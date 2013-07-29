ALLPHONES ARENA WELCOME BACK ROCK SUPERSTARS MUSE

This coming December Allphones Arena are again thrilled to play host to one of the world’s biggest rock bands, Muse for what has been referred to as their biggest and the world’s greatest rock show ever. MUSE

Muse ’s army of fans have been anxiously anticipating the bands return to Sydney since they last blew the roof off the Arena in 2010 and the wait will finally be over Friday, 13 December when the rock gods wrap up the Australian leg of their tour at Allphones Arena .

With a songbook boasting six studio albums, including Mercury Prize nominated album

Black Holes and Revelations and the Triple J Hottest 100 #1 single of 2007, Knights of Cydonia , together with rock anthem Uprising and their latest album offering The 2 nd Law , Muse have achieved platinum status four times in Australia, and with this tour they have created the perfect showcase complete with mind blowing pyrotechnics and curiously a 333kg robot named Charles!

Joining Muse at Allphones Arena will be special guests Australia’s own rock gods, Birds Of Tokyo . The ARIA Award winning band have fast become the country’s biggest rock act of today with their award winning album of 2010 Birds Of Tokyo , smash hit singles Plans and Wild At Heart and with their most recent release, the number 1 album, March Fires and chart topping single, Lanterns .

Allphones Arena’s General Manager, Guy Ngata, said today

"We started the year with rock legends and we’ll be finishing the year in the same fashion. Muse are back and have just been added to our stellar 2013 line-up performing this December. Their show comes with it all, computer graphics, lasers and pyrotechnics designed to overload the senses. This is one band I guarantee you’ll regret not seeing live."