that MTNS won the triple j Unearthed BIGSOUND 2013 competition, and will be opening the triple j Unearthed stage at the internationally-recognized music conference and festival. So, what better time to release the video for their mammoth first track?
MTNS TOUR DATES
AUG 09
X & Y Bar, Brisbane
AUG 22
Black Bear Lodge, Brisbane
AUG 23
Brighton Up Bar, Sydney
(w/ Goldsmith)
AUG 30
Oh Hello!, Brisbane
(w/ Pigeon)
SEPT 11
BIGSOUND, Brisbane
(triple j Unearthed Stage, 8:20-8:50)
The clip encompasses everything the song puts forward; the lush rainforest imagery and companion's journey complimenting the tracks slow, bubbling build of tension and underlying current of yearning in singer Tom Eggert's haunting lyrics juxtaposed with the relaxed electro-soundscape bandmates Joseph Thiang and Robbie Hellberg help creat
