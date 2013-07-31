Heading_charts
Australia Australia
Top Album
Bernard Fanning - Departures
Top Single
Robin Thicke Feat. T.I. & Pharrell - Blurred Lines
USA USA
Top Album
Queens Of The Stone Age - ...Like Clockwork
Top Single
Robin Thicke Featuring T.I. + Pharrell - Blurred Lines
UK UK
Top Album
Black Sabbath - 13
Top Single
ROBIN THICKE / TI / PHARRELL - Blurred Lines
CHICKS WHO LOVE GUNS ANNOUNCE NEW SINGLE

By Staff Reporter
Wed, 31 Jul 2013 16:05:04 +1000

.


Sydney’s CHICKS WHO LOVE GUNS unleash their hotly anticipated forthcoming single, the next chapter in scene-slaying saga, Pencil Neck  Released as a limited Double-A side 7” vinyl, engineered
and produced by Wade Keighran (The Scare/Wolf And Cub) at Linear Studios in Sydney, the track is electrifyingly energetic, setting the stage and firing shots to herald a heroic return, a new level of maturity, with all the old colour and depravity, with a music video to match. As such an epic single
befits, CHICKS WHO LOVE GUNS will once again smash stages across the country with their forthcoming east coast tour.

Since launching their debut EP Vomit on the Dance Floor, CHICKS WHO LOVE GUNS have shaken up scenes at home and abroad, follow-ups Stutter and Moon Eater earning them attention everywhere from Australian shores to the US and the UK, gracing the airwaves of college radio in the US and scoring support gigs with Die! Die! Die!, The Scare, Hunting Grounds, Regular John and Grinspoon. Don’t
miss your chance to see these scene-shakers tear it all down on the heels of their new single.


CHICKS WHO LOVE GUNS


Release Double-A side 7” vinyl - Pencil Neck


See CHICKS WHO LOVE GUNS live

Saturday 10th August – Trainspotters, Brisbane w/ Gazar Strips & No Sister

Thursday 15th August - Frankies Pizza, Sydney

Thursday 29th August - Liberty Social w/ Mesa Cosa, Melbourne

Friday 6th September – Jive, Adelaide w/ Maids, Horror My Friend, Archers & Sincerely,
Grizzly


https://www.facebook.com/chickswholoveguns

  1. 9199

    CHICKS WHO LOVE GUNS RELEASE VIDEO FOR 'SHIN-OKUBO'

    "Shin -Okubo" is the first track to be released from Chicks Who Love Guns' new E.P Moon Eater. With crumble coated vocals and tortured guitars it's set to inject some more love for this band of Sydney -siders into the hearts of fans.
    11:18am Jul 18, 2012
  2. 8955

    GOTYE ANNOUNCES NEW SINGLE AND VIDEO

    After topping the UK Charts at #1 last night with 'Somebody That I Used To Know (feat. Kimbra), Wally De Backer has announced a new single and video are on their way.
    12:36pm Feb 13, 2012
  3. 4153

    Justice Announce New Single

    The French electro duo behind ‘D.A.N.C.E.’ announced their first single from their long-awaited second album.
    4:44pm Mar 15, 2011
  1. Uc_ui_catherinebritt_pg_14min02sec

    Catherine Britt - Undercover Interviews

    Catherine Britt chats to Undercover about her latest self-titled album release.
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  2. Uc_ui_dankelly_pg_19min25sec

    Dan Kelly - Undercover Interviews

    Dan Kelly plays the tracks ‘The Decomissioner’, ‘Dan Kelly’s Dream’ and ‘Drowning...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  3. Uc_ui_jamiecullum_pg_13min53sec

    Jamie Cullum - Undercover Interviews

    Jamie Cullum talks to Undercover about his music career.
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  4. Uc_ui_jasonderulo_pg_16min32sec

    Jason Derulo - Undercover Interviews

    Jason Derulo comes in to the Undercover Studio to chat about his music and life o...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  5. Uc_ui_stereophonics_pg_17min30sec

    Stereophonics - Undercover Interviews

    Welsh band Stereophonics have a chat to Undercover about their latest music achie...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  6. Uc_us_catherinebritt_pg_10min10sec

    Catherine Britt - USessions

    Catherine Britt comes into the Undercover studios to play a few songs off her lat...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  7. Uc_us_dankelly_pg_17min15sec

    Dan Kelly - USessions

    Dan Kelly plays the tracks ‘The Decomissioner’, ‘Dan Kelly’s Dream’ and ‘Drowning...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  8. Uc_ui_darlenelove_pg_24min46sec

    Darlene Love - Undercover Interviews

    Darlene Love has a chat to Undercover about her 50-years in show business.
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  9. Uc_us_rebeccabarnard_pg_14min41sec

    Rebecca Barnard - USessions

    Rebecca Barnard comes into the Undercover studio to play a few songs off her late...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  10. Uc_us_lazysusan_pg_9min58sec

    Lazy Susan - USessions

    Paul Andrews from Lazy Susan plays the tracks ‘Expecting To Change’, ‘Bad Hands’ ...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
