Australia Australia
Top Album
Bernard Fanning - Departures
Top Single
Robin Thicke Feat. T.I. & Pharrell - Blurred Lines
USA USA
Top Album
Queens Of The Stone Age - ...Like Clockwork
Top Single
Robin Thicke Featuring T.I. + Pharrell - Blurred Lines
UK UK
Top Album
Black Sabbath - 13
Top Single
ROBIN THICKE / TI / PHARRELL - Blurred Lines
Heading_news

ED ROLAND AND THE SWEET TEA PROJECT

By Staff Reporter
Thu, 08 Aug 2013 10:27:00 +1000

Ed Roland and the Sweet Tea Project is proud to announce that they are set to release their debut full-length album, DEVILS ‘N DARLINS available on 429 Records via Universal Music Australia on 6 September 2013.


For the past two decades, Atlanta native Ed Roland has been the frontman and heart of the platinum-selling rock band Collective Soul.  He has written seven #1 radio hits, and has sold more than
10 million albums worldwide.  For Roland’s Sweet Tea  Project and the debut record, he teamed up with a group of friends and  musicians for a new approach to his classic hit-making style.


The Sweet Tea Project started  as a bunch of friends coming over after gigs and listening to new songs I
had written, but not with Collective Soul in mind,” said Roland.  “Everybody sat around my studio with different instruments --banjo, mandolin, steel guitar, and ukulele – and just had a lot of fun. The main focus will always be writing the  best songs I can write or co-write with my band mates.” 

Long renowned as an autobiographical songwriter, Roland embraces his Southern heritage on several of DEVILS ‘N DARLINS most emotionally impactful tracks: the intense and fiery “Love Won’t Bring
Us Down,” about the joy of returning home to his family from a challenging tour; the  simmering electric gospel blues ballad “Lennon’s Lullaby” about the  inspiration he draws from his children; and the steel pedal guitar pumped country rocker “Pile of Pearls” that Roland penned in the late ‘80s and often uses as a rehearsal warm up tune with  Collective Soul.

After kicking off 2013 with “Rooted in Georgia” residencies in Atlanta and Athens in the US, Ed Roland and the Sweet Tea Project won an ESPN contest to reimagine its NBA theme music, an initiative driven by fan voting.  The

band was featured on the SportsNation section of ESPN.com and their  version of the song aired during ESPN’s exclusive coverage of NBA  All-Star weekend.

 


For more information on DEVILS ‘N DARLINS visit:

 


http://www.429records.com/sites/429records/429details/d_edrolandandthesweetteaproject.asp

