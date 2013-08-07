Heading_charts
Button_more
Australia Australia
Top Album
Bernard Fanning - Departures
Top Single
Robin Thicke Feat. T.I. & Pharrell - Blurred Lines
USA USA
Top Album
Queens Of The Stone Age - ...Like Clockwork
Top Single
Robin Thicke Featuring T.I. + Pharrell - Blurred Lines
UK UK
Top Album
Black Sabbath - 13
Top Single
ROBIN THICKE / TI / PHARRELL - Blurred Lines
Heading_news

DAVEY LANE Announces ‘You’re The Cops. Im The Crime – New Single, Video Clip and Tour

By Staff Reporter
Wed, 07 Aug 2013 14:51:11 +1000

.


Friday August 16 marks the official release of Davey Lane's debut single, You’re The Cops, I'm The Crime. Last April the track was previewed in nascent bedroom demo form, garnering rave reviews around the country including Single Of The Week in both Beat and Drum Media magazine. The upcoming digital
release features the single in its fully realized glory, recorded at 301 Studios in Sydney last month and produced by Tony Buchen (Tim Finn, Phrase, Washington), and is the first taste of Lane's
debut EP, The Good Borne Of Bad Tymes, out September 6th on his brand new record label, Field Recordings (through MGM).


You're The Cops, I'm The Crime is an ominous, brooding, psych-rock stomper with crunching hip hop drums and a soaring chorus, highlighting Lane's knack for melody and masterful guitar work. The 3-track
digital release features the new single version and original home demo, as well as an exclusive remix from renowned Australian hip-hop producer M-Phazes (Bliss & Eso, Illy, Drapht, Phrase).

Accompanying the song will be a promo video by up-and-coming director Tim Sneddon, incorporating new and found footage, with its foreboding Cold War-leant theme appropriately fitting for the song.

In support of the single and EP, Lane for the first time will embark on a headline tour through September and October with his band, beginning with Bigsound Live in Brisbane and then taking in Victoria, New South Wales and South Australia.

"Lane has taken on the persona of Syd Barrett, joined Cheap Trick, and the result is brilliant....a spacey pop centrepiece that fits perfectly in with the niche crowd but still keeps Lane's rock credibility intact. For that, he should be lauded"  Drum Media, Single Of The Week

"a ripper electro-rock track that wastes no time launching into a beautifully wasted chorus, this intoxicating collection of notes that is deeply romantic in a bad-boy arsehole kind of way. A big, big
hit, I think."  - Beat Magazine, Single Of The Week


New single You're The Cops, I'm The Crime out August 15 on Field Recordings/MGM

Davey Lane's Debut EP The Good Borne Of Bad Tymes out September 6 on Field Recordings/MGM

On tour through September/October;

Wed September 11 - BRISBANE, Bigsound Live,

Fri September 20 - GEELONG, The Wool Exchange, www.oztix.com.au 

Sat September 21 - CASTLEMAINE, The Bridge
Hotel,  www.moshtix.com.au

Thu September 26 - WOLLONGONG, Heritage Hotel,
www.heritagehotel.com.au

Fri September 27 - NEWCASTLE, Great Northern, www.oztix.com.au

Sat September 28 - SYDNEY, Spectrum, spectrum.exchangesydney.com.au/

Thu October 3 - BALLARAT, Karova Lounge,Tickets on door

Fri October 4 - ADELAIDE, Jive, www.moshtix.com.au

Sat October 5 - MELBOURNE, The Tote, www.oztix.com.au

Heading_relatedcontent
  1. 8551

    The Grates Debut 'Turn Me On' Clip

    Brisbane duo The Grates debut a mature look in the clip for their new single ‘Turn Me On’ from their forthcoming third album.
    12:36pm May 31, 2011
  2. 5041

    The Flaming Lips To Release New Tracks Every Month

    Freaky psycho rockers The Flaming Lips plan to release new tracks each month throughout 2011.
    3:05pm Jan 04, 2011
  3. 6993

    Davey Lane Joins Phrase

    The new Phrase song ‘Apart’ features Davey Lane from You Am I and The Pictures.
    1:40pm Jun 20, 2011
Loader

Button_more
Heading_videos
  1. Uc_ui_catherinebritt_pg_14min02sec

    Catherine Britt - Undercover Interviews

    Catherine Britt chats to Undercover about her latest self-titled album release.
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  2. Uc_ui_dankelly_pg_19min25sec

    Dan Kelly - Undercover Interviews

    Dan Kelly plays the tracks ‘The Decomissioner’, ‘Dan Kelly’s Dream’ and ‘Drowning...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  3. Uc_ui_jamiecullum_pg_13min53sec

    Jamie Cullum - Undercover Interviews

    Jamie Cullum talks to Undercover about his music career.
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  4. Uc_ui_jasonderulo_pg_16min32sec

    Jason Derulo - Undercover Interviews

    Jason Derulo comes in to the Undercover Studio to chat about his music and life o...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  5. Uc_ui_stereophonics_pg_17min30sec

    Stereophonics - Undercover Interviews

    Welsh band Stereophonics have a chat to Undercover about their latest music achie...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  6. Uc_us_catherinebritt_pg_10min10sec

    Catherine Britt - USessions

    Catherine Britt comes into the Undercover studios to play a few songs off her lat...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  7. Uc_us_dankelly_pg_17min15sec

    Dan Kelly - USessions

    Dan Kelly plays the tracks ‘The Decomissioner’, ‘Dan Kelly’s Dream’ and ‘Drowning...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  8. Uc_ui_darlenelove_pg_24min46sec

    Darlene Love - Undercover Interviews

    Darlene Love has a chat to Undercover about her 50-years in show business.
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  9. Uc_us_rebeccabarnard_pg_14min41sec

    Rebecca Barnard - USessions

    Rebecca Barnard comes into the Undercover studio to play a few songs off her late...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  10. Uc_us_lazysusan_pg_9min58sec

    Lazy Susan - USessions

    Paul Andrews from Lazy Susan plays the tracks ‘Expecting To Change’, ‘Bad Hands’ ...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
Button_more
Heading_gallery
Heading_hottopics
Processing...
Closepopup
Ajax-loader_3