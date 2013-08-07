Heading_charts
Button_more
Australia Australia
Top Album
Bernard Fanning - Departures
Top Single
Robin Thicke Feat. T.I. & Pharrell - Blurred Lines
USA USA
Top Album
Queens Of The Stone Age - ...Like Clockwork
Top Single
Robin Thicke Featuring T.I. + Pharrell - Blurred Lines
UK UK
Top Album
Black Sabbath - 13
Top Single
ROBIN THICKE / TI / PHARRELL - Blurred Lines
Heading_news

KATE CEBERANO ON THE ROAD AGAIN! KENSAL ROAD LIVE 2013

By Staff Reporter
Wed, 07 Aug 2013 14:57:44 +1000

Australia’s premier singer and performer, will celebrate the release of her brand new album Kensal Road with a live tour around the country, ‘Kensal Road Live’. Tickets for WA shows are on sale today, with tickets for all other states on sale Wednesday 14th August through various outlets. Kensal Road album out now through Sony Music.

“To be able to tour the country that I love and play the music that I am so proud of to my beautiful fans around the country is such a blessing,” says Kate. “I can’t wait to hit the road with my band to perform these songs from Kensal Road that are so close to my heart. It’s going to be a hell of a show!”

‘Kensal Road Live’ kicks off in October and will tour nationally to regional and city venues throughout Western Australia, South Australia, Queensland, New South Wales, Australian Capital Territory and Victoria.

The tour will showcase Kensal Road, Kate’s first original album in 10 years and 25th recorded album. Written and recorded in Kensaltown Studios in London, Kensal Road merges elements of Kate’s broad pop roots together with sounds of Hawaiian folk and nu-country. The album celebrates Kate’s life and passion
as a woman, mother, partner and daughter. Kensal Road is a road well-travelled.

With more than 30 years in the entertainment industry behind her, Kate Ceberano has truly set her place as one of Australia’s most iconic entertainment stars. With three ARIA Awards, a Logie, two Peoples Choice Awards and seven nominations for the ARIA Best Female Artist Award, Kate’s talents and triumphs are that of Australian entertainment royalty.

More recently, Kate Ceberano’s achievements include winning Dancing With the Stars, an award winning performance in Opera Australia’s South Pacific and breaking box office records as Artistic Director for the Adelaide Cabaret Festival.

Joining Kate Ceberano on ‘Kensal Road Live’ as support act is Triple J Unearthed feature singer and songwriter from Melbourne Alison Ainsworth whose music has been described as raw and grounded. Alison will also sing backing vocals and play guitar alongside Kate throughout the show.

Join Kate on her nationwide tour ‘Kensal Road Live’ as she showcases her new album Kensal Road, and
in turn her heart and soul.


Tickets for WA shows are on sale today. Tickets for all other states go on sale

Wednesday 14 August through various outlets. VIP tickets are also available.

Heading_relatedcontent
  1. 7236

    Sean Kelly, Kate Ceberano and The Freuds Sing For James

    When St Kilda Councilor Serge Thomann planned his election fundraising concert a month ago, James Freud was one of the first people to offer to play. No one was prepared for what would happen two weeks later. James Freud took his life.
    2:55pm Nov 18, 2010
  2. 7325

    Kate Ceberano Moves To Sony

    Kate Ceberano has vacated her long-time label Universal and moved over to Sony.
    11:51am Mar 01, 2011
  3. 6915

    Jeff Martin, Bruce Kulick, Kate Ceberano, The Verses Talk At AIMS

    The Australian International Music Show got off to a big start with weekend internationals artists Jeff Martin from The Tea Party, Bruce Kulick of Kiss and local names like Kate Ceberano, The Verses and Shannon Bourne giving music fans and musicians an insight into their careers.
    5:02pm Oct 02, 2010
Loader

Button_more
Heading_videos
  1. Uc_ui_catherinebritt_pg_14min02sec

    Catherine Britt - Undercover Interviews

    Catherine Britt chats to Undercover about her latest self-titled album release.
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  2. Uc_ui_dankelly_pg_19min25sec

    Dan Kelly - Undercover Interviews

    Dan Kelly plays the tracks ‘The Decomissioner’, ‘Dan Kelly’s Dream’ and ‘Drowning...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  3. Uc_ui_jamiecullum_pg_13min53sec

    Jamie Cullum - Undercover Interviews

    Jamie Cullum talks to Undercover about his music career.
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  4. Uc_ui_jasonderulo_pg_16min32sec

    Jason Derulo - Undercover Interviews

    Jason Derulo comes in to the Undercover Studio to chat about his music and life o...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  5. Uc_ui_stereophonics_pg_17min30sec

    Stereophonics - Undercover Interviews

    Welsh band Stereophonics have a chat to Undercover about their latest music achie...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  6. Uc_us_catherinebritt_pg_10min10sec

    Catherine Britt - USessions

    Catherine Britt comes into the Undercover studios to play a few songs off her lat...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  7. Uc_us_dankelly_pg_17min15sec

    Dan Kelly - USessions

    Dan Kelly plays the tracks ‘The Decomissioner’, ‘Dan Kelly’s Dream’ and ‘Drowning...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  8. Uc_ui_darlenelove_pg_24min46sec

    Darlene Love - Undercover Interviews

    Darlene Love has a chat to Undercover about her 50-years in show business.
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  9. Uc_us_rebeccabarnard_pg_14min41sec

    Rebecca Barnard - USessions

    Rebecca Barnard comes into the Undercover studio to play a few songs off her late...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  10. Uc_us_lazysusan_pg_9min58sec

    Lazy Susan - USessions

    Paul Andrews from Lazy Susan plays the tracks ‘Expecting To Change’, ‘Bad Hands’ ...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
Button_more
Heading_gallery
Heading_hottopics
Processing...
Closepopup
Ajax-loader_3