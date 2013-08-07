Heading_charts
Button_more
Australia Australia
Top Album
Bernard Fanning - Departures
Top Single
Robin Thicke Feat. T.I. & Pharrell - Blurred Lines
USA USA
Top Album
Queens Of The Stone Age - ...Like Clockwork
Top Single
Robin Thicke Featuring T.I. + Pharrell - Blurred Lines
UK UK
Top Album
Black Sabbath - 13
Top Single
ROBIN THICKE / TI / PHARRELL - Blurred Lines
Heading_news

SONS OF THE EAST RELEASE DEBUT EP

By Staff Reporter
Wed, 07 Aug 2013 14:45:46 +1000

While Sons of the East is essentially three friends having fun playing indie-folk tunes, the ever growing crowds think there’s something more. Their soulful blend of keys, banjo, guitar and charismatic vocals are propelling them to higher and higher ground, with audiences struck by their effortlessly timeless songs.



Their beautiful self-titled debut E.P  leads off with the sublime acoustic gem Miramare through the new single  Come Away and banjo stomp of Hold On. The haunting honesty of Facade  shows a band capable of writing with genuine emotion and soul while the  up tempo California rounds out a perfect set.   It seems that audiences agree, with the EP climbing the iTunes Alternative charts and currently sitting at #13.

Consisting of Jack Rollins, Nic Johnston and Dan Wallage, the three friends from Sydney’s northern beaches came together in 2011, and have spent their time playing venues both in Sydney and up and down the east coast of NSW.

Energetic and dynamic on stage, Sons Of The East are the kind of band that have you singing at the first song and up on your feet at the second.

The film clip for their first single, 'Hold On', featured on tastemaker blogs around the world including The Cool Hunter, leading to well over 90,000 views on YouTube and the leap to airplay with stations including FBI and triple j.  The video for 'Come Away' is set to continue this trend, with strong  Australian iconography and exquisite landscapes providing

the perfect visual compliment.SONS OF THE EAST - SYDNEY DATES




Thurs 8th August Beach Road Hotel, Bondi 

Thurs 29th August  The Steyne , Manly

Fri 27 September  Beresford Upstairs, Sydney

Thurs 31st October The Steyne, Manly

Heading_relatedcontent
  1. 9099

    FUTURE OF THE LEFT RELEASE ALBUM "The Plot Against Common Sense"

    This is gonna be good. Featuring 49.8 minutes of singing, shouting, slinking, smashing and (at times) sobbing, "The Plot Against Common Sense" follows the release of Future Of The Left's 2011 EP Polymers Are Forever.
    4:52pm May 21, 2012
  2. 5810

    MUMFORD AND SONS SELL OUT DUNGOG GENTLEMEN OF THE ROAD CAMPING STOPOVER

    Tickets to the first Australian ever Gentlemen Of The Road (A Camping Stopover) to be held in Dungog NSW on Saturday, 20 October have sold out in just two days.
    11:19am Aug 17, 2012
  3. 9003

    GRATEFUL DEAD DOCO " DAWN OF THE DEAD " HITS STORES ON MAY 22

    On May 22nd " Dawn of The Dead" an in depth look at the Grateful Dead and their role in shaping psychedelia will be unleashed.
    11:34am Mar 23, 2012
Loader

Button_more
Heading_videos
  1. Uc_ui_catherinebritt_pg_14min02sec

    Catherine Britt - Undercover Interviews

    Catherine Britt chats to Undercover about her latest self-titled album release.
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  2. Uc_ui_dankelly_pg_19min25sec

    Dan Kelly - Undercover Interviews

    Dan Kelly plays the tracks ‘The Decomissioner’, ‘Dan Kelly’s Dream’ and ‘Drowning...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  3. Uc_ui_jamiecullum_pg_13min53sec

    Jamie Cullum - Undercover Interviews

    Jamie Cullum talks to Undercover about his music career.
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  4. Uc_ui_jasonderulo_pg_16min32sec

    Jason Derulo - Undercover Interviews

    Jason Derulo comes in to the Undercover Studio to chat about his music and life o...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  5. Uc_ui_stereophonics_pg_17min30sec

    Stereophonics - Undercover Interviews

    Welsh band Stereophonics have a chat to Undercover about their latest music achie...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  6. Uc_us_catherinebritt_pg_10min10sec

    Catherine Britt - USessions

    Catherine Britt comes into the Undercover studios to play a few songs off her lat...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  7. Uc_us_dankelly_pg_17min15sec

    Dan Kelly - USessions

    Dan Kelly plays the tracks ‘The Decomissioner’, ‘Dan Kelly’s Dream’ and ‘Drowning...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  8. Uc_ui_darlenelove_pg_24min46sec

    Darlene Love - Undercover Interviews

    Darlene Love has a chat to Undercover about her 50-years in show business.
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  9. Uc_us_rebeccabarnard_pg_14min41sec

    Rebecca Barnard - USessions

    Rebecca Barnard comes into the Undercover studio to play a few songs off her late...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  10. Uc_us_lazysusan_pg_9min58sec

    Lazy Susan - USessions

    Paul Andrews from Lazy Susan plays the tracks ‘Expecting To Change’, ‘Bad Hands’ ...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
Button_more
Heading_gallery
Heading_hottopics
Processing...
Closepopup
Ajax-loader_3