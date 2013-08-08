Heading_charts
Button_more
Rhythm & Vines - Line Up announcement

By Staff Reporter
Thu, 08 Aug 2013 10:22:18 +1000

The long wait is over. Fans of New Zealand’s biggest music festival, Rhythm and Vines, can finally stop counting down the days to this year’s first line up announcement.

Rhythm & Vines
 Now in its 11th year, Rhythm and Vines is delighted to reveal the 2013 line up including some of the best and  biggest international and kiwi artists playing over three days on the
beautiful Waiohika Estate in Gisborne.

 

Rhythm and Vines is excited to announce the return of the Australian electronic duo Empire of the Sun.  The duo shot to international fame with the award winning debut album Walking on a Dream. The album went double platinum in Australia and gold in the USA.  Now  they return to Rhythm and Vines to woo audiences with their second
release Ice on the Dune.

 

Shapeshifter by name and by nature, this electronic outfit continue to sell out shows worldwide  from Gisborne to Glastonbury.  With multiple music awards, platinum
sales and a loyal fan base, this band from Christchurch set dance floors moving with their experimental blend of soulful electronica and drum  and bass. 

 

Due to popular demand from festival  goers, South London’s independent record label Hospital Records is  returning to Rhythm and Vines for the second time with their Hospitality club night.  Hospital Records is one of the most respected dance labels
in the world.  Fans will be happy to hear they will be doing a marathon showcase on the Vines stage.  

 

English dubstep producer and DJ Joshua Steele is Flux Pavilion.  He has made a name for himself with club hits and remixes including the 2011 hit Bass Cannon.  Flux Pavilion is also famous for being sampled on the Jay-Z and Kanye West collaboration Who Gon Stop Me.  Known for his five-star live shows his performance is not to be missed.

 

Bristol born Julio Bashmore gravitated to the bass laden sounds of local Dirtybird label in 2009  and has been exciting fans ever since with his future-facing sonic
approach to house music.  Rhythm and Vines are excited to be presenting  him to NZ audiences for the first time.

 

Australian hip-hop group Hermitude have been winning fans with their world class hip-hop production and  stellar live shows since 2000.  Last year they hit their peak with album
Hyperparadise, receiving an award for the 8th annual  Australian Music Prize and named ‘Best Independent Dance/Electronica  album’ at the Jagermeister AIR awards. 

 

Melbourne based Chet Faker has carved out his own style with his take on electronica.  He rose to fame when his cover of No Diggity hit number 1 on the worldwide indie music aggregator, Hype Machine.  To date he has won awards for ‘Breakthrough Artist of the Year' and Thinking in Textures won 'Best Independent Single/EP' at the Australian Independent Records Awards.

 

Rhythm and Vines is also very proud to present Soul Clap, Dusky, Rustie, The Phoenix Foundation, David Dallas, @peace, P Money, Concord Dawn, and Tahuna Breaks.


RHYTHM AND VINES 1st LINE UP ANNOUNCEMENT FOR 2013

EMPIRE OF THE SUN -  SHAPESHIFTER -  HOSPITALITY     FLUX PAVILION  -  JULIO BASHMORE -   HERMITUDE THE PHOENIX FOUNDATION -  DAVID DALLAS  -  @PEACEP-MONEY - CONCORD DAWN -  TAHUNA BREAKS


 A rite of passage for many music fans, Rhythm and Vines is the number one summer festival destination for New Zealanders. Being the first place in the world to see the sunrise and the only festival where festival goers are able to camp between vines, Rhythm and Vines provides a unique festival experience.

 

There are still many more amazing international headliners and local acts to be announced so please join the Rhythm and Vines Facebook page or subscribe to our newsletter for up to date information.


 TICKETS ON SALE NOW from

www.rhythmandvines.co.nz

