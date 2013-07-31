CHICKS WHO LOVE GUNS ANNOUNCE NEW SINGLE

.
Sydney’s CHICKS WHO LOVE GUNS unleash their hotly anticipated forthcoming single, the next chapter in scene-slaying saga, Pencil Neck Released as a limited Double-A side 7” vinyl, engineered
and produced by Wade Keighran (The Scare/Wolf And Cub) at Linear Studios in Sydney, the track is electrifyingly energetic, setting the stage and firing shots to herald a heroic return, a new level of maturity, with all the old colour and depravity, with a music video to match. As such an epic single
befits, CHICKS WHO LOVE GUNS will once again smash stages across the country with their forthcoming east coast tour.
Since launching their debut EP Vomit on the Dance Floor, CHICKS WHO LOVE GUNS have shaken up scenes at home and abroad, follow-ups Stutter and Moon Eater earning them attention everywhere from Australian shores to the US and the UK, gracing the airwaves of college radio in the US and scoring support gigs with Die! Die! Die!, The Scare, Hunting Grounds, Regular John and Grinspoon. Don’t
miss your chance to see these scene-shakers tear it all down on the heels of their new single.
CHICKS WHO LOVE GUNS
Release Double-A side 7” vinyl - Pencil Neck
See CHICKS WHO LOVE GUNS live
Saturday 10th August – Trainspotters, Brisbane w/ Gazar Strips & No Sister
Thursday 15th August - Frankies Pizza, Sydney
Thursday 29th August - Liberty Social w/ Mesa Cosa, Melbourne
Friday 6th September – Jive, Adelaide w/ Maids, Horror My Friend, Archers & Sincerely,
Grizzly
https://www.facebook.com/chickswholoveguns