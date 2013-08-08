MTNS RLS VIDEO FOR - LOST TRACK OF TIME

.

With such ambient and relaxing sounds, it’s nearly impossible to picture Brisbane band MTNS arriving on the scene as boldly as they have. Releasing their first

track ‘Lost Track Of Time’ to the world only weeks ago, it quickly garnered 20,000 plays on Soundcloud, nabbed a spotlight on The Line Of Best Fit, and held reign of the #1 spot on internationally-recognised taste-maker Indie Shuffle’s “Most Popular” list as well as peaking at #2 on triple j Unearthed's Electronic chart.