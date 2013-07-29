Heading_charts
Australia Australia
Top Album
Bernard Fanning - Departures
Top Single
Robin Thicke Feat. T.I. & Pharrell - Blurred Lines
USA USA
Top Album
Queens Of The Stone Age - ...Like Clockwork
Top Single
Robin Thicke Featuring T.I. + Pharrell - Blurred Lines
UK UK
Top Album
Black Sabbath - 13
Top Single
ROBIN THICKE / TI / PHARRELL - Blurred Lines
THE MRS. CARTER SHOW WORLD TOUR Starring BEYONCE: FOUR SHOWS ADDED

By Staff Reporter
Mon, 29 Jul 2013 17:23:32 +1000

Having achieved 13 instantaneous sell outs in Australia and New Zealand that confirm it as one of the most highly anticipated tours of the year, THE MRS. CARTER SHOW WORLD TOUR starring BEYONCÉ has added four extra Australian shows. Fourth shows will go on sale in Sydney and Melbourne, whilst both Adelaide and Perth score a second show.

The emerging hip hop force, Australian-born IGGY AZALEA, joins the tour as the special guest for all shows. These will be her first Australian dates since taking America and the hip hop world by storm.

Sponsored by Pepsi, Coty and MasterCard, tickets for all shows go on general sale at 9am this Friday, August 2.

An exclusive pre-sale for registered members of Beyoncé’s BeyHive Blog will begin at 10am on Tuesday, July 30.

Fans can go to Beyonce.com to sign up now for the chance to be the first to purchase tickets. 

MasterCard cardholders can access pre-sale tickets from 3pm Tuesday July 30 via www.livenation.com.au.

My Live Nation members can also be among the first to purchase tickets during the members’ pre-sale commencing 3pm Wednesday, July 31. Head to www.livenation.com.au to register.

My Ticketek pre-sale starts at 11am on Thursday, August 1.

All times are local.

For complete tour and ticketing information, head to www.livenation.com.au.

Following her historic performance at the Pepsi SuperBowl XLVII Halftime Show in New Orleans, Beyoncé officially returned to a full-time touring schedule, her first since the I AM...WORLD TOUR in 2009, with a new, bolder state-of-the-art production.

THE MRS. CARTER SHOW WORLD TOUR starring BEYONCÉ, the Biggest Tour of 2013, with its explosive special effects and intricate, strobe-laden light show, is an artistic triumph and the entertainer’s most ambitious undertaking to date. It is bigger in scope than any of her previous shows, fittingly designed for the vastness of arenas

