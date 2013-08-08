Heading_charts
MTNS RLS VIDEO FOR - LOST TRACK OF TIME

By Staff Reporter
Thu, 08 Aug 2013 11:51:48 +1000

.

 
 
With such ambient and relaxing sounds, it’s nearly impossible to picture Brisbane band MTNS arriving on the scene as boldly as they have.  Releasing their first
track ‘Lost Track Of Time’ to the world only weeks ago, it quickly  garnered 20,000 plays on Soundcloud, nabbed a spotlight on The Line Of Best Fit, and held reign of the #1 spot on internationally-recognised taste-maker Indie Shuffle’s “Most Popular” list as well as peaking at #2 on triple j Unearthed's Electronic chart. 


Capping off their huge first few weeks as a band was also yesterday's announcement that MTNS  won the triple j Unearthed BIGSOUND 2013 competition, and will be opening the triple j Unearthed stage at the internationally-recognized music conference and festival.  So, what better time to release the video for their mammoth first track?
  
The clip encompasses everything the song  puts forward; the lush rainforest imagery and companion's journey  complimenting the tracks slow, bubbling build of tension and underlying  current of yearning in singer Tom Eggert's haunting lyrics juxtaposed with the relaxed electro-soundscape bandmates Joseph Thiang and Robbie Hellberg help creat





MTNS TOUR DATES





AUG 09


X & Y Bar, Brisbane




AUG 22


Black Bear Lodge, Brisbane




AUG 23


Brighton Up Bar, Sydney


(w/ Goldsmith)




AUG 30


Oh Hello!, Brisbane


(w/ Pigeon)




SEPT 11


BIGSOUND, Brisbane


(triple j Unearthed Stage, 8:20-8:50)


 
