Splendour - Villagers & Courtney Barnett

With Splendour weekend just about to begin, we are excited to remind you about THE discovery act we have playing there, VILLAGERS. The Irish folk rock combo will slay them in the mud up at Yelgun before

heading South and West for very special headline shows. Conor O'Brien and band will hit The Factory in Sydney, The Corner in Melbourne and Fly By Night over in the wild west all next week. Anyone that saw Conor's solo shows a couple of years back will know how truly epic this night will be. Hand chosen support for all headline shows will be Melbourne's dazzling songstress, COURTNEY BARNETT. Tickets still available to all shows HERE.

Go on board and get into the goodness.