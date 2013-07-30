Heading_charts
Button_more
Australia Australia
Top Album
Bernard Fanning - Departures
Top Single
Robin Thicke Feat. T.I. & Pharrell - Blurred Lines
USA USA
Top Album
Queens Of The Stone Age - ...Like Clockwork
Top Single
Robin Thicke Featuring T.I. + Pharrell - Blurred Lines
UK UK
Top Album
Black Sabbath - 13
Top Single
ROBIN THICKE / TI / PHARRELL - Blurred Lines
Heading_news

AUSTRALIAN SENSATION DIANNA CORCORAN RELEASES FOURTH ALBUM, LOVE & THERAPY

By Staff Reporter
Tue, 30 Jul 2013 10:05:16 +1000

.

 

Two time Golden Guitar Winner, Dianna Corcoran has released her much  anticipated fourth album, Love & Therapy on August 9th.  The  Australian country music star, affectionately known as Corky, currently
lives in Nashville, but will launch the album by touring her home  country with concerts scheduled between August 25 - October 24, 2013.

 

Love & Therapy follows the success of Dianna’s first two albums, Little  Bit Crazy and Then There’s Me- both of which earned her Golden Guitar  Awards. Dianna’s unique voice and song writing talent caught the eye of  industry leaders, and her commercially successful third album, Keep  Breathing was co-produced by two time Grammy Award Winner Rebecca Lynn  Howard.  Keep Breathing held the Number One country spot in Australia  for five consecutive weeks.

 

About the new album, she says: "Real. No Rules. Fun. Emotional. Truly diverse.“

The Album’s first single Therapy has already hit the Country music charts, playing across stations worldwide. 

Confirmed Australian show dates include:

 

Gympie – 22th & 23rd August @ Various Times – Music Muster

Rockhampton - 5th September @ 8pm – Glenmore Tavern

Ayr – 6th September @ 8pm – Coutts Tavern

Townsville – 7th September @ 8pm – Dalrymple Hotel, Garbutt

Newcastle – 12th September  @ 8pm – Lizottes

Port Macquarie – 13th September  @ 8pm – Port Panthers

Sawtell – 14th September @ 8pm – Sawtell RSL

Forster / Tuncurry – 15th September – Sporties Club

Cooma – 20th September  @ 8pm – Ex-services Club

Canberra – 21st September  @ 8pm – PJ O’Reilly’s

Melbourne – 24th, 25th, 26th, 27th, 28th September – Royal Melbourne Show – Tickets and info http://www.royalshow.com.au

Sydney Harbour  – 4th October – 100th Anniversary of Royal Australian Navy

Parkes – 11th October @ 8pm – Services Club

Koroit – 19th October @ 8pm – Commercial Hotel, Koroit – Tickets  Ph +61 3 5565 8510

Rooty Hill / Sydney – 24th October @ 8pm – Rooty Hill RSL

 

Currently available on Itunes for $16.99, Dianna’s Love & Therapy will also  be available to purchase through all JB HiFi’s, Saint’s and many  independent stores nationwide.

 

To purchase the album on iTunes visit https://itunes.apple.com/au/album/love-therapy/id673876862

 

Check out her website: www.diannacorcoran.com

Heading_relatedcontent
  1. 8348

    Incubus Kick Off This Week’s New Releases

    Surf-funk stalwarts Incubus return with a new album on a very indie new release day.
    12:27pm Jul 15, 2011
  2. 151

    SNEAK PEAK AT NEW KILLERS ALBUM "BATTLE BORN"

    The Killers are together again and will release their first album in four years, "Battle Born " later this year.
    9:43am Jun 20, 2012
  3. 4567

    Arctic Monkeys Announce Their Fourth Album

    Brit-rock kids Arctic Monkeys let a new tune slip and name their fourth album.
    12:11pm Mar 11, 2011
Loader

Button_more
Heading_videos
  1. Uc_ui_catherinebritt_pg_14min02sec

    Catherine Britt - Undercover Interviews

    Catherine Britt chats to Undercover about her latest self-titled album release.
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  2. Uc_ui_dankelly_pg_19min25sec

    Dan Kelly - Undercover Interviews

    Dan Kelly plays the tracks ‘The Decomissioner’, ‘Dan Kelly’s Dream’ and ‘Drowning...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  3. Uc_ui_jamiecullum_pg_13min53sec

    Jamie Cullum - Undercover Interviews

    Jamie Cullum talks to Undercover about his music career.
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  4. Uc_ui_jasonderulo_pg_16min32sec

    Jason Derulo - Undercover Interviews

    Jason Derulo comes in to the Undercover Studio to chat about his music and life o...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  5. Uc_ui_stereophonics_pg_17min30sec

    Stereophonics - Undercover Interviews

    Welsh band Stereophonics have a chat to Undercover about their latest music achie...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  6. Uc_us_catherinebritt_pg_10min10sec

    Catherine Britt - USessions

    Catherine Britt comes into the Undercover studios to play a few songs off her lat...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  7. Uc_us_dankelly_pg_17min15sec

    Dan Kelly - USessions

    Dan Kelly plays the tracks ‘The Decomissioner’, ‘Dan Kelly’s Dream’ and ‘Drowning...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  8. Uc_ui_darlenelove_pg_24min46sec

    Darlene Love - Undercover Interviews

    Darlene Love has a chat to Undercover about her 50-years in show business.
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  9. Uc_us_rebeccabarnard_pg_14min41sec

    Rebecca Barnard - USessions

    Rebecca Barnard comes into the Undercover studio to play a few songs off her late...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  10. Uc_us_lazysusan_pg_9min58sec

    Lazy Susan - USessions

    Paul Andrews from Lazy Susan plays the tracks ‘Expecting To Change’, ‘Bad Hands’ ...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
Button_more
Heading_gallery
Heading_hottopics
Processing...
Closepopup
Ajax-loader_3