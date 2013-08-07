KATE CEBERANO ON THE ROAD AGAIN! KENSAL ROAD LIVE 2013

Australia’s premier singer and performer, will celebrate the release of her brand new album Kensal Road with a live tour around the country, ‘Kensal Road Live’. Tickets for WA shows are on sale today, with tickets for all other states on sale Wednesday 14th August through various outlets. Kensal Road album out now through Sony Music.

“To be able to tour the country that I love and play the music that I am so proud of to my beautiful fans around the country is such a blessing,” says Kate. “I can’t wait to hit the road with my band to perform these songs from Kensal Road that are so close to my heart. It’s going to be a hell of a show!”

‘Kensal Road Live’ kicks off in October and will tour nationally to regional and city venues throughout Western Australia, South Australia, Queensland, New South Wales, Australian Capital Territory and Victoria.

The tour will showcase Kensal Road, Kate’s first original album in 10 years and 25th recorded album. Written and recorded in Kensaltown Studios in London, Kensal Road merges elements of Kate’s broad pop roots together with sounds of Hawaiian folk and nu-country. The album celebrates Kate’s life and passion

as a woman, mother, partner and daughter. Kensal Road is a road well-travelled.

With more than 30 years in the entertainment industry behind her, Kate Ceberano has truly set her place as one of Australia’s most iconic entertainment stars. With three ARIA Awards, a Logie, two Peoples Choice Awards and seven nominations for the ARIA Best Female Artist Award, Kate’s talents and triumphs are that of Australian entertainment royalty.

More recently, Kate Ceberano’s achievements include winning Dancing With the Stars, an award winning performance in Opera Australia’s South Pacific and breaking box office records as Artistic Director for the Adelaide Cabaret Festival.

Joining Kate Ceberano on ‘Kensal Road Live’ as support act is Triple J Unearthed feature singer and songwriter from Melbourne Alison Ainsworth whose music has been described as raw and grounded. Alison will also sing backing vocals and play guitar alongside Kate throughout the show.

Join Kate on her nationwide tour ‘Kensal Road Live’ as she showcases her new album Kensal Road, and

in turn her heart and soul.



Tickets for WA shows are on sale today. Tickets for all other states go on sale

Wednesday 14 August through various outlets. VIP tickets are also available.