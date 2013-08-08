Heading_charts
Button_more
Australia Australia
Top Album
Bernard Fanning - Departures
Top Single
Robin Thicke Feat. T.I. & Pharrell - Blurred Lines
USA USA
Top Album
Queens Of The Stone Age - ...Like Clockwork
Top Single
Robin Thicke Featuring T.I. + Pharrell - Blurred Lines
UK UK
Top Album
Black Sabbath - 13
Top Single
ROBIN THICKE / TI / PHARRELL - Blurred Lines
Heading_news

WOODFORD FOLK FESTIVAL – A FESTIVAL OF FESTIVALS

By Staff Reporter
Thu, 08 Aug 2013 10:16:22 +1000

.

 

"Many of my most formative experiences as a songwriter and a person  happened at the Woodford Folk Festival.  I am still a major fan of the  festival.  I love being able to see comedy, circus stuff, debates,
films, music in lots of different spaces over the course of a week.  It's a huge festival, yet very approachable.  There  is a beautiful community atmosphere at Woodford that I haven't seen as
much at other festivals"
– Kate Miller Heidke.


Woodford Folk Festival is one of Australia’s most iconic annual events; returning for its 28th year from– 27 December 2013 to 1 January 2014. The festival, which is held in Queensland’s Sunshine Coast
hinterland (just one hour’s drive north of Brisbane and one hour from  Noosa), is Australia’s largest gathering of artists and musicians and  each year includes a programme of music from all over the globe
that ranges from folk to world, blues, indigenous, reggae, country to  traditional, hip-hop and blue grass, and includes many special  presentations including a spectacular fire event on New Year’s Day.

Last year’s festival saw an aggregate audience of 113, 000 at “Woodfordia”  over the six days and saw 2, 200 artists and musicians perform across 25 venues.


Tickets and camping for the 2013/14 ‘festival of festivals’ are now on sale from
www.woodfordfolkfestival.com, the Festival programme will be launched on October 19th, get in now so you don’t miss out!

To see what this festival of festivals is all about click below

 

Woodford Folk Festival  is a real ‘musician’s festival’ and is known to be an early adopter of  countless artists over its 28 year history, with 65% of the programme  being new artists performing at Woodford for
the first time. Some of Australia’s most celebrated musicians including John Butler, Kate Miller Heidke, Angus and Julia Stone, Lior, and The  Cat Empire all count Woodford as one of their first and favourite
Festival gigs. As the years roll on and their success grows, these artists continue to return home to “Woodfordia” to  perform. 

Each year Woodford also plays host to a number of world class  international acts who travel from all over the globe to perform at the  Festival. Over the years we’ve seen acts such as Sharon Jones and the
Dap Kings, Arrested Development, Katchafire, and Passenger all wow the Woodford audience.

A strong emphasis is placed on the maintenance of the traditional arts  and values of indigenous and ethnic cultures, setting the festival  somewhat apart from other major music events.  Woodford offers a cultural programme of world class Indigenous dance,  music, and literature. Over the years Woodford has hosted some of  Australia’s great Indigenous performers, Kev Carmody, Yothu Yindi,  Archie Roach, Shellie Morris, among many others, as well as supporting up and coming Australian Indigenous acts, Microwave
Jenny, Thelma Plum and the Stiff Gins to name a few. 


Beyond the music, is the real heart of the  festival: tree-filled grounds, butterfly walks, ponds and a smorgasbord  of international food, interesting debate, comedy, circus, extraordinary
street theatre, a complete kid’s festival and a general celebration of community.  “Woodfordia” is a place where  musicians and artists mix it up with a former Prime Minister,  politicians, professors, doctors, environmentalists and circus  performers. Last year, after an invitation from long standing festival
devotee, former PM Bob Hawke, then Prime Minister Julia Gillard made a  surprise visit; the first time in the festival’s history that a standing PM has attended. 

"While everything you read about Woodford seems  to talk about music, we organise the festival to create a platform for  many forms of artistic expression much of which comes from our audience. However our patrons talk about that "Woodford experience" which pleases us because that's what we're aiming for” said Festival Director Bill Hauritz.

For more information on the festival ticket pricing and camping options please visit
www.woodfordfolkfestival.com

Heading_relatedcontent

  1. TWO MANAGERS and A LAWYER SAY ‘F@#K YOU!

    In the Creative Industries there are plenty of times when disputes arise and go unresolved: songwriters battling over percentages of songs, photographers and graphic designers chasing a share of merchandise and income and bands having their songs used in films or ads without permission. While some of the bigger commercial ones get resolved in Court (or on the steps of the Courthouse), many smaller ones simmer and brood, in the meantime destroying relationships, opportunities and income.
    9:48am May 09, 2013
  2. 9240

    JONATHAN WILSON TO TOUR AUSTRALIA IN SEPTEMBER

    For the very first time, Australians have the rare opportunity to experience the revered live show of Jonathan Wilson and his full backing band across a string of intimate venues up and down the east coast.
    3:13pm Aug 10, 2012
  3. 6688

    SEX PISTOLS WILL NOT DO OLYMPICS SHOW

    The Sex Pistols have declined an offer to play "A Symphony of British Music" to be held in the Olympic Stadium on August 12.
    5:37pm Apr 10, 2012
Loader

Button_more
Heading_videos
  1. Uc_ui_catherinebritt_pg_14min02sec

    Catherine Britt - Undercover Interviews

    Catherine Britt chats to Undercover about her latest self-titled album release.
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  2. Uc_ui_dankelly_pg_19min25sec

    Dan Kelly - Undercover Interviews

    Dan Kelly plays the tracks ‘The Decomissioner’, ‘Dan Kelly’s Dream’ and ‘Drowning...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  3. Uc_ui_jamiecullum_pg_13min53sec

    Jamie Cullum - Undercover Interviews

    Jamie Cullum talks to Undercover about his music career.
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  4. Uc_ui_jasonderulo_pg_16min32sec

    Jason Derulo - Undercover Interviews

    Jason Derulo comes in to the Undercover Studio to chat about his music and life o...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  5. Uc_ui_stereophonics_pg_17min30sec

    Stereophonics - Undercover Interviews

    Welsh band Stereophonics have a chat to Undercover about their latest music achie...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  6. Uc_us_catherinebritt_pg_10min10sec

    Catherine Britt - USessions

    Catherine Britt comes into the Undercover studios to play a few songs off her lat...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  7. Uc_us_dankelly_pg_17min15sec

    Dan Kelly - USessions

    Dan Kelly plays the tracks ‘The Decomissioner’, ‘Dan Kelly’s Dream’ and ‘Drowning...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  8. Uc_ui_darlenelove_pg_24min46sec

    Darlene Love - Undercover Interviews

    Darlene Love has a chat to Undercover about her 50-years in show business.
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  9. Uc_us_rebeccabarnard_pg_14min41sec

    Rebecca Barnard - USessions

    Rebecca Barnard comes into the Undercover studio to play a few songs off her late...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  10. Uc_us_lazysusan_pg_9min58sec

    Lazy Susan - USessions

    Paul Andrews from Lazy Susan plays the tracks ‘Expecting To Change’, ‘Bad Hands’ ...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
Button_more
Heading_gallery
Heading_hottopics
Processing...
Closepopup
Ajax-loader_3