AUSTRALIAN SENSATION DIANNA CORCORAN RELEASES FOURTH ALBUM, LOVE & THERAPY

Two time Golden Guitar Winner, Dianna Corcoran has released her much anticipated fourth album, Love & Therapy on August 9th. The Australian country music star, affectionately known as Corky, currently

lives in Nashville, but will launch the album by touring her home country with concerts scheduled between August 25 - October 24, 2013.

Love & Therapy follows the success of Dianna’s first two albums, Little Bit Crazy and Then There’s Me- both of which earned her Golden Guitar Awards. Dianna’s unique voice and song writing talent caught the eye of industry leaders, and her commercially successful third album, Keep Breathing was co-produced by two time Grammy Award Winner Rebecca Lynn Howard. Keep Breathing held the Number One country spot in Australia for five consecutive weeks.

About the new album, she says: "Real. No Rules. Fun. Emotional. Truly diverse.“

The Album’s first single Therapy has already hit the Country music charts, playing across stations worldwide.

Confirmed Australian show dates include:

Gympie – 22th & 23rd August @ Various Times – Music Muster

Rockhampton - 5th September @ 8pm – Glenmore Tavern

Ayr – 6th September @ 8pm – Coutts Tavern

Townsville – 7th September @ 8pm – Dalrymple Hotel, Garbutt

Newcastle – 12th September @ 8pm – Lizottes

Port Macquarie – 13th September @ 8pm – Port Panthers

Sawtell – 14th September @ 8pm – Sawtell RSL

Forster / Tuncurry – 15th September – Sporties Club

Cooma – 20th September @ 8pm – Ex-services Club

Canberra – 21st September @ 8pm – PJ O’Reilly’s

Melbourne – 24th, 25th, 26th, 27th, 28th September – Royal Melbourne Show – Tickets and info http://www.royalshow.com.au

Sydney Harbour – 4th October – 100th Anniversary of Royal Australian Navy

Parkes – 11th October @ 8pm – Services Club

Koroit – 19th October @ 8pm – Commercial Hotel, Koroit – Tickets Ph +61 3 5565 8510

Rooty Hill / Sydney – 24th October @ 8pm – Rooty Hill RSL

Currently available on Itunes for $16.99, Dianna’s Love & Therapy will also be available to purchase through all JB HiFi’s, Saint’s and many independent stores nationwide.

To purchase the album on iTunes visit https://itunes.apple.com/au/album/love-therapy/id673876862

Check out her website: www.diannacorcoran.com