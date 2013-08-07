SONS OF THE EAST RELEASE DEBUT EP

While Sons of the East is essentially three friends having fun playing indie-folk tunes, the ever growing crowds think there’s something more. Their soulful blend of keys, banjo, guitar and charismatic vocals are propelling them to higher and higher ground, with audiences struck by their effortlessly timeless songs.





Their beautiful self-titled debut E.P leads off with the sublime acoustic gem Miramare through the new single Come Away and banjo stomp of Hold On. The haunting honesty of Facade shows a band capable of writing with genuine emotion and soul while the up tempo California rounds out a perfect set. It seems that audiences agree, with the EP climbing the iTunes Alternative charts and currently sitting at #13.



Consisting of Jack Rollins, Nic Johnston and Dan Wallage, the three friends from Sydney’s northern beaches came together in 2011, and have spent their time playing venues both in Sydney and up and down the east coast of NSW.



Energetic and dynamic on stage, Sons Of The East are the kind of band that have you singing at the first song and up on your feet at the second.



