DAVEY LANE Announces ‘You’re The Cops. Im The Crime – New Single, Video Clip and Tour

.

Friday August 16 marks the official release of's debut single,. Last April the track was previewed in nascent bedroom demo form, garnering rave reviews around the country including Single Of The Week in both Beat and Drum Media magazine. The upcoming digitalrelease features the single in its fully realized glory, recorded at 301 Studios in Sydney last month and produced by(Tim Finn, Phrase, Washington), and is the first taste of Lane'sdebut EP,, outon his brand new record label, Field Recordings (through MGM).



You're The Cops, I'm The Crime is an ominous, brooding, psych-rock stomper with crunching hip hop drums and a soaring chorus, highlighting Lane's knack for melody and masterful guitar work. The 3-track

digital release features the new single version and original home demo, as well as an exclusive remix from renowned Australian hip-hop producer M-Phazes (Bliss & Eso, Illy, Drapht, Phrase).

Accompanying the song will be a promo video by up-and-coming director Tim Sneddon, incorporating new and found footage, with its foreboding Cold War-leant theme appropriately fitting for the song.

In support of the single and EP, Lane for the first time will embark on a headline tour through September and October with his band, beginning with Bigsound Live in Brisbane and then taking in Victoria, New South Wales and South Australia.

"Lane has taken on the persona of Syd Barrett, joined Cheap Trick, and the result is brilliant....a spacey pop centrepiece that fits perfectly in with the niche crowd but still keeps Lane's rock credibility intact. For that, he should be lauded" Drum Media, Single Of The Week

"a ripper electro-rock track that wastes no time launching into a beautifully wasted chorus, this intoxicating collection of notes that is deeply romantic in a bad-boy arsehole kind of way. A big, big

hit, I think." - Beat Magazine, Single Of The Week



New single You're The Cops, I'm The Crime out August 15 on Field Recordings/MGM

Davey Lane's Debut EP The Good Borne Of Bad Tymes out September 6 on Field Recordings/MGM

On tour through September/October;

Wed September 11 - BRISBANE, Bigsound Live,

Fri September 20 - GEELONG, The Wool Exchange, www.oztix.com.au

Sat September 21 - CASTLEMAINE, The Bridge

Hotel, www.moshtix.com.au

Thu September 26 - WOLLONGONG, Heritage Hotel,

www.heritagehotel.com.au

Fri September 27 - NEWCASTLE, Great Northern, www.oztix.com.au

Sat September 28 - SYDNEY, Spectrum, spectrum.exchangesydney.com.au/

Thu October 3 - BALLARAT, Karova Lounge,Tickets on door

Fri October 4 - ADELAIDE, Jive, www.moshtix.com.au

Sat October 5 - MELBOURNE, The Tote, www.oztix.com.au