Australia Australia
Top Album
Bernard Fanning - Departures
Top Single
Robin Thicke Feat. T.I. & Pharrell - Blurred Lines
USA USA
Top Album
Queens Of The Stone Age - ...Like Clockwork
Top Single
Robin Thicke Featuring T.I. + Pharrell - Blurred Lines
UK UK
Top Album
Black Sabbath - 13
Top Single
ROBIN THICKE / TI / PHARRELL - Blurred Lines
ALLPHONES ARENA WELCOME BACK ROCK SUPERSTARS MUSE

By Staff Reporter
Mon, 29 Jul 2013 16:46:23 +1000

This coming December Allphones Arena are again thrilled to play host to one of the world’s biggest rock bands, Muse for what has been referred to as their biggest and the world’s greatest rock show ever. MUSE

 
 
Muse’s army of fans have been anxiously anticipating the bands return to Sydney since they last blew the roof off the Arena in 2010 and the wait will finally be over Friday, 13 December when the rock gods wrap up the Australian leg of their tour at Allphones Arena.
With a songbook boasting six studio albums, including Mercury Prize nominated album
Black Holes and Revelations  and the Triple J Hottest 100 #1 single of 2007, Knights of Cydonia , together with rock anthem Uprising  and their latest album offering The 2nd Law , Muse have achieved platinum status four times in Australia, and with this tour they have created the perfect showcase complete with mind blowing pyrotechnics and curiously a 333kg robot named Charles!
Joining Muse at Allphones Arena will be special guests Australia’s own rock gods, Birds Of Tokyo. The ARIA Award winning band have fast become the country’s biggest rock act of today with their award winning album of 2010 Birds Of Tokyo , smash hit singles Plans  and Wild At Heart  and with their most recent release, the number 1 album, March Fires  and chart topping single, Lanterns .
Allphones Arena’s General Manager, Guy Ngata, said today
"We started the year with rock legends and we’ll be finishing the year in the same fashion. Muse are back and have just been added to our stellar 2013 line-up performing this December. Their show comes with it all, computer graphics, lasers and pyrotechnics designed to overload the senses. This is one band I guarantee you’ll regret not seeing live."

 
Tickets to the most explosive show of the year go on sale this
MONDAY, 29 JULY, 2013, at 12noon
MUSE with special guests BIRDS OF TOKYO
 
FRIDAY, 13 DECEMBER, 2013
ALLPHONES ARENA, SYDNEY OLYMPIC PARK – Licensed All Ages
Tickets available from www.ticketek.com.au  or 132 849  
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
  1. 947

    Peter Garrett Backs Rock The Schools Project

    Federal Minister for the Arts and former Midnight Oil frontman Peter Garrett has been announced as Patron for the Boost Mobile Rock The Schools program.
    5:22am Apr 29, 2009
  2. 989

    PRINCE CONFIRMS A 3RD AND FINAL SYDNEY SHOW

    Prince will play the Allphones Arena on Tuesday 22 May in addition to his concerts on 11 & 12 May.
    9:17am May 03, 2012
  3. 8960

    Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival 2012 ARTIST LINEUP

    Manchester Tennessee will welcome back Bonnaro for four days in June with 700 acres of goodtimes for your pleasure. The lineup is a bedazzler.
    10:41am Feb 15, 2012
