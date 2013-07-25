IMMIGRANT UNION HEAD OUT ON A WINTER TOUR

.

Immigrant Union are embarking on a regional winter tour in support of their new single.



The tour will see Immigrant Union sharing their superbly textured country bangers in regional Victoria, The (Goldy) Gold Coast, Byron Bay, Brisbane, Newcastle and Sydney.



The tour follows up the praised single 'Alison', which was recently featured on USA tastemaker site The Mad Mackerel. 'Alison' is lifted from the band's forthcoming second album, Anyway.

Immigrant Union have been making their own brand of psych folk/ country music since Brent DeBoer (The Dandy Warhols) and Bob Harrow (The Lazy Sons) met at Melbourne's iconic Cherry Bar a few years back.



Get around Immigrant Union this winter!

www.immigrantunion.com



www.facebook.com/ImmigrantUnion







Tour Dates:



Friday 9 August - The Loft, Warrnambool



Saturday 10 August - The Bridge Hotel, Castlemaine



Thursday 15 August - The Loft, Gold Coast



Friday 16 August, Byron Bay Brewery - Byron Bay



Saturday 17 August - The Joynt, Brisbane



Sunday 18 August - Moreton Bay Trailer Boat Club, Brisbane



Thursday 22 August - Frankie's Pizza, Sydney



Friday 23 August - The Lass, Newcastle



Saturday 24 August - Union Hotel - Newton, Sydney





