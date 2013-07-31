CHICKS WHO LOVE GUNS ANNOUNCE NEW SINGLE

.

Sydney’sunleash their hotly anticipated forthcoming single, the next chapter in scene-slaying saga,Released as a limited Double-A side 7” vinyl, engineeredand produced by(The Scare/Wolf And Cub) at Linear Studios in Sydney, the track is electrifyingly energetic, setting the stage and firing shots to herald a heroic return, a new level of maturity, with all the old colour and depravity, with a music video to match. As such an epic singlebefits,will once again smash stages across the country with their forthcoming east coast tour.Since launching their debut EPhave shaken up scenes at home and abroad, follow-upsandearning them attention everywhere from Australian shores to the US and the UK, gracing the airwaves of college radio in the US and scoring support gigs withandDon’tmiss your chance to see these scene-shakers tear it all down on the heels of their new single.



Release Double-A side 7” vinyl - Pencil Neck



See CHICKS WHO LOVE GUNS live

Saturday 10th August – Trainspotters, Brisbane w/ Gazar Strips & No Sister

Thursday 15th August - Frankies Pizza, Sydney

Thursday 29th August - Liberty Social w/ Mesa Cosa, Melbourne

Friday 6th September – Jive, Adelaide w/ Maids, Horror My Friend, Archers & Sincerely,

Grizzly





https://www.facebook.com/chickswholoveguns