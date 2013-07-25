Heading_charts
Australia Australia
Top Album
Bernard Fanning - Departures
Top Single
Robin Thicke Feat. T.I. & Pharrell - Blurred Lines
USA USA
Top Album
Queens Of The Stone Age - ...Like Clockwork
Top Single
Robin Thicke Featuring T.I. + Pharrell - Blurred Lines
UK UK
Top Album
Black Sabbath - 13
Top Single
ROBIN THICKE / TI / PHARRELL - Blurred Lines
Splendour - Villagers & Courtney Barnett

By Staff Reporter
Thu, 25 Jul 2013 12:02:03 +1000

.

With Splendour weekend just about to begin, we are excited to remind you about THE discovery act we have playing there, VILLAGERS. The Irish folk rock combo will slay them in the mud up at Yelgun before
heading South and West for very special headline shows. Conor O'Brien  and band will hit The Factory in Sydney, The Corner in Melbourne and Fly By Night over in the wild west all next week. Anyone that saw Conor's  solo shows a couple of years back will know how truly epic this night will be. Hand chosen support for all headline shows will be Melbourne's  dazzling songstress,  COURTNEY BARNETT. Tickets still available to all shows HERE.

Go on board and get into the goodness.

  1. IMMIGRANT UNION RELEASE NEW SINGLE - ALISON

    Take Brent DeBoer of The Dandy Warhols, add Bob Harrow (The Lazy Sons) and pair them with four more of the most exciting and hard-working young Melbourne-based musicians today. Forged in the fires of Melbourne’s iconic Cherry Bar through a chance meeting between DeBoer and Harrow, this is Australian psych folk / country supergroup Immigrant Union – comprised of DeBoer, Harrow, Courtney Barnett, Bones Sloan, Dave Mudie and Peter Lubulawa – and their latest single ‘Alison’ taken from forthcoming album Anyway.
    10:32am Jul 01, 2013
  2. 9231

    WEDDINGS, PARTIES ANYTHING WILL BE INDUCTED INTO THE AGE EG HALL OF FAME 2012

    Weddings Parties Anything, will be the 2012 inductees into the EG Hall of Fame at the seventh annual Age EG Awards on Tuesday November 20 at Billboard nightclub in the city, hosted by Myf Warhurst.
    9:40am Oct 03, 2012
  3. 9185

    THE AGE EG AWARDS UPDATE...WHO'S WINNING ?

    Henry Wagons has bolted to a strong lead in the Best Male category of this year’s EG Awards in The Age online poll, counting down to the awards night at Billboard on November 20.
    5:04pm Nov 02, 2012
  1. Uc_ui_catherinebritt_pg_14min02sec

    Catherine Britt - Undercover Interviews

    Catherine Britt chats to Undercover about her latest self-titled album release.
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  2. Uc_ui_dankelly_pg_19min25sec

    Dan Kelly - Undercover Interviews

    Dan Kelly plays the tracks ‘The Decomissioner’, ‘Dan Kelly’s Dream’ and ‘Drowning...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  3. Uc_ui_jamiecullum_pg_13min53sec

    Jamie Cullum - Undercover Interviews

    Jamie Cullum talks to Undercover about his music career.
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  4. Uc_ui_jasonderulo_pg_16min32sec

    Jason Derulo - Undercover Interviews

    Jason Derulo comes in to the Undercover Studio to chat about his music and life o...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  5. Uc_ui_stereophonics_pg_17min30sec

    Stereophonics - Undercover Interviews

    Welsh band Stereophonics have a chat to Undercover about their latest music achie...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  6. Uc_us_catherinebritt_pg_10min10sec

    Catherine Britt - USessions

    Catherine Britt comes into the Undercover studios to play a few songs off her lat...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  7. Uc_us_dankelly_pg_17min15sec

    Dan Kelly - USessions

    Dan Kelly plays the tracks ‘The Decomissioner’, ‘Dan Kelly’s Dream’ and ‘Drowning...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  8. Uc_ui_darlenelove_pg_24min46sec

    Darlene Love - Undercover Interviews

    Darlene Love has a chat to Undercover about her 50-years in show business.
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  9. Uc_us_rebeccabarnard_pg_14min41sec

    Rebecca Barnard - USessions

    Rebecca Barnard comes into the Undercover studio to play a few songs off her late...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  10. Uc_us_lazysusan_pg_9min58sec

    Lazy Susan - USessions

    Paul Andrews from Lazy Susan plays the tracks ‘Expecting To Change’, ‘Bad Hands’ ...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
