Australia Australia
Top Album
Bernard Fanning - Departures
Top Single
Robin Thicke Feat. T.I. & Pharrell - Blurred Lines
USA USA
Top Album
Queens Of The Stone Age - ...Like Clockwork
Top Single
Robin Thicke Featuring T.I. + Pharrell - Blurred Lines
UK UK
Top Album
Black Sabbath - 13
Top Single
ROBIN THICKE / TI / PHARRELL - Blurred Lines
Heading_news

IMMIGRANT UNION HEAD OUT ON A WINTER TOUR

By Staff Reporter
Thu, 25 Jul 2013 12:39:33 +1000

.

 

SOS

 

Immigrant Union are embarking on a regional winter tour in support of their new single.


The tour will see Immigrant Union sharing their superbly textured country bangers in regional Victoria, The (Goldy) Gold Coast, Byron Bay, Brisbane, Newcastle and Sydney.


The tour follows up the praised single 'Alison', which was recently featured on USA tastemaker site The Mad Mackerel. 'Alison' is lifted from the band's forthcoming second album, Anyway.

Immigrant Union have been making their own brand of psych folk/ country music since Brent DeBoer (The Dandy Warhols) and Bob Harrow (The Lazy Sons) met at Melbourne's iconic Cherry Bar a few years back.


Get around Immigrant Union this winter! 

www.immigrantunion.com

www.facebook.com/ImmigrantUnion



Tour Dates:

Friday 9 August - The Loft, Warrnambool

Saturday 10 August - The Bridge Hotel, Castlemaine

Thursday 15 August - The Loft, Gold Coast

Friday 16 August, Byron Bay Brewery - Byron Bay

Saturday 17 August - The Joynt, Brisbane

Sunday 18 August - Moreton Bay Trailer Boat Club, Brisbane

Thursday 22 August - Frankie's Pizza, Sydney

Friday  23 August - The Lass, Newcastle

Saturday 24 August - Union Hotel - Newton, Sydney



 

